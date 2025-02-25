Berkshire Hathaway has delivered exceptional financial results in the latest quarter, with operating profits surging 71 percent to reach $14.5 billion. This remarkable performance was primarily driven by the company's insurance segment, which saw a dramatic 302 percent increase in underwriting income to $3.4 billion. The company's B-shares responded positively to these results, climbing 3.0 percent to $493.30, approaching their historical high of $496.84. The impressive annual performance culminated in a 27 percent increase in total yearly profits to $47.44 billion, solidifying Berkshire's position as America's most valuable non-technology corporation.

Strategic Investment Positioning

While maintaining a cautious stance on U.S. equity investments, evidenced by the complete divestment of S&P 500 ETF positions, Berkshire has amassed record cash reserves of $334.2 billion. The company has demonstrated particular interest in the Japanese market, with investments totaling $23.5 billion in trading companies, signaling potential for further expansion in this region. This strategic positioning, coupled with successful placement of cash reserves in U.S. Treasury bonds, reflects a measured approach to market opportunities amid current valuations.

Ad

Fresh Berkshire Hathaway information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Berkshire Hathaway analysis...