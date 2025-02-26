Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. (CSE: TICO) (the "Company" or "Issuer")

The Company is pleased to announce that it has formed a new Advisory Committee of uniquely qualified individuals to provide specialized consulting to the board to facilitate the company's growth and development. Initially, it will consist of the following members: Mr. Brian Peterson (Chair), Mr. Andy Chau, Ms. Virginia Li, Mr. Michael Tan, Mr. Raymond Ng, Mr. Peter Fu and Mr. Carl Di Placido.

Mr. Brian Peterson brings over 45 years of leadership experience in management, finance, and corporate governance. Mr. Peterson has founded two Canadian trust companies and Innovate Laboratories, demonstrating a deep understanding of regulated industries. As Chairman and an Executive Officer of Veracite Trust Company, he has a proven track record in business strategy, regulatory oversight, and financial services. Throughout his career, he has served as a Director or Senior Officer for multiple private and public companies, in numerous industries, contributing expertise in risk management and financing. His background includes mathematics, computing science, and economics, with degrees from the University of Victoria and the University of British Columbia.

Mr. Andy Chau is a Senior Investment Advisor and has spent his career with one of the largest independent fully integrated Canadian investment dealers for over 30 years. Mr. Chau has been involved in numerous financings, IPOs and RTOs of both private and public companies. Mr. Chau graduated from University of New Brunswick with a Bachelor of Science degree specializing in data analysis and has served as an advocate to facilitate and encourage business for a province.

Ms. Virginia (W.T.) Li is a capital markets and corporate finance expert professional with over 20 years of experience in investments, mergers and acquisitions group projects. She graduated from Beijing Normal University. She has served as an officer in an investment company and has extensive practical experience in handling various international M&A transactions.

Mr. Michael Tan is a seasoned executive with extensive expertise in finance, technology, and strategic leadership, specializing in emerging markets and the IT resource industry. Since 2013, he has served in Chief Executive Officer and Director roles of public companies listed on the OTCBB, focusing on leveraging technology-driven opportunities. Mr. Tan has led the acquisition of multiple IT companies, driving financial growth and operational efficiency. His career highlights include pioneering financial technology initiatives such as early digital content delivery via ATM networks in the 1990s, national IPTV deployments in Southeast Asia during the 2000s, and digital blockchain based exchange platforms in the 2010s. Mr. Tan has also advised clients in the Asian equity markets, assisting in pre-seed financing, IPO preparations, and M&A exits. Mr. Tan graduated from RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia with a Bachelor of Science in Computer and Communications (With Honours), and holds a Postgraduate Diploma from The Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Mr. Peter Fu, an experienced international business executive with 24 years of experience as International Sales Director at a Hong Kong-listed global payment card manufacturing company. Throughout his career, he managed banking relationships across more than 30 countries and led international sales teams. One of his key achievements was establishing and serving as president of a card personalization factory in Makati, Philippines, which he successfully ran for 10 years since 2014.

Mr. Raymond Ng is a financial professional with over 20 years of experience in the asset management industry in Asia. He has held several senior roles throughout his career in the financial advisory, fund management sectors. Throughout the years, Mr. Ng's expertise in the Asian capital markets has enabled him to enhance stakeholder's value. Mr. Ng graduated from University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Commerce degree specializing in finance, and Shenzhen University with a diploma in China commercial law.

Mr. Carl Di Placido is a successful entrepreneur, with 40 years of business management and entrepreneurial experience. Mr. Di Placido has been actively involved in the raising capital for public companies in various stages of exploration and development and has been the catalyst for several start-up companies.

About TICO

Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of critical mineral properties. The Company is based in Vancouver, B.C. and holds an option over the Wildcat Property located in British Columbia.

