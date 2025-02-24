Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2025) - Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG ) (OTC Pink: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to report antimony results from the Company's 100%-owned Reliance Gold Project in B.C. The Company has been actively exploring at Reliance since 2020 and has completed 108 diamond drill holes ("DDH"), 84 reverse circulation holes ("RC"), and 24 roadcut channel samples. The ongoing exploration work has resulted in the collection of 10,040 samples that have been analyzed for gold and antimony.

Previously reported assay results were primarily gold-only assay composites. With the recent interest in Canada's strategic mineral endowment and in particular antimony, the Company will henceforth commence reporting both gold and antimony results. As such, assay composites have been re-calculated for all drilling and channel samples completed to date. A total of 199 gold assay composites were re-calculated to include antimony results from the 108 DDH, 84 RC, and 24 roadcut channels completed by the Company which has resulted in a composite average sampled length of 10.1 metres ("m") and weighted average grade of 4.55 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold, 0.20% antimony, and 4.97 gpt AuEQ. Select highlights from twelve (12) composites are summarized below in Table 1:

Table 1 - Reliance - Selected Highlight Assay Composites with Antimony (2020 to 2024) Hole / Roadcut ID From

(m) To

(m) Length (m) Au

(gpt) Antimony % AuEQ

(gpt) Type 2020 Eagle1 61.3 101.8 40.5 4.98 0.54 6.14 Surface Channels 2022 EG07-01 34.0 42.0 8.0 6.35 1.49 9.57 Surface Channels DDH21-003 0.8 17.8 17.0 4.87 0.51 5.96 DDH DDH21-020 33.3 58.1 24.8 15.70 0.45 16.66 DDH DDH22-036 35.4 48.1 12.7 7.65 0.48 8.69 DDH DDH23-076 9.3 22.0 12.7 8.52 0.39 9.36 DDH DDH24-091 370.5 371.0 0.5 2.16 19.20 43.50 DDH DDH24-104 7.0 21.0 14.0 6.51 0.35 7.26 DDH RC20-014 0.0 18.3 18.3 4.46 0.54 5.63 RC RC20-015 0.0 16.8 16.8 7.39 0.46 8.37 RC RC21-037 19.8 44.2 24.4 4.88 0.36 5.66 RC RC22-062 44.2 82.3 38.1 5.40 0.26 5.95 RC Composites are reported over a drill length with a 1.0 gpt gold-equivalent ("AuEQ") cut-off.

AuEQ calculated using commodity prices of US$2,600/oz Au and US$18,000/tonne antimony.

A breakdown of the average composite grades by sample type can be found in the following Table 2.

Table 2 - Reliance - Summary of Assay Composites with Antimony by Sample Type (2020 to 2024) Description # Holes /

Roadcuts # of Assay Composites Average

Composite

Length (m) Average Au

(gpt) Average Sb

(%) Average

AuEQ (gpt) DDH 108 125 10.1 4.43 0.17 4.79 RC 84 54 10.4 4.67 0.22 5.13 Channels 24 20 9.2 4.97 0.31 5.63 Total 216 199 10.1 4.55 0.20 4.97

A complete list of the 199 re-calculated assay composites can be found in Table 3 appended to this release and available on the Company's website.

At the Reliance Gold Project, all observations and studies to date indicate antimony occurs as stibnite in association with elevated gold. Stibnite is often observed as milled clasts within gold-rich cataclastite breccias, and as bands and overgrowths associated with cockade and coxcomb quartz-ankerite veining. Figure 1 below is an example of a stibnite-rich vein intersected in DDH24-091 which assayed 2.16 gpt gold and 19.2% antimony over 0.5 m commencing at 370.5 m downhole.

To date, the strongest and most consistent concentrations of antimony are found near surface in roadcuts and shallow drilling at the north end of the Eagle Zone where stibnite-rich veins were discovered in the original 'Eagle 1' roadcut.

Eagle 1 was channel sampled in 2020 and the assay composite was reported as 31.4 m grading 5.88 gpt gold and 0.64% antimony (7.26 gpt AuEQ) using a 1.0 gpt gold cutoff (reported October 26, 2020). Utilizing a 1.0 gpt gold-equivalent cutoff, this channel sample assay composite is now expanded to 40.5 m grading 4.98 gpt gold and 0.54% antimony (6.14 gpt AuEQ). The larger composite length can be attributed to the inclusion of antimony when calculating cutoff grades.

To date the deepest drill hole intersections at the Imperial, Crown and Eagle zones continue to show antimony (as stibnite) hosted in cataclastite, as cockade and coxcomb quartz-ankerite vein structures and crackle-breccia infill.

Other known antimony occurrences of stibnite mineralization have been discovered at the Enigma Showing approximately 4 km northeast of the Eagle Zone. Prospecting and sampling by Company geologists identified a 75-m wide shear zone at the Enigma Showing where grab samples returned assays up to 9.66 gpt gold and 11.9% antimony. Here the antimony occurs as coarse-grained bladed stibnite crystals associated with quartz-ankerite veins in wide zones of brecciated iron carbonate altered volcanic rocks (reported January 3, 2023). The Enigma Showing has not been drill tested and the Company is progressing towards a drill permit application of this area.

Antimony as a Strategic Mineral

Antimony appears on almost every critical minerals risk list published by western countries due to its rarity, versatile applications in defense, semiconductors, and solar panels. In 2024, antimony prices experienced a notable surge, driven by shifting global supply and demand dynamics largely driven by the imposition of export restrictions by China, the world's largest producer of antimony.

Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties.

ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION

Robert T. Boyd, President & CEO

The work program is supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of the Company and the qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

Endurance Gold monitors QA/QC by inserting blanks, certified standards and pulp duplicates into the sample stream. All drill core, RC, and channel samples were submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they were crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples were then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 parts per million ("ppm") gold were re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and overlimit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb were re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. Samples with Visible Gold were re-analysed by metallics screening method Au-SCR21 which incorporates a 1 kg pulp screened to 100 microns and includes assaying of the entire oversize fraction.

Figure 1 - Stibnite Vein Textures from DDH24-091 (2.16 gpt Au and 19.2% Sb over 0.5 m - NQ Core



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/241990_3305191654566b4a_002full.jpg

Table 1 - Reliance - Selected Highlight Assay Composites (2020 to 2024) Hole / Roadcut ID From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Au

(gpt) Antimony

% AuEQ

(gpt) Type 2020 Eagle1 61.3 101.8 40.5 4.98 0.54 6.14 Surface Channels 2022 EG07-01 34.0 42.0 8.0 6.35 1.49 9.57 Surface Channels DDH21-003 0.8 17.8 17.0 4.87 0.51 5.96 DDH DDH21-020 33.3 58.1 24.8 15.70 0.45 16.66 DDH DDH22-036 35.4 48.1 12.7 7.65 0.48 8.69 DDH DDH23-076 9.3 22.0 12.7 8.52 0.39 9.36 DDH DDH24-091 370.5 371.0 0.5 2.16 19.20 43.50 DDH DDH24-104 7.0 21.0 14.0 6.51 0.35 7.26 DDH RC20-014 0.0 18.3 18.3 4.46 0.54 5.63 RC RC20-015 0.0 16.8 16.8 7.39 0.46 8.37 RC RC21-037 19.8 44.2 24.4 4.88 0.36 5.66 RC RC22-062 44.2 82.3 38.1 5.40 0.26 5.95 RC Composites are reported over a drill length with a 1.0 gpt gold-equivalent ("AuEQ") cut-off.

AuEQ calculated using commodity prices of US$2600/oz Au and US$18,000/tonne antimony.

Table 2 - Reliance - Summary of Assay Composites by Sample Type (2020 to 2024) Description # Holes /

Roadcuts # of Assay Composites Average

Composite

Length (m) Average Au

(gpt) Average Sb

(%) Average

AuEQ (gpt) DDH 108 125 10.1 4.43 0.17 4.79 RC 84 54 10.4 4.67 0.22 5.13 Channels 24 20 9.2 4.97 0.31 5.63 Total 216 199 10.1 4.55 0.20 4.97

Table 3 - 2020-2024 Reliance Assay Composites with Gold, Antimony and Gold-Equivalent Results Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Au

(gpt) Antimony

(%) AuEQ

(gpt) Type CH_AA-BB 5.8 12.5 6.7 3.14 0.51 4.24 Channel CH_CC-DD 25.6 29.3 3.7 2.69 0.03 2.75 Channel CH_Eagle0 35.4 40.8 5.5 5.63 0.11 5.87 Channel CH_Eagle0 48.2 53.0 4.9 6.35 0.72 7.90 Channel CH_Eagle1 (2020) 61.3 101.8 40.5 4.98 0.54 6.14 Channel CH_Eagle2 5.5 11.0 5.5 2.53 0.09 2.72 Channel CH_Eagle3 61.9 85.3 23.5 4.90 0.22 5.37 Channel CH_Eagle South 7.9 21.3 13.4 6.82 0.06 6.94 Channel CH_EG04-01 26.0 38.0 12.0 1.50 0.01 1.53 Channel CH_EG04-02 14.0 20.0 6.0 4.49 0.06 4.61 Channel CH_EG05-01 16.0 22.0 6.0 2.31 0.01 2.33 Channel CH_EG05-01 32.0 36.0 4.0 2.75 0.01 2.77 Channel CH_EG05-02 23.0 35.0 12.0 7.68 0.18 8.06 Channel CH_EG07-01 (2022) 34.0 42.0 8.0 6.35 1.49 9.57 Channel CH_EG08-01 16.0 22.0 6.0 7.82 0.04 7.91 Channel CH_EG08-01 50.0 56.0 6.0 2.15 0.02 2.20 Channel CH_EG08-01 98.0 106.0 8.0 3.98 0.72 5.52 Channel CH_FT4 0.0 0.7 0.7 22.20 0.03 22.26 Channel CH_GR1 1.5 4.7 3.2 13.19 0.00 13.20 Channel CH_LB1 1.8 10.4 8.5 4.43 0.01 4.45 Channel DDH21-003 0.8 17.8 17.0 4.87 0.51 5.96 DDH DDH21-004 1.0 20.0 19.0 4.44 0.24 4.96 DDH DDH21-005 14.3 29.1 14.8 2.39 0.04 2.47 DDH DDH21-006 25.6 50.0 24.4 8.62 0.07 8.76 DDH DDH21-007 53.1 61.8 8.7 3.47 0.44 4.41 DDH DDH21-008 153.6 163.9 10.3 2.08 0.01 2.10 DDH DDH21-009 161.0 194.0 33.0 6.52 0.25 7.07 DDH DDH21-011 208.1 250.3 42.2 1.78 0.18 2.17 DDH DDH21-014 94.0 100.4 6.4 3.71 0.36 4.49 DDH DDH21-016 47.9 62.1 14.2 1.38 0.10 1.60 DDH DDH21-017 54.4 64.0 9.6 2.17 0.02 2.21 DDH DDH21-018 12.7 15.1 2.4 14.46 1.21 17.06 DDH DDH21-019 14.4 20.0 5.6 5.11 0.06 5.24 DDH DDH21-020 33.3 58.1 24.8 15.70 0.45 16.66 DDH DDH21-021 9.0 24.0 15.0 1.90 0.03 1.97 DDH DDH21-021 115.4 121.0 5.6 5.71 0.22 6.19 DDH DDH21-022 54.6 57.5 2.9 8.68 0.23 9.17 DDH DDH21-022 84.9 95.9 11.0 4.63 0.26 5.19 DDH DDH21-022 110.9 115.1 4.2 3.37 0.02 3.42 DDH DDH22-023 51.0 60.0 9.0 3.86 0.08 4.04 DDH DDH22-023 93.3 102.9 9.6 3.09 0.01 3.12 DDH DDH22-023 202.5 204.1 1.6 9.57 0.49 10.63 DDH DDH22-024 27.0 46.5 19.5 5.42 0.01 5.45 DDH DDH22-024 135.5 145.5 10.0 3.43 0.04 3.52 DDH DDH22-025 194.8 202.0 7.2 3.94 0.81 5.70 DDH DDH22-026 80.4 93.9 13.5 8.06 0.13 8.34 DDH DDH22-026 149.8 159.6 9.8 1.39 0.00 1.40 DDH DDH22-027 54.6 64.7 10.1 3.50 0.01 3.52 DDH DDH22-027 111.2 139.2 28.0 4.39 0.02 4.45 DDH DDH22-027 150.2 154.5 4.3 16.66 0.14 16.95 DDH DDH22-027 267.1 273.9 6.9 0.88 0.29 1.49 DDH DDH22-028 97.0 105.2 8.3 5.19 0.28 5.79 DDH DDH22-028 113.1 128.6 15.5 2.47 0.05 2.59 DDH DDH22-029 28.5 43.7 15.2 2.13 0.09 2.33 DDH DDH22-030 51.2 63.7 12.5 4.80 0.24 5.32 DDH DDH22-031 11.8 33.8 22.0 2.48 0.12 2.75 DDH DDH22-031 49.8 75.8 26.0 2.15 0.02 2.19 DDH DDH22-031 124.9 136.8 11.9 7.58 0.06 7.70 DDH DDH22-033 135.6 141.9 6.3 5.13 0.27 5.72 DDH DDH22-035 43.9 58.4 14.5 1.99 0.02 2.03 DDH DDH22-036 35.4 48.1 12.7 7.65 0.48 8.69 DDH DDH22-036 55.6 64.4 8.9 7.55 0.25 8.08 DDH DDH22-037 70.3 80.7 10.5 2.91 0.03 2.97 DDH DDH22-037 93.0 101.0 8.0 1.95 0.11 2.18 DDH DDH22-037 258.0 262.0 4.0 2.88 0.02 2.92 DDH DDH22-037 272.0 277.7 5.7 4.03 0.02 4.07 DDH DDH22-038 80.3 89.6 9.4 3.74 0.01 3.77 DDH DDH22-039 43.5 55.7 12.2 1.65 0.02 1.70 DDH DDH22-040 28.0 41.0 13.1 0.65 0.27 1.23 DDH DDH22-040 85.6 88.2 2.6 8.85 1.76 12.65 DDH DDH22-041 156.0 158.6 2.6 2.73 0.60 4.02 DDH DDH22-042 174.4 178.7 4.4 7.35 0.44 8.29 DDH DDH22-044 91.7 101.8 10.1 5.84 0.01 5.87 DDH DDH22-044 191.0 195.0 4.0 3.52 0.01 3.54 DDH DDH22-045 35.1 46.7 11.6 7.31 0.07 7.47 DDH DDH22-045 111.0 132.2 21.2 1.59 0.10 1.80 DDH DDH22-045 144.4 152.7 8.3 2.70 0.04 2.79 DDH DDH22-046 34.5 37.5 3.0 5.03 0.10 5.24 DDH DDH22-055 49.5 59.3 9.8 5.00 0.02 5.05 DDH DDH22-056 78.0 81.7 3.7 16.99 0.76 18.62 DDH DDH22-058 32.1 64.0 32.0 3.15 0.03 3.21 DDH DDH22-058 72.0 85.6 13.6 5.61 0.02 5.65 DDH DDH22-058 94.8 109.0 14.3 11.81 0.06 11.93 DDH DDH22-058 117.2 129.0 11.8 1.04 0.03 1.09 DDH DDH22-058 141.6 171.9 30.4 1.98 0.05 2.10 DDH DDH22-059 174.9 186.1 11.3 1.51 0.04 1.59 DDH DDH22-059 203.6 208.6 5.0 3.63 0.01 3.65 DDH DDH23-062 168.1 176.4 8.2 2.74 0.19 3.15 DDH DDH23-065 212.8 222.0 9.3 8.98 0.35 9.73 DDH DDH23-066 306.5 326.4 19.9 4.84 0.11 5.08 DDH DDH23-066 384.7 387.0 2.3 4.86 0.20 5.29 DDH DDH23-067 135.1 146.0 11.0 1.59 0.01 1.60 DDH DDH23-067 190.7 201.9 11.2 3.00 0.14 3.30 DDH DDH23-069 149.7 159.6 9.9 1.58 0.09 1.78 DDH DDH23-069 168.6 171.4 2.8 15.68 0.12 15.93 DDH DDH23-069 235.5 239.6 4.1 5.04 0.55 6.22 DDH DDH23-070 194.0 200.9 6.9 1.79 0.04 1.88 DDH DDH23-070 250.6 259.8 9.2 3.93 0.02 3.97 DDH DDH23-071 211.2 217.3 6.2 2.39 0.01 2.42 DDH DDH23-072 109.3 119.8 10.5 2.12 0.10 2.34 DDH DDH23-072 143.9 151.5 7.6 7.87 0.03 7.94 DDH DDH23-072 167.5 177.5 10.0 1.48 0.02 1.53 DDH DDH23-073 91.0 95.0 4.0 3.17 0.01 3.19 DDH DDH23-073 204.7 212.8 8.2 1.92 0.02 1.97 DDH DDH23-074 255.9 258.1 2.2 4.70 0.01 4.72 DDH DDH23-076 9.3 22.0 12.7 8.52 0.39 9.36 DDH DDH23-076 28.8 32.3 3.6 6.49 0.05 6.59 DDH DDH23-076 54.4 55.2 0.8 10.00 2.91 16.27 DDH DDH23-077 45.6 49.0 3.4 3.65 0.01 3.67 DDH DDH23-078 41.1 42.5 1.4 8.05 0.03 8.11 DDH DDH23-078 110.0 126.6 16.6 1.79 0.03 1.86 DDH DDH23-078 190.7 200.0 9.4 3.81 0.04 3.90 DDH DDH23-079 17.3 18.1 0.8 11.60 1.54 14.92 DDH DDH23-080 16.1 16.8 0.7 14.00 3.74 22.05 DDH DDH23-081 212.0 226.5 14.5 1.70 0.01 1.71 DDH DDH23-081 236.3 243.7 7.5 7.93 0.11 8.16 DDH DDH23-082 216.0 232.0 16.0 3.61 0.12 3.86 DDH DDH23-082 241.7 248.0 6.3 5.15 0.11 5.40 DDH DDH24-083 266.7 278.8 12.1 2.19 0.35 2.95 DDH DDH24-084 169.9 172.5 2.6 6.47 0.02 6.52 DDH DDH24-084 203.5 207.6 4.1 5.41 0.44 6.35 DDH DDH24-085 242.5 254.8 12.3 1.94 0.01 1.97 DDH DDH24-086 297.7 302.0 4.3 6.80 1.88 10.84 DDH DDH24-087 205.3 209.6 4.3 3.26 0.06 3.38 DDH DDH24-088 213.3 218.0 4.7 2.98 0.01 3.00 DDH DDH24-089 207.2 208.5 1.3 14.60 0.06 14.73 DDH DDH24-090 269.1 272.8 3.7 4.21 0.03 4.28 DDH DDH24-091 267.3 270.3 3.0 5.91 0.44 6.85 DDH DDH24-091 370.5 371.0 0.5 2.16 19.20 43.50 DDH DDH24-093 159.9 161.9 2.0 74.29 0.08 74.46 DDH DDH24-095 24.5 31.6 7.1 4.31 0.22 4.78 DDH DDH24-095 75.8 83.3 7.5 4.15 0.69 5.64 DDH DDH24-098 19.0 26.8 7.8 6.20 0.51 7.29 DDH DDH24-098 63.3 78.1 14.8 4.90 0.28 5.51 DDH DDH24-100 9.9 31.5 21.6 5.15 0.28 5.75 DDH DDH24-101 11.6 44.0 32.4 2.33 0.12 2.59 DDH DDH24-103 273.2 278.9 5.7 7.61 0.75 9.22 DDH DDH24-103 341.5 341.8 0.3 49.10 0.00 49.11 DDH DDH24-104 7.0 21.0 14.0 6.51 0.35 7.26 DDH DDH24-104 44.0 47.0 3.0 5.32 0.01 5.34 DDH DDH24-106 386.9 393.6 6.7 3.51 0.02 3.54 DDH DDH24-106 462.7 466.2 3.5 4.76 0.32 5.45 DDH DDH24-106 564.6 569.6 5.0 1.97 0.02 2.01 DDH DDH24-106 608.3 623.6 15.3 4.47 0.05 4.57 DDH DDH24-107 93.0 105.3 12.3 1.06 0.14 1.37 DDH RC20-001 15.2 21.3 6.1 2.85 0.07 3.00 RC RC20-006 30.5 44.2 13.7 3.26 0.08 3.43 RC RC20-007 6.1 9.1 3.0 5.68 0.01 5.69 RC RC20-008 0.0 9.1 9.1 1.41 0.01 1.43 RC RC20-009 1.5 6.1 4.6 5.60 0.24 6.11 RC RC20-010 1.5 19.8 18.3 4.04 0.27 4.61 RC RC20-011 1.5 6.1 4.6 5.24 1.81 9.14 RC RC20-011 12.2 18.3 6.1 8.81 0.78 10.49 RC RC20-012 0.0 6.1 6.1 2.12 0.40 2.97 RC RC20-013 10.7 25.9 15.2 3.53 0.11 3.75 RC RC20-014 0.0 18.3 18.3 4.46 0.54 5.63 RC RC20-015 0.0 16.8 16.8 7.39 0.46 8.37 RC RC20-016 7.6 21.3 13.7 6.20 0.39 7.04 RC RC20-017 0.0 6.1 6.1 4.58 0.80 6.30 RC RC20-017 16.8 25.9 9.2 4.59 0.04 4.67 RC RC21-024 38.1 39.6 1.5 6.34 0.37 7.14 RC RC21-024 71.6 76.2 4.6 16.40 0.00 16.41 RC RC21-025 1.5 10.7 9.2 2.64 0.03 2.71 RC RC21-027 6.1 13.7 7.6 2.56 0.02 2.60 RC RC21-028 51.8 57.9 6.1 2.62 0.01 2.64 RC RC21-032 47.2 48.8 1.5 10.05 0.88 11.94 RC RC21-034 16.8 27.4 10.7 4.20 0.08 4.37 RC RC21-034 56.4 59.4 3.1 6.78 0.37 7.57 RC RC21-035 0.0 4.6 4.6 4.77 0.64 6.15 RC RC21-037 9.1 12.2 3.1 4.28 0.70 5.78 RC RC21-037 19.8 44.2 24.4 4.88 0.36 5.66 RC RC21-038 45.7 61.0 15.2 14.08 0.23 14.58 RC RC21-039 9.1 35.1 25.9 2.44 0.18 2.83 RC RC21-039 41.2 42.7 1.5 7.03 0.94 9.05 RC RC21-040 12.2 35.1 22.9 5.57 0.14 5.86 RC RC21-041 39.6 42.7 3.1 8.95 0.27 9.53 RC RC21-041 54.9 59.4 4.6 4.21 0.08 4.38 RC RC21-042 33.5 41.2 7.6 2.15 0.01 2.17 RC RC21-048 41.2 51.8 10.7 1.34 0.38 2.15 RC RC21-049 10.7 12.2 1.5 8.66 0.32 9.34 RC RC21-050 35.1 45.7 10.7 1.10 0.01 1.11 RC RC21-051 0.0 3.1 3.1 3.39 0.15 3.70 RC RC22-061 38.1 41.2 3.1 9.68 0.03 9.75 RC RC22-061 57.9 61.0 3.1 6.92 0.06 7.06 RC RC22-062 44.2 82.3 38.1 5.40 0.26 5.95 RC RC22-064 27.4 48.8 21.3 3.85 0.02 3.89 RC RC22-064 94.5 102.1 7.6 3.58 0.02 3.62 RC RC22-067 67.1 94.5 27.4 3.42 0.10 3.64 RC RC22-068 51.8 54.9 3.0 3.97 0.02 4.02 RC RC22-068 65.5 74.7 9.2 1.94 0.06 2.06 RC RC22-069 25.9 38.1 12.2 1.85 0.19 2.26 RC RC22-070 29.0 39.6 10.7 5.69 0.49 6.74 RC RC22-071 53.3 59.4 6.1 2.79 0.20 3.22 RC RC22-073 18.3 25.9 7.6 4.84 0.03 4.90 RC RC22-077 30.5 42.7 12.2 3.65 0.15 3.97 RC RC22-078 32.0 62.5 30.5 3.89 0.07 4.05 RC RC22-079 29.0 39.6 10.7 8.57 0.27 9.15 RC RC22-084 15.2 21.3 6.1 3.40 0.01 3.43 RC RC22-084 39.6 57.9 18.3 6.10 0.07 6.25 RC The gold equivalent calculation formula is: AuEq(g/t) = (Au grade x Au price x Au recov / 31.1035) + (Sb grade x Sb price x Sb recov / 100)) / (Au price x Au recov / 31.1035) - Commodity prices used were US$2,600/oz gold and US$18,000/tonne antimony. Assume 100% recovery for calculation purposes.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241990

SOURCE: Endurance Gold Corporation