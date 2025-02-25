SMX: Exploiting Hardware as Weapons in a Modern Military Era

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2025 / The recent Ukrainian sabotage of Russian drone pilots' VR goggles has exposed a critical vulnerability in global military supply chains. Citing a Ukrainian intelligence official, the New York Post last week reported that Ukrainian intelligence infiltrated the Russian supply network, planting explosives inside FPV drone goggles that detonated when used, injuring "dozens" of operators. This attack, reminiscent of Mossad's past sabotage of Hezbollah's equipment, demonstrates the ease with which adversaries can manipulate supply chains to devastating effect.

For the United States, which sends billions of dollars in military equipment worldwide each year, ensuring the security of its hardware should be a national priority. SMX PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) (NASDAQ:SMXWW) can help check that box. As importantly, right now. SMX's groundbreaking technology, designed to authenticate, track, and secure supply chains at a molecular level, offers an essential solution to this growing threat.

An SMX Solution That Can Secure Military Hardware

SMX's hardware protection technology is a game-changer. By integrating its patented sub-molecular marking with an integrated add-on of micro-GPS trackers and advanced blockchain ledger and encryption, SMX ensures that every component in the supply chain is authenticated, traceable, and tamper-proof. This innovation is already being used to secure AI hardware, but its applications extend far beyond-including safeguarding military equipment from manipulative sabotage.

Key security features of SMX's system, highlighted in a report by Frost & Sullivan , include:

Real-Time Authentication and Control: Ensures military regulators can monitor, verify, and approve the origin and authenticity of every component, preventing counterfeit or tampered goods from entering critical supply lines.

Blockchain-Based Digital Twin Technology: Links each component to an immutable digital record, tracking its lifecycle from manufacturing to deployment, thereby exposing any unauthorized modifications.

Geolocation and Ownership Restrictions: Prevent critical hardware from being repurposed or used outside designated areas, reducing risks associated with stolen or compromised equipment.

The U.S. Military Needs To Be Proactive

Remember that the United States, while predominantly an exporter, imports a small but noticeable portion of its military hardware, making its supply chains inherently vulnerable. If Russian drone pilots were caught off guard by rigged equipment, what's stopping adversaries from attempting similar attacks on U.S. assets? Without a system like SMX's, foreign actors could infiltrate the military supply chain, compromising weapons, drones, and electronic systems with devastating consequences.

As a global military leader, the U.S. cannot afford to rely on outdated verification methods. SMX's technology offers a solution that not only safeguards equipment before it reaches American or allied hands but also ensures continued integrity throughout its operational life.

Given the scale of military imports and foreign-manufactured components, integrating SMX technology should not be optional but mandatory. Every piece of military gear, from drones to circuit boards in fighter jets, should be marked, tracked, and verified using SMX's technology. This would create an ironclad digital security layer that prevents enemy tampering and ensures only authentic, secure hardware enters U.S. military operations.

Exploiting Hardware As Weapons In A Modern Military Era

Don't underestimate what happened- the Ukrainian attack on Russian drone pilots stresses the importance of securing military equipment at every stage of the supply chain. SMX's technology safeguards against such threats, ensuring that U.S. military assets remain secure, functional, and tamper-proof.

With America sending significant amounts of military aid around the world and depending on imported components, integrating SMX technology-or something comparable, which has yet to be demonstrated-should be a top priority for maintaining national security. Make no mistake- the future of warfare is digital, and so is its defense.

