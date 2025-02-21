BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Nano Labs (NA) has entered into share subscription agreements with certain investors to sell 913,714 Class A ordinary shares of the company in a private placement. The purchase price per Class A ordinary shares is $6.46, and the aggregate purchase price of the Private Placement is approximately $5.9 million. The Aggregate Purchase Price will be satisfied in Bitcoin and USDT. The closing may take place in 10 business days.As of February 21, 2025, the company holds a total of approximately 400 Bitcoins, with a current value of approximately $40 million.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX