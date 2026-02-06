Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2026) - Supreme Critical Metals Inc., (CSE: CRIT) (FSE: VR6) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) ("Supreme" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "LIFE Offering") financing of up to 10,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") as previously announced in its press release dated January 27, 2026 (the "Initial Press Release"). Any words capitalized but undefined herein shall have the meaning ascribed to such capitalized term in the Initial Press Release.

The first tranche closing of the LIFE Offering consisted of the issuance of an aggregate of 9,680,000 Units at a price of $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one Common Share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Common Share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.20 for a period of 24 months from the closing of the first tranche of the LIFE Offering.

The Company relied on the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions in connection with the distribution of all 9,680,000 free trading Common Shares under tranche one of the LIFE Offering for proceeds of $968,000. The Company paid $49,910 in finder's fees and issued 499,100 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") in connection with this tranche of the LIFE Offering. The Finder's Warrants entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Common Share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.20 for a period of 24 months from the closing of the first tranche of the LIFE Offering.

The issuance of 450,000 Units, in aggregate, to certain insiders of the Company constitutes a "related party transaction" as such term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). Pursuant to Sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, the Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements, respectively, as the Common Shares trade on the CSE and neither the fair market value of the Units nor the consideration for such Units, insofar as it involves the insiders, exceeds 25 percent of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the LIFE Offering, as the details and amounts of the related party participation were not finalized until closer to the closing and the Company wished to close the transaction as soon as practicable for sound business reasons.

The Company is also pleased to announce that, in response to strong investor demand in the market, the Company is increasing the size of the LIFE Offering to a maximum of 14,000,000 Units or a raise of up to $1,400,000. The second tranche closing of the LIFE Offering is anticipated to occur on or about February 15, 2026, or such other date(s) as may be determined by the Company. The closing of the LIFE Offering is subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the conditional approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

There is an amended and restated offering document related to the LIFE Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.supremecriticalmetals.com. Prospective investors should read this amended and restated offering document before making an investment decision.

The Company will continue to engage in further raising efforts in order to maximize investment in the Units and to attempt to fully subscribe the LIFE Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the LIFE Offering, as more specifically described in the Offering Document and for exploration activities, general corporate and working capital purposes.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

Supreme Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: CRIT) (FSE: VR6) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) is a publicly traded, diversified exploration company advancing a portfolio of high-potential silver, copper, uranium, and gold properties across North America. The Company follows a disciplined, data-driven acquisition strategy focused on mining-friendly jurisdictions with established infrastructure, predictable permitting, and supportive regulatory frameworks.

Additional information about Supreme Critical Metals is available on the Company's website at www.supremecriticalmetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

"Glen R. Watson"

Glen R. Watson

President & CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the completion and timing of the offering, the receipt of regulatory and Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") approvals, the intended use of proceeds, the Company's exploration and development plans, future exploration programs, business objectives, strategic plans, and expectations regarding the Company's operations, financial condition, and growth opportunities.

Forward-looking information is provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "potential", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to complete the offering on the terms anticipated or at all, obtain required regulatory approvals, access capital markets, successfully execute its exploration and development plans, and operate in a stable regulatory, economic, and business environment. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks related to the completion of the offering and receipt of regulatory approvals, risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, operational and technical risks, fluctuations in commodity prices, availability of financing, general economic, market, and business conditions, regulatory and environmental risks, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings.

Although the Company believes that the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information currently available, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information, as there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information contained in this news release speaks only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

