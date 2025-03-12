Sidney Resources Corp. Strengthens ESG Commitment Through Strategic Partnerships with Mycleanium and Redstone Innovations

Sidney Resources Partners with Mycleanium and Redstone Innovations to Revolutionize Environmental Remediation in Mining

Sidney Resources Corporation (OTC PINK:SDRC) is proud to announce its latest initiative in environmental stewardship through Letters of Intent (LOIs) with Mycleanium (Mycelia Agrotech Inc.), a leader in cutting-edge environmental restoration methodologies, and Redstone Innovations, a Native-American-owned and operated company specializing in bioremediation. These collaborations further Sidney's commitment to sustainable, cost-effective mining practices and reinforce its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) objectives.

Sidney Resources is actively embracing advanced technology to enhance operational efficiency while minimizing environmental impact. The company is dedicated to changing the narrative around mining by implementing solutions that prioritize sustainability, responsible resource extraction, and ecological restoration.

"We are setting higher standards for cleanup and relationship building," said Chantel Greene, President of Sidney Resources Corp. "By integrating water conservation technologies, renewable energy solutions, and innovative remediation methodologies, we are driving the mining industry toward a more responsible and regenerative future."

To advance its environmental goals, Sidney Resources is introducing Mycleanium's myco-remediation technologies and Redstone Innovations' hydrocarbon agent living organisms, which sequester pollutants and harmful chemicals while restoring water and soil health. This partnership will deploy:

State-of-the-art bioreactor methodology

Digital twin monitoring platforms for real-time compliance tracking

Proprietary fungal genetic strains to accelerate ecological restoration

Protecting Critical Waterways & Headwaters in the Warren, Idaho Region

Sidney Resources' commitment to environmental stewardship extends beyond mining sites to include the preservation and restoration of the region's vital waterways. With the recent acquisition of 40 acres in Pony Meadows, Sidney now holds the headwaters of Webfoot Creek, a crucial freshwater source in the area.

Additionally, through the Unity Purchase, Sidney Resources now has access to Smith Creek, and the company is actively evaluating proposed road changes that would enable environmental restoration work on Arlise Creek and Hulls Creek. All these tributaries eventually flow into Warren Creek, making this initiative a watershed-wide approach to sustainable land and water management.

By integrating Mycleanium's and Redstone Innovations' remediation solutions with nature-based restoration strategies, Sidney Resources is ensuring that these waterways remain pristine, support biodiversity, and serve as a long-term resource for local ecosystems and communities.

Advancing Sustainable Remediation & Community Engagement

Under the LOIs, Mycleanium and Redstone Innovations will provide scalable remediation solutions, including on-site bioreactor systems and advanced digital monitoring to track environmental compliance in real time. These technologies will allow Sidney Resources to mitigate contamination risks, enhance ecosystem restoration, and foster greater transparency with regulatory bodies and local communities.

Sidney Resources has long been committed to sustainability, including initiatives to reduce arsenic contamination in sensitive waterways near Warren, Idaho. By leveraging Mycleanium's and Redstone Innovations' expertise, Sidney continues to redefine mining with a focus on water and soil restoration, carbon footprint reduction, and ecological responsibility.

Strategic Environmental Review & Native Species Engagement

As part of these partnerships, Sidney Resources, Mycleanium, and Redstone Innovations will conduct a comprehensive environmental review to assess site-specific remediation needs. A major component of this initiative is the breaking down of complex carbon chains and filtering environmental contaminants.

These nature-based solutions include:

Myco-remediation with Native Fungi - Utilizing species such as Pleurotus ostreatus (oyster mushrooms) and Ganoderma lucidum (reishi mushrooms) to degrade hydrocarbons, break down heavy metals, and restore soil health.

Bivalve Filtration with Freshwater Clams & Mussels - Introducing species such as Margaritifera falcata (western pearlshell mussel) and Anodonta nuttalliana (winged floater mussel) to filter contaminants and improve water quality.

Aquatic Plant Remediation - Leveraging Typha latifolia (common cattail) and Lemna minor (duckweed) to absorb heavy metals and enhance water purification.

Microbial Bioremediation - Deploying beneficial bacteria and mycorrhizal fungi to accelerate pollutant breakdown while enriching soil and water ecosystems.

These efforts align with Sidney Resources' ESG policy by not only reducing contamination but also restoring biodiversity and strengthening ecosystem resilience.

Building a Network for Sustainable Mining

"Our commitment to responsible resource extraction and environmental sustainability is at the core of our corporate philosophy," said Zalewski. "By aligning with Hydromaxx, American Motorworks, Mycleanium, and Redstone Innovations, we are ensuring our operations exceed the highest environmental standards."

Regenerative Prosperity: Sidney Resources and Mycleanium Harness Fungal Intelligence

"At Mycleanium, we believe the most powerful technologies are those that amplify nature's own intelligence," said Jonathan Hlibka, Founder of Mycleanium. "Our work with Sidney Resources in Warren, Idaho represents a perfect convergence of vision-where cutting-edge mycelium science meets responsible resource stewardship. Together, we're not just going to be cleaning waterways and soil; we're demonstrating how industries can solve environmental challenges and become ecological contributors - while significantly reducing ESG costs. This collaboration sets a new standard for how mining companies can protect vital headwaters while building genuine prosperity that flows through both ecosystems and communities."

About Sidney Resources Corporation

Sidney Resources Corporation is a mining exploration and development company dedicated to sustainable, innovative, and environmentally responsible resource extraction. The company is developing transformative technologies to reduce water consumption, improve efficiency, and minimize ecological impact.

Sidney Resources Corporation (OTC PINK:SDRC) is dedicated to the development and commercialization of new technologies that advance resource extraction, sustainability, and value creation. With operations rooted in the rich history of Idaho's mining districts, SDRC is forging a path toward a brighter, greener future.

General Disclaimer

Sidney Resources Corporation ("Sidney" or the "Company") has taken all reasonable care in producing and publishing information contained in this announcement. However, such information is not intended to be a comprehensive review of all matters and developments concerning the Company and the Company cannot guarantee the accuracy, currency or completeness of the information at all times. The information posted on the Company website and contained in this announcement are accurate at the time of posting but may be superseded by subsequent disclosures.

Material in this announcement may still contain technical or other inaccuracies, omissions, or typographical errors, for which Sidney assumes no responsibility. Sidney does not warrant or make any representations regarding the use, validity, accuracy, completeness or reliability of any claims, statements or information. Under no circumstances, including, but not limited to, negligence, shall Sidney be liable for any direct, indirect, special, incidental, consequential, or other damages.

For more information on Sidney Resources Corporation and its ESG initiatives, visit: https://sidneyresources.com/

For further information, contact:

Dan Hally

COO, Sidney Resources Corporation Phone: 509-552-9858

Website: https://sidneyresources.com/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SDRC/disclosure

About Mycleanium (Mycelia Agrotech Inc.)

Mycelia Agrotech Inc. (operating as Mycleanium), located in Ontario Canada, is a privately held cleantech company specializing in AI-enhanced bioremediation solutions for industrial, mining, and energy applications. After three years of founder-driven R&D, Mycleanium has developed patent-pending bioreactor technology that accelerates soil and water remediation, achieving up to 95 percent contaminant removal while reducing treatment costs by 70 percent.

Designed for large-scale environmental restoration, regulatory compliance, and ESG-driven operations, Mycleanium's systems provide a cost-effective, scalable alternative to traditional remediation methods. The company's technology supports mine site rehabilitation, oil spill mitigation, hydrocarbon breakdown, and tailings remediation, reducing environmental liability and improving operational efficiency for industrial partners.

As part of its expansion, Mycleanium is developing an AI-powered digital twin platform that will provide real-time compliance tracking, predictive environmental monitoring, and automated process optimization. By integrating advanced artificial intelligence with nature's most efficient biological systems, Mycleanium enables industries to meet sustainability goals while cutting remediation costs and mitigating long-term risks.

With growing regulatory pressures and increasing ESG expectations, Mycleanium is working with mining, oil & gas, and heavy industry leaders to deploy scalable, data-driven remediation solutions that minimize environmental impact while maintaining economic viability.

For partnership and deployment inquiries, visit www.mycleanium.ca or contact jonathan.hlibka@mycelia.ca.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire