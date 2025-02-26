Vicore Pharma Holding: Vicore to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Vicore Pharma Holding (STO:VICO) Vicore Pharma Holding AB (STO:VICO), unlocking the potential of a novel class of drugs, angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists (ATRAGs), today announced participation in the following investor conferences:

TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

Location: Boston, USA

Format: Presentation and 1x1 meetings

Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, March 4 at 11:50 AM ET/5:50 PM CET

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen177/vico/2027211

Participants: Ahmed Mousa, CEO;Hans Jeppsson, CFO; Megan Richards, VP of IR



Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference 2025

Location: Miami, USA

Format: Presentation and 1x1 meetings

Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, March 11 at 1:00 PM ET/7:00 PM CET

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/leerink38/vico/2226949

Participants: Ahmed Mousa, CEO;Megan Richards, VP of IR



28th Annual Carnegie Nordic Healthcare Seminar

Location: Stockholm, Sweden

Format: Presentation and 1x1 meetings

Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, March 12 at 7:00 AM ET/1:00 PM CET

Participants: Ahmed Mousa, CEO;Hans Jeppsson, CFO

Interested parties may also access the webcast replay on the Events & Presentations page of Vicore's website for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

For further information, please contact:

Megan Richards, VP of IR, Communications, and Portfolio Strategy, tel: +1?978?269-4372, megan.richards@vicorepharma.com

Hans Jeppsson, CFO, tel: +46 70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com

About Vicore Pharma

Vicore Pharma Holding AB is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid (C21), is a first-in-class oral small molecule angiotensin II type 2 (AT2) receptor agonist, which has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF.

The company is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange (VICO). ?www.vicorepharma.com

