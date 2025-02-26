Hardman & Co Research

Hardman & Co Q&A on Volta Finance Ltd (VTAS): Can 2025 outshine a stellar 2024 performance?



Analyst interview | Investment Companies

Q&A on Volta Finance Ltd | Can 2025 outshine a stellar 2024 performance?



Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA,VTAS) delivered impressive returns in 2024, significantly outperforming comparable asset classes. In this interview, Mark Thomas, analyst at Hardman & Co, highlights the key drivers behind Volta's recent success and outlines why he anticipates another robust performance in 2025. Mark shares insights into Volta's strategic asset management, particularly in CLO equity and debt, and addresses the risks and opportunities investors should watch closely. With cashflow generation remaining strong and risks effectively managed, investors have plenty of reasons to keep a close eye on Volta's next moves.

Listen to the interview here .

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here .



