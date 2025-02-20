Sotkamo Silver AB: Mining Operations Have Started, And The Concentration Plant Will Soon Be Operational

Sotkamo Silver AB | Stock Exchange Release | February 20, 2025 at 16:15:00 EET

The company announced on February 18, 2025, that a vehicle had caught fire in its underground mine, leading to a temporary suspension of production. The fire was successfully extinguished, employees evacuated safely, and damage assessment work began on the same day.

The inclined tunnel where the truck burned is now operational, and the company has gradually resumed mining operations. According to current estimates, the concentration plant is also expected to be restarted this week.

"This hazardous incident highlighted the importance of being prepared for various situations in advance and training personnel to act accordingly. We are now continuing the investigation to determine the cause of the fire and how we can minimize risks in similar situations in the future," says Sotkamo Silver's CEO Mikko Jalasto.

Sotkamo Silver in brief

Sotkamo Silver is a mining and ore prospecting company that develops and utilises mineral deposits in the Kainuu region in Finland. Sotkamo Silver supports the global development towards green transition technologies and produces the metals needed responsibly and by taking local stakeholders into account. Sotkamo Silver's main project is a silver mine located in Sotkamo, Finland. In addition to silver, the mine produces gold, zinc and lead. The company also has mining and ore prospecting rights for mineral deposits in the vicinity of the silver mine in Kainuu. Sotkamo Silver Group consists of the parent company Sotkamo Silver AB and its wholly-owned Finnish subsidiary (Sotkamo Silver Oy). Sotkamo Silver AB is listed at NGM Main Regulated in Stockholm (SOSI), Nasdaq Helsinki (SOSI1), and Börse Berlin.

