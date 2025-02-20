Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Martika Johanson-Murray of Kapsch TrafficCom Appointed to Lead Atlanta Program Supporting Women, Students in Transportation

Kapsch TrafficCom is proud to announce the appointment of Martika Johanson-Murray, traffic systems engineer at Kapsch TrafficCom, as Chair of the Transportation YOU Program within the WTS Atlanta Chapter.

In this role, Johanson-Murray will lead initiatives over the next two years focused on high school career outreach, professional mentorship, and scholarship opportunities to cultivate the next generation of transportation talent.

WTS is an international organization dedicated to advancing women in transportation. With over 9,000 members in 70 chapters worldwide, WTS provides professional programs, networking opportunities, and access to industry and government leaders.

"I'm thrilled and honored to support and inspire women in transportation, just as I was inspired as a student," says Martika Johanson-Murray. "Mentoring and championing the next generation of female leaders is a cause close to my heart, and I believe it's essential for a brighter, more inclusive future."

As Chair, Johanson-Murray will lead monthly school visits, engaging with a partnered high school to provide students with transformative experiences and exposure to transportation careers. Additionally, this summer Johanson-Murray will mentor a six-day immersive Washington D.C. Summit, guiding high school students through educational tours and activities, including visits to a local university, the US Department of Transportation, an airport, and Metro trains. Research shows that career information significantly influences students' success after graduation, helping them make informed educational and career decisions.

The Transportation YOU committee partners high school students with professionals to explore STEM career opportunities, seek mentorship, hear from industry guest speakers, and participate in site tours such as Traffic Management Centers.

JB Kendrick, President of Kapsch TrafficCom North America, adds: "When we uplift and empower women, we open doors to new ideas and innovative solutions that can transform our world. It's about more than just equity-it's about creating a future where everyone has the opportunity to thrive and make a difference. Martika's appointment aligns perfectly with our mission to empower women and promote gender equity in the transportation industry. I look forward to supporting her and celebrating her achievements in the coming years."

Kapsch TrafficCom is committed to fostering a diverse, inclusive, and equitable workplace and believes in the power of mentorship and the importance of supporting women in STEM fields. Kapsch TrafficCom North America is a proud Diamond sponsor the WTS organization chapter in Atlanta.

The WTS Atlanta Chapter, with nearly 300 members from various transportation sectors, has been contributing to the region for 42 years. The chapter remains dedicated to equity, access, and advancement for women in transportation, offering quality opportunities to attract, sustain, connect, and advance women's careers.

