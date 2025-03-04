Sidney Resources Corp.: Open Shareholder Letter & Press Release / March 4th, 2025 / Sidney Resources Corporation

Sidney Resources Corporation: A Vision of Innovation, Strategy, and Market Transformation

WARREN, ID / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2025 / Sidney Resources Corp.

"The stock market is designed to transfer money from the Active to the Patient."

- Warren Buffett

"You should be more concerned with your character than your reputation. Your character is what you really are, while your reputation is merely what others think you are."

- Jordan Peterson

"The future belongs to those who innovate relentlessly, solve hard problems, and create value where none was recognized before."

- Elon Musk

Pre-2023: Geological & Historical Research Phase

Sidney Resources conducted extensive geological research, historical survey reviews, and academic studies to assess the Warren Mining District's potential.

Completed surface trenching project (2018 under Geologist Richard Morris - see technical reports by WF and reports from USGS and Goldstone - confirming vein length exceeds 9000 feet.

Opened and rehabilitated Original Lucky Ben tunnel.

Completed 6 hole core drill program confirming vein structure and visible gold at depth.

Early-stage findings suggested the presence of high-value metals, prompting a strategic land acquisition plan.

Completed approximately 1000 feet of drift work on lower tunnel and upper tunnel for first intercept and second intercept below first historically stope of the Lucky Ben Tunnel.

Dear Sidney Resources Shareholders & Stakeholders,

We stand at the threshold of a new era-an era where strategic foresight, relentless pursuit of innovation, and unwavering commitment to sustainable resource development define our trajectory. Sidney Resources Corporation (OTCPINK:SDRC) is no longer just an exploration company; we are building the foundation for a leader in critical mineral production.

The Art of Seeing What Others Missed

Visionaries in finance, philosophy, and technology understand that value is created long before the world recognizes it. When Sidney Resources set out to secure land and mineral rights in the Warren Mining District, we did so not based on speculation, but on scientific analysis, historical research, and the conviction that we were unlocking a resource of global significance.

As third-party assays confirmed the presence of multi-ounce per ton gold, silver, our company acted. Later assays confirmed and magnified these results and evidenced platinum group metals, and iridium. Before large institutions took notice, before the market recognized the scale of our opportunity, we acted decisively. Our early decision-making has now positioned Sidney as the force in the Warren Mining District, controlling 95% of what may become one of the richest PGM & gold-bearing geological systems in North America.

What follows is a timeline of our company's strategic actions and movements forward.

June 2023 - Discovery of additional vein structures

Discovered three additional vein structures between the Little Giant Vein and the Arlise Vein.

Discovered two additional vein structures 300 feet north of the test mill building on the Lucky Ben Extension Patented Claim

August 2023 - Discovery & Initial Land Strategy

Identified an estimated 25,000 tons of high-grade ore stockpiled at the Knott Mine, marking a major untapped resource.

Recognized the potential of the Warren Mining District as a strategic, high-value acquisition target.

September 2023 - Strategic Mineral Claims Acquisition Before Market Awareness

Preemptively secured legal rights to valuable stockpiles and source vein systems by staking and filing six new lode mining claims and one placer claim with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

Rationale:

Realizing the potential value based on independent third-party analysis and assessments, Sidney Resources Corporation took action.

Securing the land before assay results were public ensured favorable acquisition costs.

Geochemical indicators suggested gold, and silver were clearly present, making early claims staking a strategic move.

Demonstrates Sidney's early mover advantage and strategic foresight in locking in assets before their value was publicly known.

October 2023 - Early Assay Confirmation (Gold & Silver)

Florin Labs confirmed high-grade gold and silver concentrations in stockpiled ore.

Estimated ore pile value at the time exceeded corporate value and expectations

Even at this stage, Sidney's land acquisitions were already showing value.

January 2024 - On-Site Processing & Infrastructure Investment

Installed test mill infrastructure, including a crusher, ball mill, and gravity separation table.

Began preliminary on-site processing, validating extraction methods.

Early investment in milling operations provided the testing to discover the true value of the region.

