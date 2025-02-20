Eskay Mining Corp.: Eskay Mining 2025 Prospecting and Mapping Program Geared to Advance Two High-Value Targets to Drill Readiness

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 20, 2025 / Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay" or the "Company")(TSXV:ESK)(OTC PINK:ESKYF)(Frankfurt:KN7)(WKN:OYDPM) is pleased to announce its 2025 prospecting and mapping program at two high-value targets, the TV Zone and the C10-Vermillion-Ted Morris trend. This work is expected to bring both targets to drill readiness with the possibility of executing a limited drill campaign this coming season.

Mac Balkam C.E.O. & President commented "Our 2024 prospecting program was commissioned to establish a short list of high-value targets for follow up work in 2025. Assay results from 2024 prospecting surpassed expectations, and in particular, revealed high-grade outcrop gold and silver results along a 4km stretch of the C10-Vermillion-Ted Morris trend now considered a very promising prospective drill target. Our initial drilling success from 2020 through 2022 at TV revealed a high-grade gold stockwork feeder for a VMS system. We remain convinced that locating the seafloor position above this will lead to a major VMS discovery."

In early July, 2025, Eskay's team will continue prospecting along the 4 km C10-Vermillion-Ted Morris trend to follow up on the 2024 discovery of numerous high-grade quartz-carbonate-sulfide veins and stockwork veining in shear zones. Sampling here yielded Au and Ag grades as high as 205gpt and 371gpt, respectively. At C10-Vermillion, copper accompanies gold and silver suggesting the possibility that these veins may be rooted in a porphyry at depth. Results from Ted Morris are similar to those at C10-Vermillion but with less copper. Encouragingly, a sequence of flat stacked veins was discovered at Ted Morris. See link for 2024 Prospecting Results https://eskaymining.com/news/news-releases/eskay-minings-boots-on-the-ground-campaign-yiel-9576.

Eskay Mining believes its 2025 campaign including possible drilling of these high-value targets could lead to a significant discovery. The C10-Vermillion-Ted Morris trend situated in the southern part of the Consolidated Eskay Property lies approximately 9 km due west of Newmont's Valley of the Kings mine purchased in 2021 for $2.8 Billion U.S.

Eskay's exploration team will return to the TV Zone for a 5th season in pursuit of "Eskay II." To date, TV is primarily and extensive high-grade VMS stockwork. The proper seafloor position where a VMS deposit might reside has yet to be discovered and remains an important target. Balkam re-enforced "we believe locating the seafloor at TV could result in a discovery like the 21B zone that lead to the discovery of the prolific Eskay Mine. We hope to make our own "hole 109" discovery."

Dr. Quinton Hennigh, P. Geo., a Director of the Company and its technical adviser, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

Eskay Mining Corp (TSXV:ESK) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Eskay is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals along the Eskay rift in a highly prolific region of northwest British Columbia known as the "Golden Triangle," 70km northwest of Stewart, BC. The Company currently holds mineral tenures in this area comprised of 177 claims (52,600 hectares).

All material information on the Company may be found on its website at www.eskaymining.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mac Balkam T: 416 907 4020

President & Chief Executive Officer E: Mac@eskaymining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements

SOURCE: Eskay Mining Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire