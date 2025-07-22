Modelon AB: Modelon AB onboards TLK Energy GmbH as Reseller of Modelon Impact

Modelon AB (publ) announces the onboarding of TLK Energy GmbH as a new reseller of Modelon Impact, the company's flagship cloud-native system simulation platform.

TLK Energy will offer its commercially developed Process System Library through Modelon Impact, enabling users to model, simulate, and optimize complex thermal and energy systems in a browser-based environment. TLK Energy will also deliver the TIL Suite via Modelon Impact to its customers, ensuring seamless integration and enhanced simulation capabilities.

In addition, TLK Energy will utilize Modelon Impact for the delivery of Modelica training. Thanks to the platform's cloud-native architecture, training attendees will gain direct access to the simulation environment without requiring any local software installation - streamlining onboarding and improving accessibility.

"This collaboration is an exciting step forward," said Pieter Dermont, Chief Revenue Officer at Modelon. "TLK Energy brings a deep expertise in thermodynamic system simulation with Modelica and is a respected partner to its customers. We're thrilled to be working together to broaden access to impactful simulation solutions."

"Our cooperation with Modelon allows us to further enhance the user experience of our libraries by leveraging Modelon Impact's cloud-based technology and intuitive user interface. This partnership brings the original vision of Modelica to life - giving customers the freedom to choose between professional simulation tools based on their specific needs and preferences," said Manuel Gräber, CEO at TLK Energy.

This partnership reflects the expanding ecosystem surrounding Modelon Impact, highlighting the platform's ability to serve as a collaborative hub for engineering teams, simulation experts, and training providers. The integration of third-party libraries and learning services underscores Modelon Impact's role as a scalable and open simulation environment with broad industry adoption.

For further information, please contact:

Jan Häglund, CEO

jan.haglund@modelon.com



Investor Relations: ir@modelon.com

About Modelon

Modelon offers systems modeling and simulation software that accelerates product innovation, development and operations in a range of industries. Modelon's flagship product, Modelon Impact, is a cloud-native system simulation software platform featuring a collaborative browser-based interface and thousands of proven models and components spanning a broad range of applications. Headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and with global reach, Modelon is an expert industry leader in model-based systems engineering with a focus on leveraging open standard technologies.

Modelon AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with ticker symbol MODEL. Redeye AB is appointed the Company's Certified Adviser.

About TLK Energy

TLK Energy GmbH is a specialized German engineering company, founded in Aachen in 2015, with a focus on dynamic simulation of thermal, energy, and process systems. We support clients in developing physics-based dynamic models and accelerating product development through virtual prototyping, optimization, and hardware-in-the-loop (HiL) testing. Our main software products include the Modelica libraries TIL Suite (from TLK-Thermo) and the Process Systems Library (PSL) for Power-to-X process simulation. Among our long-term customers are Volkswagen, Vaillant, Neuman & Esser, and LG Electronics.