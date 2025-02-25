Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Hohe Gewinne in kurzer Zeit! Aktuelle Sondersituation jetzt nutzen und enorm profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 880013 | ISIN: FR0000050809 | Ticker-Symbol: OR8
Tradegate
25.02.25
13:38 Uhr
175,10 Euro
-1,00
-0,57 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
174,00174,3015:36
174,00174,3015:33
PR Newswire
25.02.2025 14:06 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sopra Steria recognised by CDP for its environmental performance for the 8th consecutive year

Finanznachrichten News
  • For the eighth year running, Sopra Steria has been singled out by the CDP for its environmental performance.
  • Sopra Steria is on the CDP's "A list", illustrating the company's ongoing and reaffirmed commitment and the integration of its climate transition plan into its operations, its supply chain and the services it delivers to its customers.

PARIS, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the eighth year running, Sopra Steria, a major player in the European tech sector, has been included in the CDP's "A list" of the world's best-performing companies in terms of climate commitment.

Sopra Steria Logo

The CDP's annual assessment methodology is recognised as the benchmark for transparency and rating of companies' environmental programmes. Sopra Steria's continued inclusion in the CDP's "A list" (the new name of the Carbon Disclosure Project, an independent, not-for-profit international organisation that works for transparency and progress in environmental matters) bears witness to the fact the Group's operations, supply chain and the services it offers its customers take climate issues into account.

Axelle Lemaire, Executive Director in charge of Sustainable Performance and Corporate Social Responsibility at Sopra Steria, said: "It is with humility and pride that we welcome this recognition, which testifies to a sincere and committed approach, guided by transparency and the monitoring of efforts made as part of our environmental programme. As a major player in the tech sector, Sopra Steria has a particular responsibility: to measure the carbon footprint of digital services, to set an example, and to demonstrate how technology can be used to steer and accelerate the sustainable transition of our customers and partners. Faced with the challenges of climate change and the environment, the industry is only at the beginning of its awareness. This awareness cannot wane, and Sopra Steria is playing a leading role in asserting a European identity around responsible digital technologies."

Click here to learn more

Contact: Laura Bandiera, laura.bandiera@soprasteria.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861938/Sopra_Steria_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sopra-steria-recognised-by-cdp-for-its-environmental-performance-for-the-8th-consecutive-year-302384540.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.