April 2024 - First Metallurgical Proof of High-Value Metals

Produced the first metal buttons, demonstrating exceptional hardness of first dore buttons, resistance to Aqua Regia, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, nitric acid, and being paramagnetic. - This demonstrated that we were likely working with an Iridium based alloy or tantalum.

Initial analysis confirmed the presence of elemental iron, nickel, and chromium in concentrates.

This was the first metallurgical validation that Sidney's ore contained high-value transition metals.

May 2024 - Third-Party Lab Submissions Begin

Submitted samples of metal buttons, concentrates, and table feed to PTOE for advanced analysis.

Drilled test samples with diamond tools; results showed extreme durability.

Historical reports and third-party assessments indicated high quantities of gold, and silver. Research at the time might be significantly underreported due to an unknown confounding variable.

Sidney continued third-party verification, providing credibility for institutional and retail investors.

June 2024 - Major Assay Breakthrough: High PGM Concentrations

Dr. DeMenna 's laboratory validated multi-ounce per ton concentrations of gold, silver, and PGMs.

Stockpile internal valuation based on 3rd party assay averages updated from exceeding corporate value and expectations to multiples of original value based on data.

The regional potential of the Warren District estimated to be worth Billions and Billions based on known vein system data.

Sidney's early land acquisitions now proved to be a wise decision.

July 2024 - Process Optimization & New Strategic Partnerships

Achieved yield consistency in milling operations, aligning results with lab assays.

Rare Earth Element (REE) analysis confirmed minable levels of REEs.

Initiated negotiations with Unity Mining Group for acquisition.

Began discussions with the University of Alaska Fairbanks to investigate potential meteor impact site verification.

Grind study confirms the ability to float platinum.

Conversations with Geologists suggest the 23 veins in the system are from the same meteor impact site and have been folded via tectonic activity for hundreds of millions of years

Sidney now had both high-value metals and continues to develop relationships with academic institutions.

August 2024 - Attracting High-Profile Investors

Hosted site visits by key stakeholders, including investment funds, international mining leaders.

Notable quote from Dennis Cruz: "This is how we beat China," upon reviewing Sidney's data and progress.

Signed NDA with University of Alaska - Fairbanks (UAF), enabling doctorate students to begin research on the region in 2025.

Institutional interest reiterates the legitimacy of Sidney's assets.

September 2024 - Expansion of Land Holdings & PGM Extraction Success

Secured an additional 1900 acres, increasing Sidney's ownership of the Warren District to ~50%.

Signed Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire Unity Mining Group, adding 1,645 acres of claims of which includes 168 acres of private patent claims.

Precipitated palladium from solution - confirming extraction viability.

Extracted gold, platinum, silver, and palladium in test lab.

Sidney consolidated land ownership while proving its ability to extract high-value PGMs in a test setting.

October 2024 - More High-Grade Assay Confirmations & Technology Expansion

Recovered 2012 ALS lab data, revealing additional REE deposits. (ALS, discovered in due diligence and re-engaging for redundancy)

Auris Noble confirmed assay results showing:

The presence of Platinum Group Metals (PGM's) mineable confirmed at mineable levels, and, 12-14 oz/ton gold, and up to 35 oz/ton silver.

Ordered a high-temperature smelter capable of reaching 2,100°C for advanced metallurgical processing.

Initiated moving lab from Warren Project site to Gem County Idaho - Recognizing the challenges of operating in the remote Warren District-lack of stable power, extreme winter conditions, and contamination risks from wood heat-we made the strategic decision to relocate our lab to Gem County, Idaho.

This new facility provides stable electrical power, advanced ventilation systems, enhanced security, and a controlled environment necessary for high-quality scientific testing. While the move added costs, extensive review confirmed it as the best path to unlocking complex metallurgical processes for precious metal recovery and driving revenue. Proximity to Boise improves investor access, and despite early snowfall complicating the transition, this move strengthens our capabilities and long-term shareholder value.

New assays further validated Sidney's resources, strengthening its investment case.

November 2024 - Institutional Investment Secured

Raised $8.5 in new investment to fund expansion.

Commence design of new access road that will support heavy truck and equipment access.

Capital entering at this stage indicated confidence in Sidney's long-term potential.

