Physitrack plc Announces Correction to 2023 Accounts and Unaudited Q1-Q3 2024 Quarterly Financial Statement Releases

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2025 / Physitrack PLC (STO:PTRK) has today announced a restatement of its 2023 financial accounts and unaudited Q1-Q3 2024 quarterly figures following the identification of overstatements in accrued revenue from prior periods in its subsidiary Champion Health Plus.
The adjustment stems from an over-accrual of revenue identified during 2024 financial reconciliations, resulting in an overstatement in 2023 of £374,165 (€430,295) or 2% of 2023 revenue, and 2022 of £77,911 (€91,371). The correction relates to the historic physiotherapy appointments revenue stream in the business and the error arose due to issues with data extraction from the appointment booking system, which have been addressed going forward.
The restatement of the 2023 revenue results in a provision of £99,718 (€120,645) built up in Q1-Q3 2024 no longer being required. Profit figures for Q1-Q3 2024 will therefore be increased, see the below tables for corrected figures.
A Spotlight interview with CEO & co-founder Henrik Molin on the subject can be found here:
https://vimeo.com/1053188072/bf4cddce87
Key Adjustments:
2023 Adjustment Euro
Q12023
Q22023
Q32023
Q42023
FY2023
Revenue
As previously reported
3,734,719
3,750,972
3,851,230
3,839,661
15,176,582
Adjustment
(72,183)
(96,606)
(133,465)
(128,041)
(430,295)
Restated
3,662,536
3,654,366
3,717,765
3,711,620
14,746,287
Profit after tax
As previously reported
(65,636)
(251,656)
(240,160)
3,762,278
3,204,826
Adjustment
(72,183)
(96,606)
(133,465)
(82,054)
(384,308)
Restated
(137,819)
(348,262)
(373,625)
3,680,224
2,820,518
Adjusted EBITDA
As previously reported
922,090
953,656
1,051,111
979,975
3,906,832
Adjustment
(72,183)
(96,606)
(133,465)
(128,041)
(430,295)
Restated
849,907
857,050
917,646
851,934
3,476,537
Trade and other receivables
As previously reported
3,002,254
3,334,387
4,427,717
3,882,323
3,882,323
Adjustment
(163,554)
(260,160)
(393,625)
(521,666)
(521,666)
Restated
2,838,700
3,074,227
4,034,092
3,360,657
3,360,657
Corporation tax
As previously reported
(131,854)
(89,718)
(155,433)
(164,424)
(164,424)
Adjustment
17,367
17,367
17,367
63,354
63,354
Restated
(114,487)
(72,351)
(138,066)
(101,070)
(101,070)
Net Assets
As previously reported
22,227,775
22,183,192
21,785,547
25,573,077
25,573,077
Adjustment
(146,187)
(242,793)
(376,258)
(458,312)
(458,312)
Restated
22,081,588
21,940,399
21,409,289
(458,312)
25,114,765
2024 Adjustment Euro
Q12024
Q22024
Q32024
Adjusted EBITDA
As previously reported
1,055,117
896,916
906,495
Adjustment
40,215
40,215
40,215
Restated
1,095,332
937,131
946,710
Importantly, these adjustments do not impact the company's compliance with banking covenants related to its loan provider Santander Plc and have no impact on cash flow in any reporting period.
Physitrack Plc remains confident in its financial stability and operational integrity. While this adjustment highlights past issues, the corrective actions and strengthened controls position the company for a more robust and transparent financial reporting process.
