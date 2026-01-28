Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Kapsch TrafficCom Hardware is First to Comply with FCC on Connected Vehicles

DULUTH, GA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has fully certified the RIS-9360 roadside unit (RSU) by Kapsch TrafficCom, making it the first connected vehicle hardware to be certified under new FCC regulation effective February 11, 2025.

Cellular-vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technology allows vehicles to communicate directly with other vehicles, infrastructure and other road users. The data exchanged among vehicles and the road infrastructure can help ensure safety and improve the efficient movement of traffic. The FCC-certified hardware enables connected vehicle use cases such as roadworks warnings, weather alerts, and congestion and emergency vehicle alerts, among many others.

JB Kendrick, President at Kapsch TrafficCom North America, comments on the certification: "We are excited to be the first provider to have our hardware certified under the new regulation to facilitate reliable system performance and advancements of connected mobility applications. This allows us and our distribution partners to provide state-of-the-art connected vehicle hardware and critical software, bringing this safety-relevant technology to American roads."

The FCC?regulates interstate and international communications by radio, television, wire, satellite and cable in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories. An independent U.S. government agency overseen by Congress, the commission is the United States' primary authority for communications law, regulation and technological innovation. The role of the FCC when it comes to connected vehicles is to govern technologies used to direct communication between vehicles, roadside infrastructure, and other road users to facilitate transportation safety and more efficient mobility.

Key provisions of the new FCC regulation

The FCC's Report and Order outlines specific technical guidelines for the use of connected vehicle technology, including operational standards that establish radio spectrum usage and interference protection measures to ensure reliable system performance. This new regulation confirms that agencies are no longer required to apply for experimental licenses, although a site license is still required for each installation.

By formalizing the transition to connected vehicle technology, the FCC is paving the way for the next generation of intelligent transportation technologies giving the industry including authorities, OEMs, and infrastructure suppliers the legal framework for operation of the C-V2X radio technology and security for investments. The new regulations will foster the development of smart infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, and other advanced transportation systems, ultimately resulting in safer roads, reduced traffic congestion, and enhanced economic productivity.

The certification of the Kapsch TrafficCom hardware signifies a crucial milestone in the modernization of the U.S. transportation network, representing a vital step towards a more connected and automated future.

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the areas of tolling and traffic management contribute to a healthy world without congestion.

With one-stop-shop-solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems.

Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2024/25 financial year, more than 3,000 employees generated revenues of EUR 530 million.

