Green Bridge Metals Corporation: Green Bridge Metals Highlights Milestones of 2024 and Provides 2025 Outlook for South Contact Zone and Chrome-Puddy Projects

Green Bridge Metals Corporation is pleased to announce an outline of key achievements in 2024 and provide an update on its South Contact Zone (Duluth, Minnesota, U.S.) and Chrome-Puddy (Ontario, Canada) projects as it advances exploration and development initiatives for 2025.

Message from David Suda CEO:

"We are pleased to highlight achievements from 2024 as a strong platform to create value for shareholders in 2025. In an increasingly complex geopolitical climate, we note the importance of critical metals and an urgent need to re-shore production for strategic and security reasons. Uncertainty in the geopolitical landscape between Canada and the United States, has created a backdrop bringing opportunity to investors. As investors seek shelter from potential tariff impacts around the world, Green Bridge provides value driven access to American metals on American soil."

2024 Highlights:

2024 was a transformative year for Green Bridge Metals, marked by significant exploration success and corporate milestones across its portfolio. In May, the Company announced prospecting results from the Chrome-Puddy project, revealing widespread iron-nickel oxide mineralization with the potential for bulk-tonnage nickel resources.

In June, Green Bridge acquired an 80% earn-in option for the South Contact Zone in Minnesota's Duluth Complex, adding a world-class copper-nickel-PGE exploration portfolio to its assets.

1. Chrome Puddy: Prospecting Results Highlight Bulk Tonnage Nickel Potential:

Results from prospecting at the Chrome-Puddy ultramafic intrusion revealed widespread iron-nickel oxide mineralization.

Fifty-two grab samples collected over a 2.5-kilometre strike length returned up to 0.38% Ni, averaging 0.20% Ni.

Channel sampling revealed consistent bulk-tonnage nickel mineralization with oxide alteration. Included 110.4m at 0.23% Ni, 11.8% Fe, and 119 ppm Co at Commerce East and 55.5m at 0.25% Ni and 4.6% Fe at Commerce West. Mineralization within the channel samples remains open.

Disseminated Ni mineralization lines up on the edges of two prominent conductors that are 2000m x 500m and 1000m x 200m dimensions that remain largely untested by drilling. These conductors define large scale drill targets defined by the VTEM Plus survey conducted in 2024.

2. Acquisition of Option on South Contact Zone in Duluth Complex, Minnesota:

The Company secured an 80% earn-in option on the 8,460-hectare South Contact Zone, a world-class copper-nickel-titanium and PGE exploration portfolio, through an agreement with Encampment Minerals Inc. Within this portfolio are four significant prospects, each with its own critical mineral merit:

Titac: Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at Titac South of 46.6 million tonnes grading 15% TiO2 (NI 43-101 Technical Report filed on SEDAR+, October 2024) with the potential to double this resource at Titac North based on historical drill results. Expansion drilling at Titac is planned for 2025 from which a MRE for Titac North will be generated and a metallurgical study will be conducted for Titac South.

Titac South also contains significant copper and vanadium that has not been included in the MRE: 571m of 0.19% Cu, 0.18% Ni, 0.08% V2O5 462m of 0.37% Cu, 0.07% V2O5 145m of 0.39% Cu, 0.08% V2O5

Titac North contains mineralization on order with Titac South but has not been as extensively drilled nor has a MRE been produced for the occurrence. 36m 17.7% TiO2, 0.34% Cu, 0.06% V2O5

Titac 2025 Drill Plan: 5000 meter drill program scheduled for Titac North and South H2 2025 Targeting for Titac East H2 2025

Entire property underexplored with respect to copper and vanadium mineralization.

VTEM survey flown over the property in 2024 expected to generate additional drill targets

Skibo: Represents a large property that is underexplored and has the potential for a significant copper and nickel discovery. At the Skibo prospect a core sampling campaign is currently underway to test previously unsampled sections of core for critical mineral content including; copper, nickel, vanadium, and titanium. Up to 65% of core was left unsampled by previous operators and large sections of this unsampled core (<22%) appear to contain either disseminated copper and nickel bearing sulphide mineralization (Figure 1). A total of ten core holes exist that have significant lengths of unsampled core and results of sampling these sections will not only expand the spatial extent of critical mineralization at Skibo, but they will also enhance our understanding of geochemical vectors that could lead to future discoveries.

Unsampled, historically drilled core is being processed and assayed to account for all potential mineralization: copper, nickel, TiO2, and vanadium. 515m of 2000m of drill core have been resampled, results anticipated Q1 2025.



Wyman-Siphon: Property on-trend with world-class copper-nickel deposits; NorthMet, Mesaba, and Maturi.

Historical inferred mineral resource estimate of ~47 million-short tonnes grading 0.29% Cu, 0.11% Ni.*

Boulder: Historical drilling indicates potential for TiO2, V2O5, Cu, and minor Ni mineralization.

57m of 23.2% TiO2, 0.4% V2O5, 0.22% Cu, 0.03% Ni

37m of 26.8% TiO2, 0.5% V2O5, 0.19% Cu

3. Completion of Geophysical Study at South Contact Zone Properties:

Analysis of historical data revealed the geophysical signature of additional oxidized ultra mafic intrusions that are associated with copper-nickel-titanium-vanadium mineralization within the project area that have not been explored - providing key drill targets.

New VTEM survey flown over the entire Titac property at the end of 2024 - results in Q1 2025.

* As noted in the Company's 43-101 Report dated September 24, 2024 prepared by Apex Geoscience, this historical Wyman MRE was not prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 Canadian Institute of Mining Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (May 2014) and CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves Best Practices Guidelines (November 2019). The Company is treating the Wyman MRE as an "historical resource" and the reader is cautioned not to treat or rely on it, or any part of it, as a current mineral resource. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical Wyman MRE as a current mineral resource. The Company would need to complete additional exploration, including twinning of historical drillholes, to verify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource. Further details on the Wyman MRE (including parameters and assumptions) can be found in the Company's 43-101 Report dated September 24, 2024 prepared by Apex Geoscience.

4. Management and Board Bolstered:

Green Bridge expanded its management and board to align with project demands, adding expertise in technical, financial, and sustainability areas.

Robert G. Krause, with four decades of mineral exploration expertise, joined the board of directors.

Dr. George J. Hudak became the Company's technical adviser for mineral development, leveraging his deep knowledge of Neoarchean-age VMS deposits.

Christopher Gulka was appointed CFO and corporate secretary, contributing over 30 years of experience in capital markets and public company leadership.

Dr. Ajeet Milliard joined as chief geologist, bringing over 14 years of experience in exploration.

2025 Outlook:

Ontario - Chrome Puddy Exploration: Drill program aimed at further defining and expanding the historical resource. Drill targets are based on nickel mineralization encountered within channel samples that coincide with large scale conductors identified from the recently completed VTEM airborne geophysical survey. Program specifics to follow in Q1 2025. Minnesota - Skibo Exploration: Sampling and assaying of previously unrecognized disseminated copper-nickel mineralization in historical core to determine the extent of the mineralized system and to provide clear exploration vectors. Assay results are expected in Q1. Minnesota - Titac Exploration: Drilling and metallurgical studies to expand the Titac resource and advance toward a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). Titac North - the potential to significantly increase the current resources based on historical drilling not included in the 2024 MRE. In addition, new targets will be defined during Q1 from the VTEM survey flown in 2024.

Figure 1. Photo of Skibo core sampled and shipped for assay.

US Mining Landscape in 2025: Impacts of the 2024 US Election:

The 2024 presidential election ushered in a significant shift in U.S. policy as Donald Trump secured victory, leading to a Republican-controlled government across the executive and legislative branches. This united government is poised to prioritize domestic resource development, with a strong focus on critical minerals essential for industries ranging from electric vehicles to national defence.

Early indications of policy direction suggest the Trump administration aims to accelerate mining projects by waiving environmental reviews for federally funded initiatives. This approach, according to a December 18 report by Reuters, seeks to boost domestic production of critical minerals, thereby reducing U.S. reliance on China for lithium, cobalt, and other key materials. The strategy reflects a major shift in how federal lands are managed and aligns with Trump's broader agenda of resource independence. (source: Reuters)

Analysts anticipate a continuation of trends from Trump's first term, where he invoked the Defense Production Act in 2020 to address foreign mineral reliance. However, unlike the Biden administration, which emphasized partnerships with allied nations like Australia, Trump's approach is expected to prioritize reshoring projects, focusing on the development of domestic mining operations. This strategy could further bolster funding initiatives through the Departments of Energy and Defense, building on efforts to secure a stable supply of critical materials. (source: The Oregon Group)

Adding to this, Trump has proposed sweeping tariffs of 10% to 20% on all imports, with harsher levies of up to 100% on goods from China. Such measures are intended to decouple the U.S. from its economic reliance on China, especially in the critical minerals sector, and to incentivize domestic production. These tariffs, however, could have significant implications for the mining industry, potentially driving up costs for imported mining equipment and materials while creating opportunities for U.S.-based operations. (source: CNBC)

The National Mining Association (NMA) was among the first industry groups to congratulate President-elect Trump, emphasizing the mining sector's readiness to support America's economic and strategic goals. In its statement, the NMA highlighted: "Across the country 500,000 miners stand ready to do what they have always done: deliver for our country. Together with the next Trump administration and Congress, we can increase America's competitive standing on the global stage, ensuring that made in America also means mined in America…" (source: National Mining Association)

As 2025 unfolds, the mining landscape is set to experience transformative changes driven by a renewed focus on domestic production, strategic tariffs, and deregulatory measures. These shifts are likely to redefine the U.S.'s role in the global critical minerals market, positioning the country as a leading producer and reducing reliance on foreign sources.

All scientific and technical information, and written disclosure in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Ajeet Milliard, Ph.D., CPG, Chief Geologist for Green Bridge Metals and a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Green Bridge Metals

Green Bridge Metals Corporation is a Canadian based exploration company focused on acquiring 'battery metal' rich mineral assets and the development of the South Contact Zone (the "Property") along the basal contact of the Duluth Intrusion, north of Duluth, Minnesota. The South Contact Zone contains bulk-tonnage copper-nickel and titanium-vanadium in ilmenite hosted in ultramafic to oxide ultramafic intrusions. The Property has exploration targets for bulk-tonnage Ni mineralization, high grade Ni-Cu-PGE magmatic sulfide mineralization and titanium.