December 2024 - Major Land Acquisition & Clean Lab Expansion

Signed a binding LOI for Unity Mining Group acquisition, securing 1477 acres of unpatented claims consolidates Sidney Resources' control of approximately 95% of the Warren Valley, strengthening its strategic foothold in the region. Private Land Benefits: The 168 acres of private patented claims streamline operations by reducing regulatory hurdles, accelerating project timelines, and granting operational flexibility.

Identified 175,000-200000 tons of mine spoils with geology consistent with other claims.

Began expansion of a clean laboratory facility in Emmett, Idaho, focused on maximizing extraction efficiency.

By vertically integrating processing operations, Sidney Resources eliminates reliance on third-party refiners, ensuring greater control and profitability.

This vertical integration is a strategic decision critical to maximizing shareholder value.

Our ore is uniquely complex, containing eight precious metals, including osmium, making conventional off-take agreements challenging. Many refiners will not accept concentrates with osmium, and those that do often only pay for select metals, such as gold and silver, leaving significant value untapped. Additionally, accurate assays are essential for selling concentrates, but due to the specialized nature of our material, assay costs are approximately $2,800 per super sack-far exceeding the industry norm of $100.

Unlocking efficient metallurgical recovery and precise assays is essential. Without it, selling concentrates could mean forfeiting tens of thousands of dollars per batch.

By maintaining control over processing and working with specialized buyers, we ensure the highest possible returns, rather than rushing to generate immediate but undervalued revenue.

This decision is mission-critical in demonstrating to shareholders why processing in-house is the best long-term strategy for profitability and growth.

January 2025 - Pony Meadows Acquisition & Leadership Expansion

Purchased Pony Meadows Property - 40 acres of private patented claims - Silver Monarch, revealing extensive surface-visible platinum vein systems. Expanding our ownership in the region.

Formally onboarded a Chief Engineer, Chief Geologist, and Chief Mineralogist to strengthen leadership for the next development phase.

Sidney is now fully staffed for full-scale development.

February 2025 - Finalized Unity Mining Group Acquisition (95% Control of Warren Valley)

Key Highlights of the Acquisition:

Private Land Benefits: The 168 acres of private patented claims streamline operations by reducing regulatory hurdles, accelerating project timelines, and granting operational flexibility.

Expansive Claims Portfolio: The 1,477 acres of unpatented claims consolidate Sidney's control of ~95% of the Warren Valley, strengthening its regional dominance.

An important insight regarding the historical ore processing data. The original analysis categorized 37.6% of the material as "insoluble," meaning it did not dissolve using the chemical methods available at the time. However, based on our current understanding, we now know that this ore contains significant levels of platinum group metals (PGMs) and rare earth elements (REEs)-many of which are refractory and resistant to traditional extraction techniques.

It is highly likely that a portion of these valuable elements, including platinum, palladium, osmium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and rare earth oxides, ended up in the insoluble fraction because historical processing methods were not designed to recover them. As a result, much of this material was discarded into mine spoils piles, where it remained unrecognized for its economic potential.

With current advancements in metallurgical processing, we now have the ability to reprocess these materials and recover high-value metals that were previously overlooked. Modern extraction technologies, including specialized leaching, flotation, and refining techniques, can efficiently separate and concentrate these elements-presenting a significant opportunity to unlock additional revenue streams from existing materials.

Given the potential value of these historic mine spoils, conducting further testing-already in progress-and evaluating recovery feasibility is clearly worthwhile.

Rich Mine Spoils Resource: Nearly 200,000 tons of surface material, with historical assays up to 14 oz/ton of gold and 35 oz/ton of silver.

Operational Synergy: The contiguous Little Giant vein system optimizes exploration and production, ensuring seamless integration.

Enhanced Infrastructure: Existing infrastructure from Unity Mining accelerates Sidney's development, minimizing startup costs.

Regulatory Committee Formed via Board of Directors resolution to become compliant with SEC reporting requirements - Controller position hired to navigate process to uplist and oversee financial reporting and responsibilities.

Expansion Committee formed via Board of Directors to guide expanded milling and processing facilities. Dual path 15,000 sq.ft. facility chosen with support from Advisor Andrew Prelea. Expansion of current mill facilities to support interim growth and expansion during construction.

Crew housing and equipment selected for expansion.

Sidney now holds over 4500 acres on what may be one of the world's richest PGM & gold mining districts.

Risk Management & Strategic Mitigation

At Sidney Resources Corporation, we recognize that with great opportunity comes inherent risk. As we continue our transformation into a leader in critical mineral production, we remain vigilant in identifying, assessing, and mitigating the key risks that could impact our success.

1. Exploration & Geological Uncertainty

While early assay results have confirmed the presence of high-value metals, the full extent and economic viability of these resources remain subject to further exploration and metallurgical testing. We mitigate this risk by employing experienced geologists, leveraging historical data, and continuously refining our extraction processes.

2. Market & Commodity Price Volatility

Precious metals and PGMs are subject to fluctuations in global market prices, which can impact project economics. To navigate this, Sidney Resources is focused on vertical integration, reducing reliance on third-party refiners and capturing more value per ton processed. Additionally, we actively monitor market trends to position ourselves strategically for long-term profitability.

3. Regulatory & Permitting Challenges

Operating in the resource sector requires compliance with environmental, safety, and mining regulations. Our team proactively works with regulatory agencies to ensure smooth permitting processes, while our strategic land acquisitions of private patented claims help minimize bureaucratic hurdles.

4. Capital & Financial Sustainability

Exploration and project development require ongoing investment. While we have successfully secured $8.5M in new funding, we continue to evaluate strategic financing options, institutional partnerships, and non-dilutive funding opportunities to ensure long-term financial strength while maximizing shareholder value.

5. Metallurgical Complexity & Processing Risks

Our ore body contains a diverse mix of precious metals, PGMs, and REEs, requiring specialized extraction methods. To address this, we have expanded our clean laboratory facility and are collaborating with industry experts and academic institutions to optimize recovery processes and maximize efficiency.

By maintaining a proactive approach to risk management, Sidney Resources remains committed to building a sustainable, resilient, and high-value mining operation that delivers long-term shareholder returns.

About Sidney Resources Corporation

Sidney Resources Corporation (OTC PINK:SDRC) is a mining and exploration company focused on developing high-grade resource projects. Operating in Idaho's historic mining districts, the company leverages innovative technologies and sustainable practices to extract value responsibly and efficiently.

Why SDRC Matters

Sidney Resources Corporation is more than a mining company. It's a beacon of innovation, balancing environmental stewardship with the urgent demands of modern economies. By harnessing these resources, SDRC aims to address the global need for critical materials while respecting the ecological and ethical principles of mining.

Investor Opportunity

With growing global demand for critical minerals, Sidney Resources is strategically positioned to contribute to North American supply chain security, reducing reliance on foreign sources.

For those with the vision to see beyond today, Sidney Resources Corporation offers a chance to be part of a transformative journey. With the estimated valuation of this 25,000-ton ore stockpile, the future is not just promising; this reserve has the potential to be globally disruptive and will allow the United States of America to compete globally in the critical mineral space.

Recent regional acquisitions have expanded Sidney's influence to over 4,500 acres, with mines spoils that were not mined for PGM's or REE's of approximately 1750,000 tons to 200,000 tons at the former Unity sites.

General Disclaimer

Sidney Resources Corporation ("Sidney" or the "Company") has taken all reasonable care in producing and publishing information contained in this announcement. However, such information is not intended to be a comprehensive review of all matters and developments concerning the Company and the Company cannot guarantee the accuracy, currency or completeness of the information at all times. The information posted on the Company website and contained in this announcement are accurate at the time of posting but may be superseded by subsequent disclosures.

Material in this announcement may still contain technical or other inaccuracies, omissions, or typographical errors, for which Sidney assumes no responsibility. Sidney does not warrant or make any representations regarding the use, validity, accuracy, completeness or reliability of any claims, statements or information. Under no circumstances, including, but not limited to, negligence, shall Sidney be liable for any direct, indirect, special, incidental, consequential, or other damages.

For further information, contact:

Dan Hally

COO, Sidney Resources Corporation Phone: 509-552-9858

Website: www.sidneyresources.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SDRC/disclosure

SOURCE: Sidney Resources Corporation





