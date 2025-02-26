Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.02.2025
Die DeepSeek-Revolution: Pioneer AIs Multi-Agent-Strategie lässt die Konkurrenz alt aussehen!
WKN: A3CSAQ | ISIN: GB00BK80TJ35 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
PHYSITRACK PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHYSITRACK PLC 5-Tage-Chart
26.02.2025 20:50 Uhr
143 Leser
Physitrack plc Announces Correction to 2023 Accounts and Unaudited Q1-Q3 2024 Quarterly Financial Statement Releases

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2025 / Physitrack PLC (STO:PTRK) has today announced a restatement of its 2023 financial accounts and unaudited Q1-Q3 2024 quarterly figures following the identification of overstatements in accrued revenue from prior periods in its subsidiary Champion Health Plus.

The adjustment stems from an over-accrual of revenue identified during 2024 financial reconciliations, resulting in an overstatement in 2023 of £374,165 (€430,295) or 2% of 2023 revenue, and 2022 of £77,911 (€91,371). The correction relates to the historic physiotherapy appointments revenue stream in the business and the error arose due to issues with data extraction from the appointment booking system, which have been addressed going forward.

The restatement of the 2023 revenue results in a provision of £99,718 (€120,645) built up in Q1-Q3 2024 no longer being required. Profit figures for Q1-Q3 2024 will therefore be increased, see the below tables for corrected figures.

A Spotlight interview with CEO & co-founder Henrik Molin on the subject can be found here:
https://vimeo.com/1053188072/bf4cddce87

Key Adjustments:

2023 Adjustment Euro

Q12023

Q22023

Q32023

Q42023

FY2023

Revenue

As previously reported

3,734,719

3,750,972

3,851,230

3,839,661

15,176,582

Adjustment

(72,183)

(96,606)

(133,465)

(128,041)

(430,295)

Restated

3,662,536

3,654,366

3,717,765

3,711,620

14,746,287

Profit after tax

As previously reported

(65,636)

(251,656)

(240,160)

3,762,278

3,204,826

Adjustment

(72,183)

(96,606)

(133,465)

(82,054)

(384,308)

Restated

(137,819)

(348,262)

(373,625)

3,680,224

2,820,518

Adjusted EBITDA

As previously reported

922,090

953,656

1,051,111

979,975

3,906,832

Adjustment

(72,183)

(96,606)

(133,465)

(128,041)

(430,295)

Restated

849,907

857,050

917,646

851,934

3,476,537

Trade and other receivables

As previously reported

3,002,254

3,334,387

4,427,717

3,882,323

3,882,323

Adjustment

(163,554)

(260,160)

(393,625)

(521,666)

(521,666)

Restated

2,838,700

3,074,227

4,034,092

3,360,657

3,360,657

Corporation tax

As previously reported

(131,854)

(89,718)

(155,433)

(164,424)

(164,424)

Adjustment

17,367

17,367

17,367

63,354

63,354

Restated

(114,487)

(72,351)

(138,066)

(101,070)

(101,070)

Net Assets

As previously reported

22,227,775

22,183,192

21,785,547

25,573,077

25,573,077

Adjustment

(146,187)

(242,793)

(376,258)

(458,312)

(458,312)

Restated

22,081,588

21,940,399

21,409,289

(458,312)

25,114,765

2024 Adjustment Euro

Q12024

Q22024

Q32024

Adjusted EBITDA

As previously reported

1,055,117

896,916

906,495

Adjustment

40,215

40,215

40,215

Restated

1,095,332

937,131

946,710

Importantly, these adjustments do not impact the company's compliance with banking covenants related to its loan provider Santander Plc and have no impact on cash flow in any reporting period.

Physitrack Plc remains confident in its financial stability and operational integrity. While this adjustment highlights past issues, the corrective actions and strengthened controls position the company for a more robust and transparent financial reporting process.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder, Physitrack.
+44 208 133 9325
ir@physitrack.com
media@physitrack.com

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff with 12 nationalities on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:
1. Lifecare - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.
2. Wellness / Champion Health - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at
https://physitrackgroup.com/ (investor relations)
https://physitrack.com (product marketing)

About Champion Health

Champion Health, a subsidiary of Physitrack Plc, is a leader in corporate wellness technology, providing an innovative platform that empowers businesses to support their employees' well-being through personalised wellness action plans and advanced analytics.

Visit us at
https://championhealth.co.uk/

Physitrack plc Announces Correction to 2023 Accounts and Unaudited Q1-Q3 2024 Quarterly Financial Statement Releases

SOURCE: Physitrack PLC



© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.