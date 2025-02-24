Anzeige
Montag, 24.02.2025
KI-Wunder? Diese Aktie verachtfacht sich nach Deepseek R1-Integration!
WKN: A40EG6 | ISIN: FI4000571054
Tradegate
19.02.25
12:00 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.02.2025 09:10 Uhr
Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar renews its service agreement with PSA Singapore

Finanznachrichten News

KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 24 FEBRUARY 2025 AT 10.00 (EET)

Kalmar renews its service agreement with PSA Singapore

Kalmar has signed a service contract with PSA Singapore in Q4 2024, covering maintenance and repair work on PSA's cargo-handling fleet.

PSA Singapore is the world's largest container transshipment hub, handling 40.9 million TEUs in 2024. It is one of the flagship terminals of PSA International, a leading port group with a global network spanning more than 180 locations in 45 countries.

Kalmar has been one of PSA Singapore's service providers for the servicing and maintenance of both Kalmar and third-party equipment in Singapore. This includes equipment such as empty container handlers, terminal tractorsand forklift trucks.

Thomas Lim, Director, Services, Kalmar SSEA: "We are pleased to be able to strengthen our long-term cooperation with PSA Singapore through this new service contract. The agreement demonstrates our continued commitment to our customers as well as our ability to deliver tailored, reliable and innovative service solutions that keep our customers' business moving."

Further information for the press:

Thomas Malmborg, President, Kalmar Services, thomas.malmborg@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Dealer Management and Customer Insight, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with a vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2024, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion.

www.kalmarglobal.com

Attachment

  • NB_Kalmar Services-24 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/93b4495f-e96e-4405-88c7-5ed4db837b5e)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
