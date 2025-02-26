BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.50 A.M. ET).In the GreenEnveric Biosciences, Inc. (ENVB) is up over 155% at $3.01. Interactive Strength Inc. (TRNR) is up over 38% at $1.32. National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) is up over 23% at $14.10. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) is up over 22% at $5.98. Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is up over 21% at $55.39. Porch Group, Inc. (PRCH) is up over 19% at $4.51. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is up over 17% at $11.20. Pheton Holdings Ltd (PTHL) is up over 14% at $2.18. Yoshiharu Global Co. (YOSH) is up over 11% at $8.52. Servotronics, Inc. (SVT) is up over 10% at $11.51.In the RedFlywire Corporation (FLYW) is down over 36% at $11.28. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) is down over 26% at $11.60. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX) is down over 20% at $7.23. agilon health, inc. (AGL) is down over 18% at $2.95. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) is down over 15% at $8.69. Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) is down over 14% at $27.42. Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS) is down over 13% at $13.50. Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARTV) is down over 11% at $4.20. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) is down over 10% at $3.30. Li Bang International Corporation Inc. (LBGJ) is down over 6% at $1.16.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX