Maria Hedengren and Andreas Anyuru Proposed as New Board Members of Smart Eye AB

Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) Press release from the Nomination Committee of Smart Eye AB.

The Nomination Committee of Smart Eye proposes the election of Maria Hedengren and Andreas Anyuru as new board members at the 2025 Annual General Meeting.

"Maria and Andreas bring valuable experience, particularly from technology-intensive industries and high-growth companies in international markets. They also have significant expertise in corporate governance, AI, and machine learning. We are confident that they will make a meaningful contribution to the board's continued strategic work," says Anna Magnusson, Chair of the Nomination Committee at Smart Eye.

Maria Hedengren has 25 years of experience in senior positions at international growth companies, including as CFO of NetEnt and iZettle, as well as CEO of Readly. She is currently active as a board member, investor, and venture partner at a global venture capital firm.

Andreas Anyuru has extensive experience in technology-intensive industries and has worked on innovative solutions involving AI. He has held positions at Ericsson and Arm and currently serves as CTO at Consafe Logistics.

The Nomination Committee of Smart Eye was appointed by the company's four largest shareholders, who collectively represent approximately 27 percent of the shares and voting rights. The Chair of the Board, Anders Jöfelt, serves as an adjunct member of the Nomination Committee. The committee consists of Anna Magnusson (Första AP-fonden), Malin Björkmo (Handelsbanken Fonder), Mary Irwin (representing the Krantz family), and Linda Jöfelt (representing the Jöfelt family).

Eva Elmstedt and Tobias Sjögren have declined re-election. The Nomination Committee's full proposal will be published in the notice convening the Annual General Meeting.

For more information, please contact:

Anna Magnusson, Chair of the Nomination Committee

Tel: +46 8 566 20 270, email: anna.magnusson@ap1.se

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.

Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 26 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.



Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/

Smart Eye is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.

Attachments

Maria Hedengren and Andreas Anyuru Proposed as New Board Members of Smart Eye AB

SOURCE: Smart Eye

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire