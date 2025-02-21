Modelon AB: Modelon AB Year-end report Q4 2024

License expansion and increased recurring revenue in Q4

Q4 Highlights

ARR increased to 60.0 (50.3), an annual growth of 19%.

Net revenue amounted to MSEK 22.8 (20.7), of which software revenue was MSEK 15.7 (14.4).

Cash flow from operations amounted to MSEK -11.4 (-18.7).

Adjusted EBIT amounted to MSEK -11.6 (-14.6).

Operating expenses were MSEK 38.8 (35.6), including non-recurring items of MSEK 3.2 (0.0) and development costs of MSEK 12.6 (14.1).

Net profit amounted to MSEK -14.1 (-13.4).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.82 (-1.22) before dilution.

2024 Highlights

Net revenue amounted to MSEK 83.6 (79.0), of which software revenues were MSEK 58.1 (53.1).

Adjusted EBIT amounted to MSEK -49.4 (-55.3).

Operating expenses were MSEK 147.3 (137.0), including non-recurring items of MSEK 11.8 (1.9).

Net profit amounted to MSEK -59.4 (-55.6).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -4.23 (-5.05) before dilution.

The board proposes that no dividend is paid for the 2024 financial year.

Comments from the CEO

Business update

Revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024 amounted to MSEK 22.8, an increase of 10 percent compared with the year before. Annual recurring revenues (ARR) increased by 19 percent to MSEK 60.0, driven by robust growth of our cloud native simulation platform Modelon Impact (ARR +57 percent). The remaining parts of our software business, i.e., multi-platform libraries and software, were stable. Regarding license renewals in the fourth quarter, we are pleased that customers across many industries extended their subscriptions and expanded into new areas and more simulation users. License expansions were driven by North America, where thermofluid systems in energy and climate control applications generated revenue growth. The services business increased by 12 percent, thanks to new onboarding, training, and model development projects. During the quarter, we gained new customers, including a major contract worth MUSD 0.63 in data center climate control. Our underlying operating costs started to decrease, thanks to efficiency measures launched during the third quarter, and we expect this trend to continue as the effects of cost reduction programs take full effect from Q1 2025. In December 2024, Swedish tax authorities rejected previous reductions of employer tax related to research and development. This generated additional costs, which we recognized in the fourth quarter. We will appeal against the decision with the help of legal advisors.

Customer and market news

I continue to meet customers to discuss how they use system simulation to create new products, cut development lead-time, and reduce costs. I get positive feedback on our strategic direction and software services, especially on the openness of our solutions compared with those of competitors. Customers that build virtual physics-based models in Modelon Impact get a common foundation and collaborative environment for dimensioning, parametrization, and control software development. A good example is Volvo Autonomous Solutions that uses our tools to build virtual models of self-driving trucks. Many customers value the fact that our platform allows them to develop their own simulation models, with Modelon libraries as a starting point. I have also met companies that successfully integrate Modelon Impact with proprietary or third-party software, e.g., for version handling, analysis, and product life-cycle management. I appreciate all the customer feedback I have received, and we will use it to further improve our cloud-based simulation platform and libraries.

We were pleased to be selected as the provider of simulation platforms, component libraries, and expertise by a major North American provider of social media services, as announced on December 4. The contract, worth MUSD 0.63, is a key win in the growing market for data center climate control. Data center capacity across the world is increasing to meet demand for public computing and storage solutions. Increasing AI training and inference demands lead to investments in new generations of GPU servers with higher capacity and energy consumption. This requires efficient and sustainable cooling solutions to ensure the integrity of equipment as well as the health and safety of staff. I see further potential in the data center market, and we are in commercial discussions with several service and equipment providers.

We recently published a case study that describes how Babcock Power, a US-based leader in power generation products, selected Modelon Impact to design and improve their products. Babcock's boilers are powered by traditional fuels (e.g., natural gas) or by renewables (e.g., biomass) and can be used for baseload as well as peak hour production in large energy systems. System simulations in Modelon Impact are used to optimize both steady-state and transient behavior, and we are proud to support Babcock Power in improving product performance and increasing their customers' confidence and satisfaction.

During the quarter, Modelon exhibited at the Exergie Industrial Heat Pumps conference in Prague, which generated new business leads and opportunities. Heat pumps are used across several industries, from small units (e.g., cars), medium-sized equipment (e.g., houses and apartments) to large deployments (e.g., industries and cities), and I see good momentum in this area. Many companies face the challenge of improving performance vs. cost, while adapting to new regulations, e.g., sustainable refrigerant media. System simulations are not yet widely deployed in the energy sector, which creates opportunities for Modelon Impact as a state-of-the-art cloud-based tool.

Summary and outlook

Based on customer feedback during my first six months as CEO, I am confident that our products have unique advantages compared with all other alternatives on the market. We have a combination of openness, ease-of-use, physics-based libraries, and a modern cloud platform that makes Modelon Impact the preferred choice of leading companies. I see opportunities to expand with existing accounts and to win new customers in growing markets, e.g., climate control and renewable energy solutions.

Financially, our ambition is to generate software ARR growth above 20 percent and positive free cash flow latest during 2026. Longer term, we target an EBIT margin above 20 percent.

I want to thank employees, customers, and investors for your support and confidence. I'm convinced of the market potential for our product offerings, and I have started 2025 with optimism about our business.

Jan Häglund, CEO Modelon

Lund, February 21, 2025

