Kitron ASA - Notification of Primary insider transaction

(2025-02-24) Primary insider Stian Haugen, CTO of Kitron ASA, has today sold 70,000 shares in Kitron ASA with an average price of NOK 41.80 per share.

Primary insider notification pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 are attached.

For further information, please contact:

Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel.: +47 900 43 284

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com (mailto:investorrelations@kitron.com)

This information is made public by the Company pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 5, as supplemented by Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

