Entergy Corporation: Entergy Honored as One of America's Most JUST Companies for Third Time

Entergy is proud to be named to the JUST 100 list of America's Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital and CNBC for the third time. Serving our customers across Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Arkansas, Entergy was honored in 2023 and 2022 as well. This year, we ranked 64th overall and 8th among utilities.

Each year, JUST Capital and CNBC evaluate nearly 1,000 of the largest publicly traded U.S. companies. They highlight the top 100 that are doing the right thing for all their stakeholders - customers, employees, communities, owners, and the environment.

This honor is a testament to our company's strong performance on key issues that matter most to Americans today, such as:

Paying fair, living wages;

Supporting worker well-being, training, and work-life balance;

Communicating openly;

Strengthening communities;

Showing ethical leadership; and

Treating customers fairly.

"We're honored to be recognized once again by JUST Capital and CNBC," said Entergy Vice President, Sustainability and Environmental Policy John Weiss. "A foundation of our business is creating long-term value for everyone we serve, including the communities where we live and work."

Entergy is committed to making a positive impact in the communities it serves. Through partnerships with community organizations such as non-profits and higher educational institutions, we support a range of initiatives to address poverty, promote education and jobs, help vulnerable customers, and care for the environment.

Entergy has been recognized by many prestigious organizations for its employee volunteering and community investment. This includes being named to The Civic 50 by Points of Light for nine years, a Top Utility in Economic Development for 17 years, and receiving the HIRE Vets Medallion Award for seven years. United Way of Southeast Louisiana ranked Entergy, whose headquarters are in New Orleans, as number one on its list of Top 10 Most Generous Workplaces in 2024 - the tenth straight year that Entergy has appeared on the list.

