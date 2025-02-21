Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2025) - Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG ) (OTC Pink: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has accepted an invitation to attend and participate in Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase located at the OMNI King Edward Hotel Toronto on February 27-28, 2025. On Friday February 28 Robert Boyd, President and CEO of the Company, will be highlighting the Reliance Gold-Antimony Project in an 11.20 am presentation and will be meeting with pre-qualified investors at Red Cloud's 1x1 sessions.

Afterwards, on March 2 through March 5, 2025, the Company will also be exhibiting at the 2025 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") Convention - Investors Exchange Booth #2625 and participating in the PDAC 1x1 sessions. We invite attendees to visit our booth or reach out to get familiar with the Company's emerging high-grade gold discovery in BC. The Company is pleased to be attending the PDAC Convention, the world's premier mineral exploration and mining convention.

About Endurance Gold

Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties.

The Reliance Gold-Antimony Project is located in southern British Columbia, 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold. The road accessible discovery is located 4 kilometres east of the village of Gold Bridge and 5 kilometres from BC Hydro's Lajoie Hydro Electric Dam.

