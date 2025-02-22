BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Stabilus SE (SIUAF), a supplier of motion control solutions, said that its Chief Financial officer Stefan Bauerreis will leave the company at the end of the month. The company's Chief Executive Officer Michael Büchsner will assume his responsibilities on an interim basis.According to the company, a structured search process has been initiated to fill the position of Chief Financial Officer. Until a permanent Chief Financial officer is appointed, the Management Board will be supported on an interim basis by Dr. Wend v. Wietersheim, an experienced financial manager.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX