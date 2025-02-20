Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2025) - Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTC Pink: MUSLF) (FSE: 93X) (the "Company" or "Promino") announces that Rejuvenate Muscle Activator is rapidly gaining traction on Amazon.com, reinforcing the Company's e-commerce revenue growth as the brand hits its stride in the New Year. With consumers increasingly seeking better-for-you health solutions, Rejuvenate Muscle Activator has seen an over 500% increase in units sold in January 2025, with gross margin approximating 60%. This has placed Rejuvenate Muscle Activator number 67 on Amazon's Protein Supplements ranking.

As Americans recognize Rejuvenate Muscle Activator as a cleaner, low-calorie, dairy-free alternative to conventional whey protein, unit sales and revenue has followed suit.

Changing the Landscape for Muscle Health and Weight Management

Rejuvenate Muscle Activator is uniquely formulated to support individuals using GLP-1 drugs for weight loss and bariatric patients, offering an innovative muscle-building solution that aligns with their nutritional needs. Unlike conventional whey protein, Rejuvenate Muscle Activator:

Contains only 5 calories per serving

Is dairy-free, sugar-free, plant-based, keto-friendly, and vegan

Provides superior muscle support for building and retaining strength

One serving builds the same amount of muscle as 40g of whey protein isolate, making it the most efficient, low-calorie, and easy-to-drink muscle-building solution available

Gaining Traction with Amazon

Rejuvenate Muscle Activator's Amazon.com unit sales increased rapidly in January and are on pace to reach 1,000 units per month in February. The momentum continues to build as more consumers discover the benefits of this innovative muscle health supplement.

Management Commentary

"Rejuvenate Muscle Activator is daily muscle health made simple. Muscles are the source of strength, vigor, and stability. Every adult needs adequate protein consumption to combat muscle loss that happens as we age," said Vito Sanzone, Chief Executive Officer of Promino. "Amazon is the cornerstone of our e-commerce strategy, as major retailers increasingly embrace products with strong online sales velocity, high ratings, and robust consumer reviews."

To purchase Rejuvenate Muscle Activator on amazon.com, click here.

About Promino

Promino is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of patented and science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on muscle health. Promino's lead product, Rejuvenate Muscle Activator, is a patented proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the building, rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural muscle mass. Promino also offers Promino, an elite performance supplement for both professional and amateur athletes to accelerate muscle recovery, build strength and accelerate recovery from injury. Promino was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

To learn more about Promino, visit www.drinkpromino.com.

For more information about Rejuvenate Muscle Activator and where to purchase, visit www.rejuvenatemuscle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

