Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2025) - Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS) (OTCQB: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional drill assay results from its 100%-owned O'Brien Gold Project ("O'Brien" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Québec.

The seventeen drill holes reported were completed as part of the 35,000 metre, 2024 drill program designed to increase the scope of gold mineralization at the Project with a combination of deep and shallow drill holes. Prior to the end of last year, Radisson released the results of several deep drill holes which demonstrated high grade mineralization at substantial step-outs below the base of the current Mineral Resource and below the historic O'Brien Mine workings (see Radisson News Releases dated September 24, 2024, October 30, 2024 and December 16, 2024). Today's results represent shallower drilling at the margins, or within, the existing Mineral Resource over the Project's "Trends 1, 2 and 3". The new data continue to demonstrate the Project's characteristic narrow and high-grade gold mineralization within quartz-sulphide veins.

Results Highlights:

OB-24-358 intersected 8.36 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") over 15.0 metres within a broad mineralized interval with multiple veins, including 56.0 g/t Au over 1.0 metre and 41.1 g/t Au over 1.0 metre;

OB-24-327 intersected 10.32 g/t Au over 4.1 metres including 18.30 g/t Au over 1.5 metres;

OB-24-350 intersected 46.40 g/t Au over 1.0 metre;

OB-24-339 intersected 10.05 g/t Au over 1.3 metres; and

OB-24-351 intersected 9.89 g/t Au over 2.9 metres including 17.90 g/t Au over 1.4 metres

Matt Manson, President & CEO, commented: "We are reporting today results from drill holes completed during the fall as part of our 2024 drill program. They demonstrate the type of narrow high-grade intercepts within broader mineralized envelopes that are so characteristic of the O'Brien Gold Project and serve to fill out our interpretation of mineralization in and around the existing Mineral Resources. Our drilling priorities in 2024 represented a balance between shallower targets within the existing Mineral Resource model, and deeper step-outs geared to new discovery. The deep step-outs greatly exceeded our expectations. They included the deepest hole ever drilled at the Project, OB-24-337, which returned 31.24 g/t Au over 8 metres a full 500 metres beneath the historic mine workings, and OB-24-324 which returned 27.61 g/t Au over 6.0 metres 170 metres beneath the base of our "Trend #1". The results for these deep drill holes were prioritised in the laboratory, so as to guide planning for the 2025 drill program, which is almost exclusively aimed at extending O'Brien's gold mineralization to depth as well as following up on the recently re-discovered "Jewellery Box" zone. The 22,000 metre 2025 drill program is proceeding well with three rigs at site with a steady flow of results expected."

Figure 1: Long Section and Plan View of Gold Vein Mineralization and Mineral Resources at the O'Brien Gold Project, with Today's Drill Holes Illustrated.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10977/242419_9da529e12434fa28_001full.jpg

Gold Mineralization at O'Brien

Gold mineralizing quartz-sulphide veins at O'Brien occur within a thin band of interlayered mafic volcanic rocks, conglomerates, and porphyric andesitic sills of the Piché Group occurring in contact with the east-west oriented Larder Lake-Cadillac Break ("LLCB"). Gold, along with pyrite and arsenopyrite, is typically associated with shearing and a pervasive biotite alteration, and developed within multiple Piché Group lithologies and, occasionally, the hanging-wall Pontiac and footwall Cadillac meta-sedimentary rocks.

Table 1: Detailed Assay Results from Drill Holes OB-24-327 to OB-24-358

DDH Zone

From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Au g/t - Uncut Host Lithology OB-24-327 Trend # 1

225.9 230.0 4.1 10.32 V3-S Including 228.5 230.0 1.5 18.30 V3-S

295.9 296.9 1.0 4.27 V3-CEN OB-24-334 Trend # 2

296.5 300.6 4.1 3.63 V3-S

320.7 322.7 2.0 6.69 V3-S/POR-S OB-24-335 Trend # 2

339.2 345.7 6.5 4.28 V3-S Including 340.7 343.2 2.5 7.93 V3-S

413.5 415.6 2.1 4.34 V3-N OB-24-339 Trend # 1

437.0 438.3 1.3 10.05 POR-S

533.1 534.1 1.0 3.84 V3-N

536.9 537.9 1.0 5.80 V3-N OB-24-340 Trend # 3

304.1 305.6 1.5 6.80 PON-S3 OB-24-341 Trend # 1

541.7 543.0 1.3 6.50 S3P OB-24-342 Trend # 3

325.3 326.3 1.0 3.67 V3-S OB-24-344 Trend # 1

313.0 314.0 1.0 4.19 S1P OB-24-345 Trend # 1

569.0 570.0 1.0 3.84 TX OB-24-350 Trend # 1

20.5 21.5 1.0 46.40 V3-S

94.4 96.6 2.3 3.71 V3-N OB-24-351 Trend # 1

158.0 159.0 1.0 3.92 S1P

183.5 186.4 2.9 9.89 TX Including 185.0 186.4 1.4 17.90 TX

190.3 191.0 0.7 4.22 V3-N OB-24-358 Trend # 3

353.9 355.2 1.3 5.08 V3-S

386.0 387.0 1.0 5.26 V3-S

417.9 432.9 15.0 8.36 POR-N/V3-N Including 417.9 418.9 1.0 41.10 POR-N Including 430.9 431.9 1.0 56.00 V3-N

456.5 458.0 1.5 3.92 ZFLLC



Notes on Calculation of Drill Intercepts:

The O'Brien Gold Project March 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") utilizes a 4.50 g/t Au bottom cutoff, a US$1600 gold price, a minimum mining width of 1.2 metres, and a 40 g/t Au upper cap on composites. Intercepts presented in Table 1 are calculated with a 3.00 g/t Au bottom cut-off, representing the lower limit of cut-off sensitivity presented in the March 2023 MRE. This methodology differs from previous Radisson disclosure, and intercepts reported in this release may not be directly comparable to historical published intercepts. Sample grades are uncapped. True widths, based on depth of intercept and drill hole inclination, are estimated to be 30-80% of core length. Table 2 presents additional drill intercepts calculated with a 1.00 g/t bottom cut-off over a minimum 1.0 metre core length so as to illustrate the frequency and continuity of mineralized intervals within which high-grade gold veins at O'Brien are developed. Drill holes OB-24-328, OB-24-336, OB-24-338, OB-24-343 and OB-24-348 did not return any intercepts averaging above 3.00 g/t Au. Lithology Codes: PON-S3: Pontiac Sediments; V3-S, V3-N, V3-CEN: Basalt-South, North, Central; S1P, S3P: Conglomerate; POR-S, POR-N: Porphyry South, North; TX: Crystal Tuff; ZFLLC: Larder Lake-Cadillac Fault Zone



Figure 2: Cross Section of Trend 1 including drill holes OB-24-327, 339, 350 & 351.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10977/242419_9da529e12434fa28_002full.jpg

As mapped at the historic O'Brien mine, and now replicated in the modern drilling, individual veins are generally narrow, ranging from several centimetres up to several metres in thickness. Multiple veins occur sub-parallel to each other, as well as sub-parallel to the Piché lithologies and the LLCB. Individual veins have well-established lateral continuity, with near-vertical, high-grade shoots developed over significant lengths.

The historic O'Brien mine produced over half a million ounces of gold from such veins and shoots at an average grade exceeding 15 g/t and over a vertical extent of at least 1,000 metres. Recent exploration has focussed on delineating well developed vein mineralization to the east of the historic mine, with additional high-grade shoots becoming evident in the exploration data over what has been described as a series of repeating trends ("Trend s 0 to 5").

Based on drilling complete to the end of 2022, the Project has estimated Indicated Mineral Resources of 0.50 million ounces (1.52 million tonnes at 10.26 g/t Au), with additional Inferred Mineral Resources of 0.45 million ounces (1.60 million tonnes at 8.66 g/t Au). Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Table 2: Detailed Assay Results (see "Notes on Calculation of Drill Intercepts")

DDH Zone

From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Au g/t - Uncut Host Lithology OB-24-327 Trend # 1

225.9 230.0 4.1 10.32 V3-S Including 228.5 230.0 1.5 18.30 V3-S

256.0 257.0 1.0 1.99 V3-S

295.9 296.9 1.0 4.27 V3-CEN OB-24-328 Trend # 1

327.1 330.1 3.0 1.31 S3P OB-24-334 Trend # 2

296.5 300.6 4.1 3.63 V3-S

320.7 322.7 2.0 6.69 V3-S/POR-S

356.5 357.8 1.3 1.09 POR_N OB-24-335 Trend # 2

200.5 202.0 1.5 1.01 PON-S3

264.0 265.5 1.5 1.31 PON-S3

339.2 345.7 6.5 4.28 V3-S Including 340.7 343.2 2.5 7.93 V3-S

360.1 361.6 1.5 2.06 V3-S

373.0 374.0 1.0 1.19 POR-S

394.6 406.1 11.5 1.09 POR-N/TX

409.1 410.6 1.5 1.41 V3-N

413.5 415.6 2.1 4.34 V3-N OB-24-336 Trend # 2

200.0 201.1 1.1 1.06 PON-S3

354.6 355.9 1.3 1.40 POR-S

388.3 389.4 1.1 1.45 TX

390.5 391.8 1.3 1.09 V3-N OB-24-338 Trend # 1

456.7 463.5 6.8 1.37 POR-N/TX

480.0 484.6 4.6 1.68 V3-N OB-24-339 Trend # 1

412.4 415.1 2.7 1.88 V3-S

430.1 431.1 1.0 1.55 V3-S

437.0 438.3 1.3 10.05 POR-S

471.7 473.0 1.3 2.29 S1P

521.3 522.6 1.3 2.47 V3-N

531.5 539.0 7.5 2.28 V3-N Including 533.1 534.1 1.0 3.84 V3-N Including 536.9 537.9 1.0 5.80 V3-N OB-24-340 Trend # 3

302.1 303.1 1.0 1.12 PON-S3

304.1 305.6 1.5 6.80 PON-S3

397.0 400.8 3.8 1.03 V3-S

409.4 410.9 1.5 1.60 V3-S

469.2 470.4 1.3 1.19 POR-S

491.8 493.6 1.8 1.67 V3-N OB-24-341 Trend # 1

393.3 398.0 4.7 1.03 V3-S

423.0 424.0 1.0 1.50 POR-S

457.4 458.9 1.5 1.52 S1P

472.3 475.3 3.0 1.33 S1P

483.7 484.7 1.0 1.25 POR-N

541.7 543.0 1.3 6.50 S3P OB-24-342 Trend # 3

325.3 326.3 1.0 3.67 V3-S

332.0 333.1 1.1 1.42 V3-S

341.0 342.0 1.0 2.81 POR-S

349.0 350.1 1.1 2.75 V3-CEN

366.2 367.3 1.1 1.49 POR-N OB-24-343 Trend # 3

135.5 137.0 1.5 2.93 PON-S3

489.2 491.3 2.1 2.29 V3-C/S1P OB-24-344 Trend # 1

195.0 196.5 1.5 1.24 PON-S3

224.5 225.8 1.3 1.11 V3-S

241.6 244.2 2.6 2.20 V3-S

299.5 300.4 0.9 1.14 S1P

311.0 314.0 3.0 2.03 S1P Including 313.0 314.0 1.0 4.19 S1P

322.8 323.8 1.0 1.25 POR-N

356.5 358.0 1.5 1.28 S3P OB-24-345 Trend # 1

227.0 228.0 1.0 1.04 PON-S3

250.5 251.7 1.2 2.53 PON-S3

493.5 494.5 1.0 1.57 POR-S

512.0 513.0 1.0 1.67 S1P

536.5 538.0 1.5 1.02 S1P

566.0 571.5 5.5 1.72 TX Including 569.0 570.0 1.0 3.84 TX

584.9 586.4 1.5 1.77 S3P

589.4 591.5 2.1 1.27 S3P OB-24-348 Trend # 2

314.5 315.5 1.0 1.60 S1P

332.8 334.1 1.3 1.55 POR-N

344.0 345.0 3.8 1.08 V3-N OB-24-350 Trend # 1

20.5 21.5 1.0 46.40 V3-S

65.0 66.0 1.0 1.38 S1P

71.5 73.5 2.0 1.26 S1P

90.2 91.1 0.9 1.94 POR-N

94.4 96.6 2.3 3.71 V3-N OB-24-351 Trend # 1

139.1 141.9 2.8 1.12 POR-S

158.0 159.0 1.0 3.92 S1P

183.5 186.4 2.9 9.89 TX Including 185.0 186.4 1.4 17.90 TX

190.3 191.0 0.7 4.22 V3-N OB-24-358 Trend # 3

318.0 319.0 1.0 2.09 PON-S3

322.0 323.0 1.0 1.17 PON-S3

353.9 355.2 1.3 5.08 V3-S

386.0 387.0 1.0 5.26 V3-S

401.4 402.4 1.0 1.76 POR-S

417.9 432.9 15.0 8.36 POR-N/V3-N Including 417.9 418.9 1.0 41.10 POR-N Including 430.9 431.9 1.0 56.00 V3-N

447.0 448.0 1.0 1.68 S3P

456.5 458.0 1.5 3.92 ZFLLC

Table 3: Drill Hole Collar Information for Holes contained in this News Release.

DDH Zone Easting Northing Azimuth Dip Hole Length (m) OB-24-327 Trend # 1 693974 5345444 358 -57 321 OB-24-328 Trend # 1 693877 5345431 355 -57 339 OB-24-334 Trend # 2 694352 5345390 353 -63 396 OB-24-335 Trend # 2 694352 5345390 355 -67 438 OB-24-336 Trend # 2 694281 5345388 358 -64 417 OB-24-338 Trend # 1 693953 5345403 357 -74 498 OB-24-339 Trend # 1 693953 5345403 14 -72 549 OB-24-340 Trend # 3 694590 5345442 342 -75 506 OB-24-341 Trend # 1 693875 5345432 6 -74 563 OB-24-342 Trend # 3 694521 5345405 358 -63 405 OB-24-343 Trend # 3 694496 5345361 353 -71 537 OB-24-344 Trend # 1 693875 5345432 349 -60 372 OB-24-345 Trend # 1 694105 5345410 349 -76 608 OB-24-348 Trend # 2 694106 5345409 11 -59 384 OB-24-350 Trend # 1 693988 5345557 356 -49 120 OB-24-351 Trend # 1 693970 5345508 355 -47 191 OB-24-358 Trend # 3 694666 5345348 349 -60 460

QA/QC

All drill cores in this campaign are NQ in size. Assays were completed on sawn half-cores, with the second half kept for future reference. The samples were analyzed using standard fire assay procedures with Atomic Absorption (AA) finish at ALS Laboratory Ltd, in Val-d'Or, Quebec. Samples yielding a grade higher than 10 g/t Au were analyzed a second time by fire assay with gravimetric finish at the same laboratory. Mineralized zones containing visible gold were analyzed with metallic sieve procedure. Standard reference materials, blank samples and duplicates were inserted prior to shipment for quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program.

Qualified Person

Disclosure of a scientific or technical nature in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Mr. Richard Nieminen, P.Geo, (QC), a geological consultant for Radisson and a Qualified Person for purposes of NI 43-101. Mr. Nieminen is independent of Radisson and the O'Brien Gold Project.

Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O'Brien Gold Project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Québec. The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 25 million ounces of gold over the last 100 years. The Project hosts the former O'Brien Mine, considered to have been Québec's highest-grade gold producer during its production. Indicated Mineral Resources are estimated at 0.50 million ounces (1.52 million tonnes at 10.26 g/t Au), with additional Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 0.45 million ounces (1.60 million tonnes at 8.66 g/t Au). Please see the NI 43-101 "Technical Report on the O'Brien Project, Northwestern Québec, Canada" effective March 2, 2023, Radisson's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com for further details and assumptions relating to the O'Brien Gold Project.

For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements including, but are not limited to, statements with respect to planned and ongoing drilling, the significance of drill results, the ability to continue drilling, the impact of drilling on the definition of any resource, the ability to incorporate new drilling in an updated technical report and resource modelling, the Company's ability to grow the O'Brien project and the ability to convert inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

