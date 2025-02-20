Modelon AB: Modelon AB (publ) announces updated financial targets

Modelon AB, a leading provider of modeling and simulation technology for the design and analyses of industrial systems, announces updated financial targets.

Modelon's updated financial targets reflect the company's ambition to continuously grow annual recurring revenues, reach positive free cash flow, and achieve robust long-term operating profit margins. The new targets are based on the strong market response to the company's flagship product, Modelon Impact, which has grown consistently since its launch in 2020. They also reflect the effect of efficiency measures that were initiated during the second half of 2024.



Updated financial targets Previous targets Revenue Annual Recurring Revenue growth above 20 percent. Medium term ARR growth >35% Cash flow Free Cash Flow positive from 2026. Positive cash flow in the short term Operating

Profit Long-term Operating Profit Margin above 20 percent. Long-term EBIT-margin >20%

Modelon's financial targets should not be viewed as a forecast but rather as the ambition that the Board of Directors and Executive Management believe is a reasonable long-term objective for the company.

For further information, please contact:

Jan Häglund, CEO

jan.haglund@modelon.com



Investor Relations: ir@modelon.com

About Modelon

Modelon offers systems modeling and simulation software that accelerates product innovation, development and operations in a range of industries. Modelon's flagship product, Modelon Impact, is a cloud-native system simulation software platform featuring a collaborative browser-based interface and thousands of proven models and components spanning a broad range of applications. Headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and with global reach, Modelon is an expert industry leader in model-based systems engineering with a focus on leveraging open standard technologies.

Modelon AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with ticker symbol MODEL. Redeye AB is appointed the Company's Certified Adviser.

This information is information that Modelon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-02-20 14:35 CET.