Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2025) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQB: DRYGF) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Ontario Ministry of Mines has issued the exploration permits needed for continued drill testing at the Gold Rock Camp. The Company is now permitted for drill testing the northeastern trend on the Elora Gold System as well as the newly discovered Mud Lake target area and will expand its 2025 drill program to up to 15,000 meters.

"This permit is another major milestone for the Dryden Gold team. These permits will enable us to apply our systematic exploration program to expand the camp to the northeast and allow us to establish drill pads for deeper drilling on Elora. We are delighted to receive this support from the First Nations Communities and the Ontario Ministry of Mines. We will now begin testing high-value targets on trend of our recent high-grade results for a full kilometer reaching the area around the historic Laurentian Mine, the largest producing mine in the district. This permit will allow us to truly unlock the district scale potential of our large strategic land package," commented CEO, Trey Wasser.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY") and on the OTCQB marketplace ("DRYGF"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

