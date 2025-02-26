Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.02.2025
Die DeepSeek-Revolution: Pioneer AIs Multi-Agent-Strategie lässt die Konkurrenz alt aussehen!
WKN: A14W4W | ISIN: SE0007577895 | Ticker-Symbol: 6Y4
Frankfurt
26.02.25
08:04 Uhr
0,730 Euro
+0,016
+2,24 %
26.02.2025 08:26 Uhr
26.02.2025 08:26 Uhr
135 Leser
Vicore Pharma Holding: Vicore to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2025 / Vicore Pharma Holding (STO:VICO) Vicore Pharma Holding AB (STO:VICO), unlocking the potential of a novel class of drugs, angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists (ATRAGs), today announced participation in the following investor conferences:

  • TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference
    Location: Boston, USA
    Format: Presentation and 1x1 meetings
    Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, March 4 at 11:50 AM ET/5:50 PM CET
    Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen177/vico/2027211
    Participants: Ahmed Mousa, CEO;Hans Jeppsson, CFO; Megan Richards, VP of IR

  • Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference 2025
    Location: Miami, USA
    Format: Presentation and 1x1 meetings
    Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, March 11 at 1:00 PM ET/7:00 PM CET
    Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/leerink38/vico/2226949
    Participants: Ahmed Mousa, CEO;Megan Richards, VP of IR

  • 28th Annual Carnegie Nordic Healthcare Seminar
    Location: Stockholm, Sweden
    Format: Presentation and 1x1 meetings
    Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, March 12 at 7:00 AM ET/1:00 PM CET
    Participants: Ahmed Mousa, CEO;Hans Jeppsson, CFO

Interested parties may also access the webcast replay on the Events & Presentations page of Vicore's website for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

For further information, please contact:
Megan Richards, VP of IR, Communications, and Portfolio Strategy, tel: +1?978?269-4372, megan.richards@vicorepharma.com
Hans Jeppsson, CFO, tel: +46 70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com

About Vicore Pharma
Vicore Pharma Holding AB is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid (C21), is a first-in-class oral small molecule angiotensin II type 2 (AT2) receptor agonist, which has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF.

The company is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange (VICO). ?www.vicorepharma.com

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.