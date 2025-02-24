WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $923 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $688 million, or $1.18 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.54 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 33.7% to $7.000 billion from $5.235 billion last year.ONEOK Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $923 Mln. vs. $688 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.57 vs. $1.18 last year. -Revenue: $7.000 Bln vs. $5.235 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX