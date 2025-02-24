Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2025) - Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG ) (OTC Pink: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to report antimony results from the Company's 100%-owned Reliance Gold Project in B.C. The Company has been actively exploring at Reliance since 2020 and has completed 108 diamond drill holes ("DDH"), 84 reverse circulation holes ("RC"), and 24 roadcut channel samples. The ongoing exploration work has resulted in the collection of 10,040 samples that have been analyzed for gold and antimony.
Previously reported assay results were primarily gold-only assay composites. With the recent interest in Canada's strategic mineral endowment and in particular antimony, the Company will henceforth commence reporting both gold and antimony results. As such, assay composites have been re-calculated for all drilling and channel samples completed to date. A total of 199 gold assay composites were re-calculated to include antimony results from the 108 DDH, 84 RC, and 24 roadcut channels completed by the Company which has resulted in a composite average sampled length of 10.1 metres ("m") and weighted average grade of 4.55 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold, 0.20% antimony, and 4.97 gpt AuEQ. Select highlights from twelve (12) composites are summarized below in Table 1:
|Table 1 - Reliance - Selected Highlight Assay Composites with Antimony (2020 to 2024)
|Hole / Roadcut ID
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Length (m)
|Au
(gpt)
|Antimony %
|AuEQ
(gpt)
|Type
|2020 Eagle1
|61.3
|101.8
|40.5
|4.98
|0.54
|6.14
|Surface Channels
|2022 EG07-01
|34.0
|42.0
|8.0
|6.35
|1.49
|9.57
|Surface Channels
|DDH21-003
|0.8
|17.8
|17.0
|4.87
|0.51
|5.96
|DDH
|DDH21-020
|33.3
|58.1
|24.8
|15.70
|0.45
|16.66
|DDH
|DDH22-036
|35.4
|48.1
|12.7
|7.65
|0.48
|8.69
|DDH
|DDH23-076
|9.3
|22.0
|12.7
|8.52
|0.39
|9.36
|DDH
|DDH24-091
|370.5
|371.0
|0.5
|2.16
|19.20
|43.50
|DDH
|DDH24-104
|7.0
|21.0
|14.0
|6.51
|0.35
|7.26
|DDH
|RC20-014
|0.0
|18.3
|18.3
|4.46
|0.54
|5.63
|RC
|RC20-015
|0.0
|16.8
|16.8
|7.39
|0.46
|8.37
|RC
|RC21-037
|19.8
|44.2
|24.4
|4.88
|0.36
|5.66
|RC
|RC22-062
|44.2
|82.3
|38.1
|5.40
|0.26
|5.95
|RC
|Composites are reported over a drill length with a 1.0 gpt gold-equivalent ("AuEQ") cut-off.
AuEQ calculated using commodity prices of US$2,600/oz Au and US$18,000/tonne antimony.
A breakdown of the average composite grades by sample type can be found in the following Table 2.
|Table 2 - Reliance - Summary of Assay Composites with Antimony by Sample Type (2020 to 2024)
|Description
|# Holes /
Roadcuts
|# of Assay Composites
|Average
Composite
Length (m)
|Average Au
(gpt)
|Average Sb
(%)
|Average
AuEQ (gpt)
|DDH
|108
|125
|10.1
|4.43
|0.17
|4.79
|RC
|84
|54
|10.4
|4.67
|0.22
|5.13
|Channels
|24
|20
|9.2
|4.97
|0.31
|5.63
|Total
|216
|199
|10.1
|4.55
|0.20
|4.97
A complete list of the 199 re-calculated assay composites can be found in Table 3 appended to this release and available on the Company's website.
At the Reliance Gold Project, all observations and studies to date indicate antimony occurs as stibnite in association with elevated gold. Stibnite is often observed as milled clasts within gold-rich cataclastite breccias, and as bands and overgrowths associated with cockade and coxcomb quartz-ankerite veining. Figure 1 below is an example of a stibnite-rich vein intersected in DDH24-091 which assayed 2.16 gpt gold and 19.2% antimony over 0.5 m commencing at 370.5 m downhole.
To date, the strongest and most consistent concentrations of antimony are found near surface in roadcuts and shallow drilling at the north end of the Eagle Zone where stibnite-rich veins were discovered in the original 'Eagle 1' roadcut.
Eagle 1 was channel sampled in 2020 and the assay composite was reported as 31.4 m grading 5.88 gpt gold and 0.64% antimony (7.26 gpt AuEQ) using a 1.0 gpt gold cutoff (reported October 26, 2020). Utilizing a 1.0 gpt gold-equivalent cutoff, this channel sample assay composite is now expanded to 40.5 m grading 4.98 gpt gold and 0.54% antimony (6.14 gpt AuEQ). The larger composite length can be attributed to the inclusion of antimony when calculating cutoff grades.
To date the deepest drill hole intersections at the Imperial, Crown and Eagle zones continue to show antimony (as stibnite) hosted in cataclastite, as cockade and coxcomb quartz-ankerite vein structures and crackle-breccia infill.
Other known antimony occurrences of stibnite mineralization have been discovered at the Enigma Showing approximately 4 km northeast of the Eagle Zone. Prospecting and sampling by Company geologists identified a 75-m wide shear zone at the Enigma Showing where grab samples returned assays up to 9.66 gpt gold and 11.9% antimony. Here the antimony occurs as coarse-grained bladed stibnite crystals associated with quartz-ankerite veins in wide zones of brecciated iron carbonate altered volcanic rocks (reported January 3, 2023). The Enigma Showing has not been drill tested and the Company is progressing towards a drill permit application of this area.
Antimony as a Strategic Mineral
Antimony appears on almost every critical minerals risk list published by western countries due to its rarity, versatile applications in defense, semiconductors, and solar panels. In 2024, antimony prices experienced a notable surge, driven by shifting global supply and demand dynamics largely driven by the imposition of export restrictions by China, the world's largest producer of antimony.
Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties.
ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION
Robert T. Boyd, President & CEO
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT
Endurance Gold Corporationwww.endurancegold.com
Toll Free: (877) 624 2237, info@endurancegold.com
The work program is supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of the Company and the qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.
Endurance Gold monitors QA/QC by inserting blanks, certified standards and pulp duplicates into the sample stream. All drill core, RC, and channel samples were submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they were crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples were then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 parts per million ("ppm") gold were re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and overlimit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb were re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. Samples with Visible Gold were re-analysed by metallics screening method Au-SCR21 which incorporates a 1 kg pulp screened to 100 microns and includes assaying of the entire oversize fraction.
Figure 1 - Stibnite Vein Textures from DDH24-091 (2.16 gpt Au and 19.2% Sb over 0.5 m - NQ Core
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/241990_3305191654566b4a_002full.jpg
|Table 3 - 2020-2024 Reliance Assay Composites with Gold, Antimony and Gold-Equivalent Results
|Hole ID
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Length
(m)
|Au
(gpt)
|Antimony
(%)
|AuEQ
(gpt)
|Type
|CH_AA-BB
|5.8
|12.5
|6.7
|3.14
|0.51
|4.24
|Channel
|CH_CC-DD
|25.6
|29.3
|3.7
|2.69
|0.03
|2.75
|Channel
|CH_Eagle0
|35.4
|40.8
|5.5
|5.63
|0.11
|5.87
|Channel
|CH_Eagle0
|48.2
|53.0
|4.9
|6.35
|0.72
|7.90
|Channel
|CH_Eagle1 (2020)
|61.3
|101.8
|40.5
|4.98
|0.54
|6.14
|Channel
|CH_Eagle2
|5.5
|11.0
|5.5
|2.53
|0.09
|2.72
|Channel
|CH_Eagle3
|61.9
|85.3
|23.5
|4.90
|0.22
|5.37
|Channel
|CH_Eagle South
|7.9
|21.3
|13.4
|6.82
|0.06
|6.94
|Channel
|CH_EG04-01
|26.0
|38.0
|12.0
|1.50
|0.01
|1.53
|Channel
|CH_EG04-02
|14.0
|20.0
|6.0
|4.49
|0.06
|4.61
|Channel
|CH_EG05-01
|16.0
|22.0
|6.0
|2.31
|0.01
|2.33
|Channel
|CH_EG05-01
|32.0
|36.0
|4.0
|2.75
|0.01
|2.77
|Channel
|CH_EG05-02
|23.0
|35.0
|12.0
|7.68
|0.18
|8.06
|Channel
|CH_EG07-01 (2022)
|34.0
|42.0
|8.0
|6.35
|1.49
|9.57
|Channel
|CH_EG08-01
|16.0
|22.0
|6.0
|7.82
|0.04
|7.91
|Channel
|CH_EG08-01
|50.0
|56.0
|6.0
|2.15
|0.02
|2.20
|Channel
|CH_EG08-01
|98.0
|106.0
|8.0
|3.98
|0.72
|5.52
|Channel
|CH_FT4
|0.0
|0.7
|0.7
|22.20
|0.03
|22.26
|Channel
|CH_GR1
|1.5
|4.7
|3.2
|13.19
|0.00
|13.20
|Channel
|CH_LB1
|1.8
|10.4
|8.5
|4.43
|0.01
|4.45
|Channel
|DDH21-003
|0.8
|17.8
|17.0
|4.87
|0.51
|5.96
|DDH
|DDH21-004
|1.0
|20.0
|19.0
|4.44
|0.24
|4.96
|DDH
|DDH21-005
|14.3
|29.1
|14.8
|2.39
|0.04
|2.47
|DDH
|DDH21-006
|25.6
|50.0
|24.4
|8.62
|0.07
|8.76
|DDH
|DDH21-007
|53.1
|61.8
|8.7
|3.47
|0.44
|4.41
|DDH
|DDH21-008
|153.6
|163.9
|10.3
|2.08
|0.01
|2.10
|DDH
|DDH21-009
|161.0
|194.0
|33.0
|6.52
|0.25
|7.07
|DDH
|DDH21-011
|208.1
|250.3
|42.2
|1.78
|0.18
|2.17
|DDH
|DDH21-014
|94.0
|100.4
|6.4
|3.71
|0.36
|4.49
|DDH
|DDH21-016
|47.9
|62.1
|14.2
|1.38
|0.10
|1.60
|DDH
|DDH21-017
|54.4
|64.0
|9.6
|2.17
|0.02
|2.21
|DDH
|DDH21-018
|12.7
|15.1
|2.4
|14.46
|1.21
|17.06
|DDH
|DDH21-019
|14.4
|20.0
|5.6
|5.11
|0.06
|5.24
|DDH
|DDH21-020
|33.3
|58.1
|24.8
|15.70
|0.45
|16.66
|DDH
|DDH21-021
|9.0
|24.0
|15.0
|1.90
|0.03
|1.97
|DDH
|DDH21-021
|115.4
|121.0
|5.6
|5.71
|0.22
|6.19
|DDH
|DDH21-022
|54.6
|57.5
|2.9
|8.68
|0.23
|9.17
|DDH
|DDH21-022
|84.9
|95.9
|11.0
|4.63
|0.26
|5.19
|DDH
|DDH21-022
|110.9
|115.1
|4.2
|3.37
|0.02
|3.42
|DDH
|DDH22-023
|51.0
|60.0
|9.0
|3.86
|0.08
|4.04
|DDH
|DDH22-023
|93.3
|102.9
|9.6
|3.09
|0.01
|3.12
|DDH
|DDH22-023
|202.5
|204.1
|1.6
|9.57
|0.49
|10.63
|DDH
|DDH22-024
|27.0
|46.5
|19.5
|5.42
|0.01
|5.45
|DDH
|DDH22-024
|135.5
|145.5
|10.0
|3.43
|0.04
|3.52
|DDH
|DDH22-025
|194.8
|202.0
|7.2
|3.94
|0.81
|5.70
|DDH
|DDH22-026
|80.4
|93.9
|13.5
|8.06
|0.13
|8.34
|DDH
|DDH22-026
|149.8
|159.6
|9.8
|1.39
|0.00
|1.40
|DDH
|DDH22-027
|54.6
|64.7
|10.1
|3.50
|0.01
|3.52
|DDH
|DDH22-027
|111.2
|139.2
|28.0
|4.39
|0.02
|4.45
|DDH
|DDH22-027
|150.2
|154.5
|4.3
|16.66
|0.14
|16.95
|DDH
|DDH22-027
|267.1
|273.9
|6.9
|0.88
|0.29
|1.49
|DDH
|DDH22-028
|97.0
|105.2
|8.3
|5.19
|0.28
|5.79
|DDH
|DDH22-028
|113.1
|128.6
|15.5
|2.47
|0.05
|2.59
|DDH
|DDH22-029
|28.5
|43.7
|15.2
|2.13
|0.09
|2.33
|DDH
|DDH22-030
|51.2
|63.7
|12.5
|4.80
|0.24
|5.32
|DDH
|DDH22-031
|11.8
|33.8
|22.0
|2.48
|0.12
|2.75
|DDH
|DDH22-031
|49.8
|75.8
|26.0
|2.15
|0.02
|2.19
|DDH
|DDH22-031
|124.9
|136.8
|11.9
|7.58
|0.06
|7.70
|DDH
|DDH22-033
|135.6
|141.9
|6.3
|5.13
|0.27
|5.72
|DDH
|DDH22-035
|43.9
|58.4
|14.5
|1.99
|0.02
|2.03
|DDH
|DDH22-036
|35.4
|48.1
|12.7
|7.65
|0.48
|8.69
|DDH
|DDH22-036
|55.6
|64.4
|8.9
|7.55
|0.25
|8.08
|DDH
|DDH22-037
|70.3
|80.7
|10.5
|2.91
|0.03
|2.97
|DDH
|DDH22-037
|93.0
|101.0
|8.0
|1.95
|0.11
|2.18
|DDH
|DDH22-037
|258.0
|262.0
|4.0
|2.88
|0.02
|2.92
|DDH
|DDH22-037
|272.0
|277.7
|5.7
|4.03
|0.02
|4.07
|DDH
|DDH22-038
|80.3
|89.6
|9.4
|3.74
|0.01
|3.77
|DDH
|DDH22-039
|43.5
|55.7
|12.2
|1.65
|0.02
|1.70
|DDH
|DDH22-040
|28.0
|41.0
|13.1
|0.65
|0.27
|1.23
|DDH
|DDH22-040
|85.6
|88.2
|2.6
|8.85
|1.76
|12.65
|DDH
|DDH22-041
|156.0
|158.6
|2.6
|2.73
|0.60
|4.02
|DDH
|DDH22-042
|174.4
|178.7
|4.4
|7.35
|0.44
|8.29
|DDH
|DDH22-044
|91.7
|101.8
|10.1
|5.84
|0.01
|5.87
|DDH
|DDH22-044
|191.0
|195.0
|4.0
|3.52
|0.01
|3.54
|DDH
|DDH22-045
|35.1
|46.7
|11.6
|7.31
|0.07
|7.47
|DDH
|DDH22-045
|111.0
|132.2
|21.2
|1.59
|0.10
|1.80
|DDH
|DDH22-045
|144.4
|152.7
|8.3
|2.70
|0.04
|2.79
|DDH
|DDH22-046
|34.5
|37.5
|3.0
|5.03
|0.10
|5.24
|DDH
|DDH22-055
|49.5
|59.3
|9.8
|5.00
|0.02
|5.05
|DDH
|DDH22-056
|78.0
|81.7
|3.7
|16.99
|0.76
|18.62
|DDH
|DDH22-058
|32.1
|64.0
|32.0
|3.15
|0.03
|3.21
|DDH
|DDH22-058
|72.0
|85.6
|13.6
|5.61
|0.02
|5.65
|DDH
|DDH22-058
|94.8
|109.0
|14.3
|11.81
|0.06
|11.93
|DDH
|DDH22-058
|117.2
|129.0
|11.8
|1.04
|0.03
|1.09
|DDH
|DDH22-058
|141.6
|171.9
|30.4
|1.98
|0.05
|2.10
|DDH
|DDH22-059
|174.9
|186.1
|11.3
|1.51
|0.04
|1.59
|DDH
|DDH22-059
|203.6
|208.6
|5.0
|3.63
|0.01
|3.65
|DDH
|DDH23-062
|168.1
|176.4
|8.2
|2.74
|0.19
|3.15
|DDH
|DDH23-065
|212.8
|222.0
|9.3
|8.98
|0.35
|9.73
|DDH
|DDH23-066
|306.5
|326.4
|19.9
|4.84
|0.11
|5.08
|DDH
|DDH23-066
|384.7
|387.0
|2.3
|4.86
|0.20
|5.29
|DDH
|DDH23-067
|135.1
|146.0
|11.0
|1.59
|0.01
|1.60
|DDH
|DDH23-067
|190.7
|201.9
|11.2
|3.00
|0.14
|3.30
|DDH
|DDH23-069
|149.7
|159.6
|9.9
|1.58
|0.09
|1.78
|DDH
|DDH23-069
|168.6
|171.4
|2.8
|15.68
|0.12
|15.93
|DDH
|DDH23-069
|235.5
|239.6
|4.1
|5.04
|0.55
|6.22
|DDH
|DDH23-070
|194.0
|200.9
|6.9
|1.79
|0.04
|1.88
|DDH
|DDH23-070
|250.6
|259.8
|9.2
|3.93
|0.02
|3.97
|DDH
|DDH23-071
|211.2
|217.3
|6.2
|2.39
|0.01
|2.42
|DDH
|DDH23-072
|109.3
|119.8
|10.5
|2.12
|0.10
|2.34
|DDH
|DDH23-072
|143.9
|151.5
|7.6
|7.87
|0.03
|7.94
|DDH
|DDH23-072
|167.5
|177.5
|10.0
|1.48
|0.02
|1.53
|DDH
|DDH23-073
|91.0
|95.0
|4.0
|3.17
|0.01
|3.19
|DDH
|DDH23-073
|204.7
|212.8
|8.2
|1.92
|0.02
|1.97
|DDH
|DDH23-074
|255.9
|258.1
|2.2
|4.70
|0.01
|4.72
|DDH
|DDH23-076
|9.3
|22.0
|12.7
|8.52
|0.39
|9.36
|DDH
|DDH23-076
|28.8
|32.3
|3.6
|6.49
|0.05
|6.59
|DDH
|DDH23-076
|54.4
|55.2
|0.8
|10.00
|2.91
|16.27
|DDH
|DDH23-077
|45.6
|49.0
|3.4
|3.65
|0.01
|3.67
|DDH
|DDH23-078
|41.1
|42.5
|1.4
|8.05
|0.03
|8.11
|DDH
|DDH23-078
|110.0
|126.6
|16.6
|1.79
|0.03
