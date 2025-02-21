Kancera AB: Interim Report Fourth Quarter 2024, October 1 - December 31

The period in brief - financial summary for the fourth quarter 2024

Net sales amounted to SEK 0 million (SEK 0 million).

R&D expenses amounted to SEK 8,5 million (SEK 17,1 million).

Operating loss for the quarter amounted to SEK -9,9 million (SEK -19,0 million).

Loss after financial items for the quarter amounted to SEK -9,6 million (SEK -18,5 million).

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter amounted to SEK -0,08 (SEK -0,23).

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter amounted to SEK -11,6 million (SEK -12,5 million).

Equity on December 31, 2024 amounted to SEK 62,3 million (SEK 47,7 million) or SEK 0,51 (SEK 0,58) per share.

The equity/assets ratio on December 31, 2024 was 94 percent (73 percent).

Cash and cash equivalents on December 31, 2024 amounted to SEK 46,4 million (SEK 45,7 million).

Financial summary for the full period January 1-December 31, 2024

Net sales amounted to SEK 0 million (SEK 0 million).

R&D expenses amounted to SEK 40,0 million (SEK 58,0 million).

Operating loss for the quarter amounted to SEK -46,2 million (SEK -65,0 million).

Loss after financial items for the quarter amounted to SEK -44,6 million (SEK -64,9 million).

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter amounted to SEK -0,39 (SEK -0,81).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -58,5 million (SEK -55,7 million).

Equity on December 31, 2024 amounted to SEK 62,3 million (SEK 47,7 million) or SEK 0,51 (SEK 0,58) per share.

The equity/assets ratio on December 31, 2024 was 94 percent (73 percent).

Cash and cash equivalents on December 31, 2024 amounted to SEK 46,4 million (SEK 45,7 million)..

Significant events during the fourth quarter 2024

Kancera Kancera announced that the company is focusing its business on the field of cardiovascular diseases.

Kancera reported that the patient recruitment in the ongoing clinical study in ovarian cancer (KANDOVA) is stopped and that top-line results are expected to be presented in the fourth quarter 2025.

Kancera reported that Robert Edfors is appointed as Chief Medical Officer..

Significant events after the end of the period

No significant events have been reported after the period.

About Kancera AB (publ)

Kancera is developing a new class of anti-inflammatory drugs in the field of cardiovascular diseases through its candidate drugs KAND567 and KAND145. Kancera's anti-inflammatory candidate drugs are targeting the fractalkine axis, which controls specific immune cells with high precision. The stock is traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

