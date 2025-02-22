Supreme Critical Metals Inc. Announces Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer

Supreme Critical Metals Inc. (CSE:CRIT)(FWB:VR61)(OTCQB:VRCFF) ("Supreme" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Chris Gulka as Chief Financial Officer after the resignation of Tatiana Kovaleva. The Company wishes Tatiana well in her retirement and thanks her for her services over the past many years.

Christopher Gulka brings over 30 years of experience in capital markets and public markets. In 1999, he founded Working Capital Corporation, a corporate finance firm specializing in valuations, due diligence, corporate finance, and management consulting. Mr. Gulka's previous roles include serving as CFO and director of Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd., a retailer and franchisor of Spiritleaf recreational cannabis stores across Canada, which was acquired by Sundial Growers Inc. in a transaction valued at approximately $130 million. Over the years, he has held CFO and director positions with various public companies across sectors such as mining, oil and gas, cannabis, and industrial. Formerly, Mr. Gulka worked as a Financial Securities Analyst at the Alberta Securities Commission and as a staff accountant at Ernst & Young. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce with Distinction from the University of Alberta (1990) and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA).

About Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

SUPREME CRITICAL METALS INC. is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation actively exploring and investigating multiple opportunities in lithium, copper, silver, and precious metals. The Company adheres to strategic guidelines that prioritize regions conducive to mining, supported by favourable government regulations and existing infrastructure.

For further information, please contact:

George Tsafalas, Director

Phone: +1 (236) 317-2822

E-mail: info@supremecritalmetals.com

www.supremecriticalmetals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE: Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

