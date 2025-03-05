Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.03.2025
Eilmeldung: Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
PR Newswire
05.03.2025 09:51 Uhr
Nikkei 225 to add BayCurrent, drop Mitsubishi Logistics in periodic review

Finanznachrichten News
TOKYO -- Nikkei said on Wednesday that it will add BayCurrent, a Japanese consulting firm, to the Nikkei Stock Average, or Nikkei 225, to replace Mitsubishi Logistics as part of the semiannual review, effective from April 1.

Nikkei said in a statement that the reshuffle is to improve the index's sector balance.

Mitsubishi Logistics will also be deleted from the Nikkei 225 Climate Change 1.5°C Target Index on the same day. No stock will be immediately added to replace the constituent, as the next periodic review of the index is planned at the end of April.

The index provider also said that changes in the price adjustment factors of five Nikkei 225 constituents are scheduled on March 28 to reflect stock splits planned by those companies.

For more details, please visit the Nikkei indexes website: https://indexes.nikkei.co.jp/en/nkave
