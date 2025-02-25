DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture (ACN) Monday has introduced new capabilities, accelerators, and training to support organizations in developing and scaling generative AI solutions. These initiatives focus on integrating Google Cloud's Gemini models and Salesforce's Agentforce to enhance business workflows and customer experiences.The accelerators leverage Accenture's expertise in data, AI engineering, and industry-specific processes to improve operational efficiency and enable personalized customer interactions. In customer care, these tools combine Salesforce Agentforce and Google Gemini to facilitate AI-powered assistance, predictive issue resolution, and multilingual support.For healthcare, Accenture's health document AI accelerator integrates Google Cloud's MedLM model and Vertex AI to process medical data, allowing care providers to deliver more tailored patient experiences.Through partnerships with Google Cloud and Salesforce, Accenture will also provide AI training via Accenture LearnVantage, offering certification services and managed learning programs.Monday ACN closed at $363.91 or 0.10% lower on the NYSE.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX