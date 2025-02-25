DMS GROUP PRESENTS ITS MAJOR INNOVATIONS AT THE 2025 EUROPEAN CONGRESS OF RADIOLOGY (ECR)



25 February 2025 - 18:00 - Diagnostic Medical Systems (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0012202497 - ALDMS et FR001400IAQ8 - DMSBS), a specialist in high-performance medical imaging systems for digital radiology and Bonedensitometry, announces its participation in the 2025 European Congress of Radiology (ECR), which will take place from 26 February to 1 March in Vienna, Austria.

This edition of the ECR will provide DMS Group with the opportunity to showcase its most innovative solutions, meeting the needs of healthcare professionals and industry players alike.

In continuation of the Journées Francophones de Radiologie (JFR), DMS Group will present its innovations to its international clients:

Stratos DR: A high-end Bonedensitometry system that integrates 2D Fan Beam technology and is compatible with 3D-DXA technology for more accurate diagnoses.

A high-end Bonedensitometry system that integrates 2D Fan Beam technology and is compatible with 3D-DXA technology for more accurate diagnoses. M1 in ADAM version: The lightest motorized radiology mobile unit on the market, featuring artificial intelligence to optimize image acquisition and support diagnosis.

The lightest motorized radiology mobile unit on the market, featuring artificial intelligence to optimize image acquisition and support diagnosis. Platinum with the brand new ADAM version 1.10: A high-end remote-controlled table equipped with the latest version of the ADAM software, offering enhanced performance in radiography and fluoroscopy.

A high-end remote-controlled table equipped with the latest version of the ADAM software, offering enhanced performance in radiography and fluoroscopy. New: ADAM C for surgical C-Arm - a unique solution optimizing intraoperative imaging.

ADAM C for surgical C-Arm - a unique solution optimizing intraoperative imaging. Onyx: The next-generation radiology mobile unit based on carbon nanotube (CNT) technology, currently awaiting market authorization.



THE ECR: A STRATEGIC MEETING FOR DMS GROUP

The ECR is a unique opportunity for DMS Group to meet its European clients and OEM partners, notably Fujifilm Healthcare, Carestream, and Canon Medical Systems, as well as to initiate new industrial collaborations with potential new OEM partners.



A SYMPOSIUM DEDICATED TO MOBILITY IN RADIOLOGY

This year, DMS Group will place a special emphasis on mobility in radiology during an exceptional symposium titled "Opportunities and challenges of X-ray imaging in the Community." The event will feature a presentation, a live demonstration, and a Q&A session led by Professor Elin KJELLE (Borre, Norway).

Professor KJELLE will illustrate how the M1X-the only high-power radiology mobile unit that can be transported in a small utility vehicle-brings imaging directly to the patient, effectively addressing the specific challenges of medically underserved areas.

----------------------------------



ABOUT DMS GROUP

The DMS Group is a French manufacturer of digital radiology solutions with an international focus, recognized as a key player and essential partner in the value chain due to the quality of its solutions, flexibility, ingenuity, and responsible values.

In 2024, the DMS Group achieved consolidated revenue of €46.1 million, with 75% generated internationally, and has a presence on all continents through a network of over 140 national distributors.

The DMS Group is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0012202497 - Ticker: ALDMS) and is eligible for the PEA-PME Investment plan.

On June 13, 2023, the DMS Group issued Warrants (BSA) listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR001400IAQ8 - Ticker: DMSBS), exercisable until September 12, 2025.

The DMS Group is part of the ETIncelles program, supporting SMEs aiming to scale into mid-cap companies.

----------------------------------

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

relationinvestisseur@dms-imaging.com

Press Relations

relationpresse@dms-imaging.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

x2yckZRqZGzGmWtskpZqbmVjbJmXx2CbaJeYx2aZY5iXb2qUymxnb5meZnJhlmls

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-90146-25_01_2025_dms-group_ecr_2025_en.pdf