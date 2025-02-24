Sidney Resources Corp.: Sidney Resources Corporation Announces Strategic Acquisition of Unity GoldSilver Mines Inc., Assets

Transformative Deal Adds 168 Acres of Private Land, 1477 Acres of Unpatented Mineral Claims., and Access to Mine Spoils and Vein Systems

Sidney Resources Corporation (OTC PINK:SDRC) proudly announces the successful acquisition of Unity GoldSilver Mines Inc assets., marking a pivotal milestone in the company's strategic expansion within the resource-abundant Warren Mining District. This acquisition secures Sidney Resources 168 acres of private patented mining claims, 1477 acres of unpatented mining claims, and significant mining infrastructure, positioning the company for unparalleled growth and discovery.

The Unity Mining properties present a wealth of opportunities, including an estimated 175,000 to 200,000 tons of high value mine spoils resources. Preliminary testing aligns these materials with Sidney Resources' existing claims, suggesting significant recoverable gold, silver, and platinum group metals (PGMs).

The acquisition also encompasses multiple vein systems, notably the Little Giant Mine, Unity Mine, Charity Mine and continuation of the Little Giant vein, which extends seamlessly for 9,000 feet from Sidney Resources' existing site through the newly acquired property. This integration enhances operational synergy and exploration potential.

Key Highlights of the Acquisition

Private Land Benefits : The 168 acres of private patented claims streamline operations by reducing regulatory hurdles, accelerating project timelines, and granting operational flexibility.

Expansive Claims Portfolio : The inclusion of the 1477 acres of unpatented claims consolidates Sidney Resources' control of approximately 95% of the Warren Valley, strengthening its strategic foothold in the region.

Rich Mine Spoils Resource : Nearly 200,000 tons of material with regional data showing gold and silver values-historical data reveals assays up to 14 ounces per ton of gold and 35 ounces per ton of silver.

Operational Synergy : The contiguous Little Giant vein system optimizes exploration and production, ensuring seamless integration into Sidney's current operations.

Enhanced Infrastructure: Unity Mining's existing infrastructure expedites Sidney's development timeline, minimizing startup costs and maximizing efficiency.

"This acquisition represents a transformative leap for Sidney Resources Corporation," said Sean-Rae Zalewski, CEO of Sidney Resources. "Unity Mining's assets not only complement our existing claims but also propel us toward realizing the full potential of the Warren Mining District. The benefits of private land ownership, rich vein systems, and mine spoils resources position us for unmatched growth and shareholder value creation."

Strategic Vision for Growth

Sidney Resources continues to prioritize sustainable practices while leveraging cutting-edge technology to unlock the Warren Mining District's vast potential. This acquisition underscores the company's commitment to innovation and responsible mining, paving the way for long-term value creation.

"I am both honored and excited to announce the completion of this strategic acquisition, a milestone that comes after nearly two decades of rigorous research and exploration. With our new holdings bringing us to 3,667 acres of unpatented mineral claims and 208 acres of private property in the renowned Warren Mining District, along with leased lands totaling an additional 153 acres, and our significant assets in the Marshall Lake District, we have positioned Sidney Resources at the forefront of resource development. We now own 14 of the 18 well-known historic mines in the Warren District and this includes five mill sites and an additional placer claim. I look forward to harnessing these exceptional assets to drive long-term value for our stakeholders." - Dan Hally, COO, Sidney Resources Corporation

About Sidney Resources Corporation

Sidney Resources Corporation is a green technology and resource development company dedicated to sustainable practices. Focused on the exploration and refining of precious metals and PGMs, the company employs advanced technology to ensure operational excellence and environmental responsibility.

Contact Information

Sidney Resources Corporation

Phone: 509-552-9858

Email: dan@sdrccorp.com

Website: sidneyresources.com