|1.86
|DDH
|DDH23-078
|190.7
|200.0
|9.4
|3.81
|0.04
|3.90
|DDH
|DDH23-079
|17.3
|18.1
|0.8
|11.60
|1.54
|14.92
|DDH
|DDH23-080
|16.1
|16.8
|0.7
|14.00
|3.74
|22.05
|DDH
|DDH23-081
|212.0
|226.5
|14.5
|1.70
|0.01
|1.71
|DDH
|DDH23-081
|236.3
|243.7
|7.5
|7.93
|0.11
|8.16
|DDH
|DDH23-082
|216.0
|232.0
|16.0
|3.61
|0.12
|3.86
|DDH
|DDH23-082
|241.7
|248.0
|6.3
|5.15
|0.11
|5.40
|DDH
|DDH24-083
|266.7
|278.8
|12.1
|2.19
|0.35
|2.95
|DDH
|DDH24-084
|169.9
|172.5
|2.6
|6.47
|0.02
|6.52
|DDH
|DDH24-084
|203.5
|207.6
|4.1
|5.41
|0.44
|6.35
|DDH
|DDH24-085
|242.5
|254.8
|12.3
|1.94
|0.01
|1.97
|DDH
|DDH24-086
|297.7
|302.0
|4.3
|6.80
|1.88
|10.84
|DDH
|DDH24-087
|205.3
|209.6
|4.3
|3.26
|0.06
|3.38
|DDH
|DDH24-088
|213.3
|218.0
|4.7
|2.98
|0.01
|3.00
|DDH
|DDH24-089
|207.2
|208.5
|1.3
|14.60
|0.06
|14.73
|DDH
|DDH24-090
|269.1
|272.8
|3.7
|4.21
|0.03
|4.28
|DDH
|DDH24-091
|267.3
|270.3
|3.0
|5.91
|0.44
|6.85
|DDH
|DDH24-091
|370.5
|371.0
|0.5
|2.16
|19.20
|43.50
|DDH
|DDH24-093
|159.9
|161.9
|2.0
|74.29
|0.08
|74.46
|DDH
|DDH24-095
|24.5
|31.6
|7.1
|4.31
|0.22
|4.78
|DDH
|DDH24-095
|75.8
|83.3
|7.5
|4.15
|0.69
|5.64
|DDH
|DDH24-098
|19.0
|26.8
|7.8
|6.20
|0.51
|7.29
|DDH
|DDH24-098
|63.3
|78.1
|14.8
|4.90
|0.28
|5.51
|DDH
|DDH24-100
|9.9
|31.5
|21.6
|5.15
|0.28
|5.75
|DDH
|DDH24-101
|11.6
|44.0
|32.4
|2.33
|0.12
|2.59
|DDH
|DDH24-103
|273.2
|278.9
|5.7
|7.61
|0.75
|9.22
|DDH
|DDH24-103
|341.5
|341.8
|0.3
|49.10
|0.00
|49.11
|DDH
|DDH24-104
|7.0
|21.0
|14.0
|6.51
|0.35
|7.26
|DDH
|DDH24-104
|44.0
|47.0
|3.0
|5.32
|0.01
|5.34
|DDH
|DDH24-106
|386.9
|393.6
|6.7
|3.51
|0.02
|3.54
|DDH
|DDH24-106
|462.7
|466.2
|3.5
|4.76
|0.32
|5.45
|DDH
|DDH24-106
|564.6
|569.6
|5.0
|1.97
|0.02
|2.01
|DDH
|DDH24-106
|608.3
|623.6
|15.3
|4.47
|0.05
|4.57
|DDH
|DDH24-107
|93.0
|105.3
|12.3
|1.06
|0.14
|1.37
|DDH
|RC20-001
|15.2
|21.3
|6.1
|2.85
|0.07
|3.00
|RC
|RC20-006
|30.5
|44.2
|13.7
|3.26
|0.08
|3.43
|RC
|RC20-007
|6.1
|9.1
|3.0
|5.68
|0.01
|5.69
|RC
|RC20-008
|0.0
|9.1
|9.1
|1.41
|0.01
|1.43
|RC
|RC20-009
|1.5
|6.1
|4.6
|5.60
|0.24
|6.11
|RC
|RC20-010
|1.5
|19.8
|18.3
|4.04
|0.27
|4.61
|RC
|RC20-011
|1.5
|6.1
|4.6
|5.24
|1.81
|9.14
|RC
|RC20-011
|12.2
|18.3
|6.1
|8.81
|0.78
|10.49
|RC
|RC20-012
|0.0
|6.1
|6.1
|2.12
|0.40
|2.97
|RC
|RC20-013
|10.7
|25.9
|15.2
|3.53
|0.11
|3.75
|RC
|RC20-014
|0.0
|18.3
|18.3
|4.46
|0.54
|5.63
|RC
|RC20-015
|0.0
|16.8
|16.8
|7.39
|0.46
|8.37
|RC
|RC20-016
|7.6
|21.3
|13.7
|6.20
|0.39
|7.04
|RC
|RC20-017
|0.0
|6.1
|6.1
|4.58
|0.80
|6.30
|RC
|RC20-017
|16.8
|25.9
|9.2
|4.59
|0.04
|4.67
|RC
|RC21-024
|38.1
|39.6
|1.5
|6.34
|0.37
|7.14
|RC
|RC21-024
|71.6
|76.2
|4.6
|16.40
|0.00
|16.41
|RC
|RC21-025
|1.5
|10.7
|9.2
|2.64
|0.03
|2.71
|RC
|RC21-027
|6.1
|13.7
|7.6
|2.56
|0.02
|2.60
|RC
|RC21-028
|51.8
|57.9
|6.1
|2.62
|0.01
|2.64
|RC
|RC21-032
|47.2
|48.8
|1.5
|10.05
|0.88
|11.94
|RC
|RC21-034
|16.8
|27.4
|10.7
|4.20
|0.08
|4.37
|RC
|RC21-034
|56.4
|59.4
|3.1
|6.78
|0.37
|7.57
|RC
|RC21-035
|0.0
|4.6
|4.6
|4.77
|0.64
|6.15
|RC
|RC21-037
|9.1
|12.2
|3.1
|4.28
|0.70
|5.78
|RC
|RC21-037
|19.8
|44.2
|24.4
|4.88
|0.36
|5.66
|RC
|RC21-038
|45.7
|61.0
|15.2
|14.08
|0.23
|14.58
|RC
|RC21-039
|9.1
|35.1
|25.9
|2.44
|0.18
|2.83
|RC
|RC21-039
|41.2
|42.7
|1.5
|7.03
|0.94
|9.05
|RC
|RC21-040
|12.2
|35.1
|22.9
|5.57
|0.14
|5.86
|RC
|RC21-041
|39.6
|42.7
|3.1
|8.95
|0.27
|9.53
|RC
|RC21-041
|54.9
|59.4
|4.6
|4.21
|0.08
|4.38
|RC
|RC21-042
|33.5
|41.2
|7.6
|2.15
|0.01
|2.17
|RC
|RC21-048
|41.2
|51.8
|10.7
|1.34
|0.38
|2.15
|RC
|RC21-049
|10.7
|12.2
|1.5
|8.66
|0.32
|9.34
|RC
|RC21-050
|35.1
|45.7
|10.7
|1.10
|0.01
|1.11
|RC
|RC21-051
|0.0
|3.1
|3.1
|3.39
|0.15
|3.70
|RC
|RC22-061
|38.1
|41.2
|3.1
|9.68
|0.03
|9.75
|RC
|RC22-061
|57.9
|61.0
|3.1
|6.92
|0.06
|7.06
|RC
|RC22-062
|44.2
|82.3
|38.1
|5.40
|0.26
|5.95
|RC
|RC22-064
|27.4
|48.8
|21.3
|3.85
|0.02
|3.89
|RC
|RC22-064
|94.5
|102.1
|7.6
|3.58
|0.02
|3.62
|RC
|RC22-067
|67.1
|94.5
|27.4
|3.42
|0.10
|3.64
|RC
|RC22-068
|51.8
|54.9
|3.0
|3.97
|0.02
|4.02
|RC
|RC22-068
|65.5
|74.7
|9.2
|1.94
|0.06
|2.06
|RC
|RC22-069
|25.9
|38.1
|12.2
|1.85
|0.19
|2.26
|RC
|RC22-070
|29.0
|39.6
|10.7
|5.69
|0.49
|6.74
|RC
|RC22-071
|53.3
|59.4
|6.1
|2.79
|0.20
|3.22
|RC
|RC22-073
|18.3
|25.9
|7.6
|4.84
|0.03
|4.90
|RC
|RC22-077
|30.5
|42.7
|12.2
|3.65
|0.15
|3.97
|RC
|RC22-078
|32.0
|62.5
|30.5
|3.89
|0.07
|4.05
|RC
|RC22-079
|29.0
|39.6
|10.7
|8.57
|0.27
|9.15
|RC
|RC22-084
|15.2
|21.3
|6.1
|3.40
|0.01
|3.43
|RC
|RC22-084
|39.6
|57.9
|18.3
|6.10
|0.07
|6.25
|RC
|The gold equivalent calculation formula is: AuEq(g/t) = (Au grade x Au price x Au recov / 31.1035) + (Sb grade x Sb price x Sb recov / 100)) / (Au price x Au recov / 31.1035) - Commodity prices used were US$2,600/oz gold and US$18,000/tonne antimony. Assume 100% recovery for calculation purposes.
