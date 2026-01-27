Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - Supreme Critical Metals Inc., (CSE: CRIT) (FSE: VR6) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) ("Supreme" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "LIFE Offering") consisting of a maximum of 10,000,000 units of the Company (the "Offered Units"), and a minimum of 6,000,000 Offered Units, at a price of $0.10 per Offered Unit for minimum gross proceeds of $600,000 and a maximum gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the LIFE Offering is being made to purchasers' resident in all provinces of Canada, except Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption").

Under the LIFE Offering, each Offered Unit will consist of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will be exercisable for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date (as defined herein) (the "Expiry Period") and will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share prior to the expiry of the Expiry Period at an exercise price of $0.20 per Warrant. The securities issued pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

An offering document related to the LIFE Offering (the "Offering Document") is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on Supreme's website at www.supremecriticalmetals.com. Prospective purchasers should read the Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the LIFE Offering, as more specifically described in the Offering Document and for general corporate and working capital purposes. The Company may pay finder's fees or issue compensation securities to finders on a portion of the LIFE Offering in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The closing of the LIFE Offering is anticipated to occur on or about February 15, 2026, or such other date(s) as may be determined by the Company (the "Closing Date") and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the conditional approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there by any sale of the securities referenced in this press release, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

Supreme Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: CRIT) (FSE: VR6) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) is a publicly traded, diversified exploration company advancing a portfolio of high-potential silver, copper, uranium, and gold properties across North America. The Company follows a disciplined, data-driven acquisition strategy focused on mining-friendly jurisdictions with established infrastructure, predictable permitting, and supportive regulatory frameworks.

Additional information about Supreme Critical Metals is available on the Company's website at www.supremecriticalmetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

"Glen R. Watson"

Glen R. Watson

President & CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Forward-looking information in this release includes statements regarding the expected closing date of the Offering and future exploration programs. This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Such forward-looking information is provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipate", "proposed", "estimates", "would", "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "will", and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contain these identifying words.

More particularly and without limitation, the forward-looking information in this news release includes expectations regarding the Company's business plans and operations. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions that have been used to develop such information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the Company's current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs based on information currently available to the Company.

Whether actual results, performance, or achievements will conform to Supreme's expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from Supreme's expectations. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

