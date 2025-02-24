WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $923 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $688 million, or $1.18 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.54 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.ONEOK Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $923 Mln. vs. $688 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.57 vs. $1.18 last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX