



TOKYO, Feb 21, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo, President: Hidechika Saito), Mitsubishi Corporation, and Yourstand Inc. will introduce medium-size EV truck from March 2025 to reduce CO2 emissions in pharmaceutical transportation and delivery operations conducted by Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation Group company DP Network Co., Ltd., aiming for completely CO2-free electrification of logistics.In this case, an EV charger has been installed at Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation's base in the Misato area of Saitama, and an "eCanter" manufactured by Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation will be introduced to start transportation and delivery operations to customers in March. Various data related to the vehicle's range and temperature management will be collected for future developments.Mitsubishi Corporation, in collaboration with Yourstand provided a one-stop charging service to Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation, including the proposal of charging location, charger selection, and charging equipment installation. Yourstand's charging station management system for corporate clients, named "Yourstand for Business" (hereinafter YS4B) will be used for charging management, enabling integrated management of charging times, Real-time monitoring or charging status and CO2 reduction, ensuring a highly convenient operation for customers. Additionally, by using YS4B's charging schedule management function, charging times can be shifted to periods when electricity prices are lower, achieving cost-effective charging.The EV truck will be leased by Mitsubishi Auto Leasing Corporation and MC Retail Energy Co., Ltd. will provide a renewable energy plan exclusively for EV charging. As a result, all CO2 emissions from charging to driving will be virtually zero, and this will contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) Scope 3 emissions from logistics for pharmaceutical manufacturers.In addition to the introduction of EV trucks, Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation Group is working to reduce GHG emissions throughout the supply chain using "MLC Green Action", a CO2 visualization and reduction service that provides "Emission Monitoring Cargo Route Finder", an international route search and GHG calculation system, and proposes CO2 emission reduction solutions.Mitsubishi Corporation is targeting the commercial mobility sectors such as logistics and taxis, which require decarbonization, and is advancing the realization of electrification and decarbonization of commercial mobility through cross-sectoral solution development in the mobility x energy field, utilizing Mitsubishi Corporation's comprehensive capabilities, including energy management, fleet management (auto leasing), battery management, and renewable energy.Since its founding in 2018, Yourstand has been engaged in the EV charging infrastructure business with the mission of "enabling cleaner mobility," focusing on "Base charging." Since 2023, Yourstand has been offering corporate EV charging solutions, providing one-stop services from multifunctional charging management through software to the design and installation of charging infrastructure tailored to customer needs.For inquiries regarding this news release contact:Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation Corporate Communications ChamberTEL: +81-3-3278-6652Mitsubishi Corporation Press Relations TeamTEL: +81-3-3210-2171Yourstand Inc. Public RelationsContact: pr@yourstand-ev.comInquiry Recipient:Mitsubishi CorporationTelephone:+81-3-3210-2171Source: Mitsubishi CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.