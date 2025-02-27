Sidney Resources Corp.: Sidney Resources Corporation Reports Exceptional Assay Results from 25,000 Tons of Ore

Assays Confirm Multi-Ounce Gold and Platinum Group Metal Presence in Warren District Ore

Sidney Resources Corporation (OTC PINK:SDRC) is pleased to announce the results of recent assay analyses conducted by PTOE Labs, Florin Labs, and Auris Noble.

The results are derived from multiple samples collected by Geologist Steve Dobson from the 25,000-ton ore stockpiles at the Warren District Project. The samples were obtained using industry-standard sampling protocols designed to ensure a representative cross-section of the entire stockpile. Rigorous quality control measures, including strict chain of custody procedures, were followed throughout the collection and handling process to maintain the integrity and reliability of the assay results. These ?ndings demonstrate signi?cant grades of gold, silver, platinum group metals (PGMs), and rare earth elements (REEs), emphasizing the project's substantial resource potential and strategic importance. Assays results are an average of the table feed before concentration in samples third party tested by PTOE Labs and Auris Noble.

From Dr. DeMenna, Chief Technical Officer, PTOE Labs, February 26, 2025

"Based on my analytical research report of the Warren District, ID Ore material sent from your company to PTOE Services, I can attest to the confirmed presence of the following Precious Metals in your material:

The attached assays confirm the presence of precious metals, including PGMs, silver, and gold, at multi-ounce per ton levels in the material sourced from Sidney Resources' Warren District Head Ore and its various concentrates.

These Values in oz/ton (ounces per ton) and PPM (grams per ton equivalent) are generated using uniquely comprehensive analytical technology designed to fully digest these Mineralogical materials and quantitatively dissolve all the Precious Metals for accurate weights

Below are several tables from the Assays. For complete assays please visit https://sidneyresources.com/technical-reports or see the "attached" complete assays via this press release.

COMPOSITIONAL STRUCTURE:

These Warren District Ore materials are comprised of primarily plutonic Granite & Gneiss minerals, which are complex Geopolymers of highly coordinated Silicate structures. While many Analytical Tests and Assay Reports for the "Value Metals" show the presence of Precious Metals (Ag, Au, Pt, Pd, Ir, Rh, Os &Ru), several Rare Earth Elements(Ce, Nd, Pr, Dy &Y) and some Refractory Metals (Ti, W, Mo & Zr); the complex nature of this Ore Body requires a customized process to ensure optimal recovery of these Value Metals.

Signi?cance of Results

These assay results underscore the world-class potential of the Warren District project, with strong grades across a range of critical and high-value elements. The data supports Sidney Resources Corporation's commitment to advancing the project to unlock its full value while meeting growing market demand for these essential materials.

Quali?ed Person Commentary

Chief Technical Officer Dr. Jerry DeMenna shared further commentary,

DIFFICULTIES ENCOUNTERED BY 3rd PARTY ASSAY LABS:

"Sidney Resources Corp has sought out other Testing Laboratories to assay their Warren District Sample materials over the years with widely varying results due to their inability to completely prepare these Samples and dissolve all the Value Metals, and to accurately measure what was dissolved due to the interferences arising from trying to run these complex Samples.

These observations and comments are made with ~50 years of experience doing basic & applied Research in Inorganic Chemistry with a focus of Precious Metal reactions and Analytical Spectroscopy with a focus on Accuracy & Data Validation to help clarify the unique nature of the Sindey Resources Warren District Ore materials and the unique Analytical Testing that was performed to generate an accurate Assay of the Value Metals in these Sample materials." - Dr. Jerry DeMenna, Chief Technical Officer PTOE labs.

Management Commentary

"These assays validate the Warren District project as a signi?cant resource with exceptional potential," said Dan Hally, COO of Sidney Resources Corporation. "The diversity and quality of metals present in this deposit align with global demand for Gold, Silver, precious metals and rare earth elements."

The collective con?rmation of platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, and osmium highlights the reliability and credibility of the ?ndings. This cross-validation strengthens con?dence in the Warren District ore's immense potential and positions Sidney Resources Corporation as a leader in innovative resource development.

Additionally, the distribution of PGMs across pulverized and non-pulverized Super-Con materials further underscores their value and suggests a uniform presence throughout the deposit. This consistency enhances the attractiveness of the ore and points to signi?cant opportunities for efficient and scalable extraction processes.

We remain focused on advancing this project responsibly to deliver sustainable value to our shareholders."

Next Steps

Sidney Resources Corporation is advancing its exploration and development plans to further de?ne the resource and optimize recovery processes. Future updates will include additional assay results, resource modeling, and project feasibility milestones.

About Sidney Resources Corporation

Sidney Resources Corporation (OTC PINK:SDRC) is a mining and exploration company focused on developing high-grade resource projects. Operating in Idaho's historic mining districts, the company leverages innovative technologies and sustainable practices to extract value responsibly and efficiently.

Why SDRC Matters

Sidney Resources Corporation is more than a mining company. It's a beacon of innovation, balancing environmental stewardship with the urgent demands of modern economies. By harnessing these resources, SDRC aims to address the global need for critical materials while respecting the ecological and ethical principles of mining.

Investor Opportunity

For those with the vision to see beyond today, Sidney Resources Corporation offers a chance to be part of a transformative journey. With the estimated valuation of this 25,000-ton ore stockpile, the future is not just promising; this reserve has the potential to be globally disruptive and will allow the United States of America to compete globally in the critical mineral space.

