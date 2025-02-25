Berkshire Hathaway has delivered exceptional financial results in the latest quarter, with operating profits surging 71 percent to reach $14.5 billion. This remarkable performance was primarily driven by the company's insurance segment, which saw a dramatic 302 percent increase in underwriting income to $3.4 billion. The company's B-shares responded positively to these results, climbing 3.0 percent to $493.30, approaching their historical high of $496.84. The impressive annual performance culminated in a 27 percent increase in total yearly profits to $47.44 billion, solidifying Berkshire's position as America's most valuable non-technology corporation.
Strategic Investment Positioning
While maintaining a cautious stance on U.S. equity investments, evidenced by the complete divestment of S&P 500 ETF positions, Berkshire has amassed record cash reserves of $334.2 billion. The company has demonstrated particular interest in the Japanese market, with investments totaling $23.5 billion in trading companies, signaling potential for further expansion in this region. This strategic positioning, coupled with successful placement of cash reserves in U.S. Treasury bonds, reflects a measured approach to market opportunities amid current valuations.
