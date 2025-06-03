

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture plc (ACN), a professional services company, on Tuesday announced an agreement to acquire Sipal SpA's Integrated Product Support business in Italy.



The acquisition is expected to enhance Accenture's ability to support Italian and European clients in developing advanced, software-defined military and defense systems.



Around 250 Sipal engineering professionals will join Accenture's Industry X division after the deal closes.



It marks the company's sixth strategic acquisition in Italy since 2023.



In the pre-market trading, Accenture is 0.15% lesser at $314 New York Stock Exchange.



