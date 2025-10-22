Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. (CSE: TICO) (the "Company" or "Issuer") is pleased to announce that a company controlled by its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Derrick Gaon, has acquired the outstanding debt representing $213,046 of the loans payable previously held by a third-party creditor.

This strategic transaction strengthens the Company's financial position and aligns management's interests with shareholders by consolidating key obligations under direct control of the CEO. The acquisition eliminates uncertainty surrounding the debt and provides the Company with greater flexibility in its ongoing financial and operational planning.

Following this acquisition, the Company is reviewing a consolidation and restructuring initiative designed to simplify its capital structure and better position the Company for the next phase of exploration and development work on the Wildcat Property.

"The acquisition of this debt marks an important step toward streamlining our balance sheet and preparing the Company for renewed activity on our Wildcat project," said Derrick Gaon, CEO. "We believe this restructuring will support our strategic goals and enhance long-term shareholder value."

Further details regarding the proposed consolidation and next steps will be announced as they are finalized.

About TICO

Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of critical mineral properties. The Company is based in Vancouver, B.C. and holds an option over the Wildcat Property located in British Columbia.

Disclaimers: This news release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators which is posted on www.sedarplus.ca. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described stated herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. No regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Company does not undertake to update this news release unless required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271369

SOURCE: Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc.