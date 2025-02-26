Hytera Communications (SZSE: 002583), a global leader in professional communications technologies and solutions, will showcase its Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC or PTToC) solution, the Hytera HyTalk PoC Platform, at MWC25 in Barcelona on March 3-6, 2025. Designed for government departments, transportation, utilities, security, logistics, and industries, the HyTalk PoC Platform leverages public networks to deliver a robust suite of communication services beyond push-to-talk, including voice, video, multimedia, and visualized dispatching. Whether deploying a private communication system for the mobile workforce or providing communication services as a business, the platform provides abundant features for both users and administrators.

The HyTalk Platform is built for reliability, utilizing a microservices architecture that guarantees high stability and seamless operation. Its scalable design dynamically allocates resources based on user demand, ensuring uninterrupted service and optimal performance, even during peak usage. Security remains a top priority, with advanced measures such as signaling encryption, end-to-end media encryption, terminal authentication, and web access control to safeguard sensitive data from unauthorized access and potential threats.

Offering flexible deployment options including cloud-based, on-premises, and industrial PC configurations the HyTalk Platform adapts to diverse operational environments. Its customizable features enable seamless integration with existing business systems, providing tailored solutions for various industries. Operators and service providers can efficiently deliver public network push-to-talk (PoC) services while ensuring data segregation and operational independence among different enterprise users.

The platform supports various professional PoC radios and devices from Hytera, enhancing coordination and efficiency in business-critical operations. Designed for reliability, these radios feature clear audio, precise location tracking, extended battery life, and superior durability, ensuring uninterrupted communication in demanding conditions.

Hytera invites communication service providers, system integrators, industry professionals and stakeholders to visit Booth 6G44 at MWC25 to explore the Hytera HyTalk Platform firsthand and learn how this powerful solution is revolutionizing communication for critical industries worldwide.

Stay tuned for more details, and visit Hytera's official website for updates and further information on the event: https://www.hytera.com/en/media-center/event/mwc2025.html

About Hytera

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SZSE: 002583) is a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions. With voice, video, and data capabilities, we provide faster, safer, and more versatile connectivity for business and mission-critical users. We make the world more efficient and safer by enabling our customers to achieve more in both daily operations and emergency response.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250225628457/en/

Contacts:

Hytera

lele.yao@hytera.com