WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Telephone & Data Systems Inc (TDS) revealed Loss for fourth quarter of -$11 millionThe company's earnings came in at -$11 million, or -$0.10 per share. This compares with -$523 million, or -$4.64 per share, last year.Excluding items, Telephone & Data Systems Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$10 million or -$0.09 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period fell 5.6% to $1.240 billion from $1.313 billion last year.Telephone & Data Systems Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -$11 Mln. vs. -$523 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.10 vs. -$4.64 last year. -Revenue: $1.240 Bln vs. $1.313 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX