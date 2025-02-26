Physitrack plc Announces Correction to 2023 Accounts and Unaudited Q1-Q3 2024 Quarterly Financial Statement Releases

Physitrack PLC (STO:PTRK) has today announced a restatement of its 2023 financial accounts and unaudited Q1-Q3 2024 quarterly figures following the identification of overstatements in accrued revenue from prior periods in its subsidiary Champion Health Plus.

The adjustment stems from an over-accrual of revenue identified during 2024 financial reconciliations, resulting in an overstatement in 2023 of £374,165 (€430,295) or 2% of 2023 revenue, and 2022 of £77,911 (€91,371). The correction relates to the historic physiotherapy appointments revenue stream in the business and the error arose due to issues with data extraction from the appointment booking system, which have been addressed going forward.

The restatement of the 2023 revenue results in a provision of £99,718 (€120,645) built up in Q1-Q3 2024 no longer being required. Profit figures for Q1-Q3 2024 will therefore be increased, see the below tables for corrected figures.

Key Adjustments:

2023 Adjustment Euro Q12023 Q22023 Q32023 Q42023 FY2023 Revenue As previously reported 3,734,719 3,750,972 3,851,230 3,839,661 15,176,582 Adjustment (72,183) (96,606) (133,465) (128,041) (430,295) Restated 3,662,536 3,654,366 3,717,765 3,711,620 14,746,287 Profit after tax As previously reported (65,636) (251,656) (240,160) 3,762,278 3,204,826 Adjustment (72,183) (96,606) (133,465) (82,054) (384,308) Restated (137,819) (348,262) (373,625) 3,680,224 2,820,518 Adjusted EBITDA As previously reported 922,090 953,656 1,051,111 979,975 3,906,832 Adjustment (72,183) (96,606) (133,465) (128,041) (430,295) Restated 849,907 857,050 917,646 851,934 3,476,537 Trade and other receivables As previously reported 3,002,254 3,334,387 4,427,717 3,882,323 3,882,323 Adjustment (163,554) (260,160) (393,625) (521,666) (521,666) Restated 2,838,700 3,074,227 4,034,092 3,360,657 3,360,657 Corporation tax As previously reported (131,854) (89,718) (155,433) (164,424) (164,424) Adjustment 17,367 17,367 17,367 63,354 63,354 Restated (114,487) (72,351) (138,066) (101,070) (101,070) Net Assets As previously reported 22,227,775 22,183,192 21,785,547 25,573,077 25,573,077 Adjustment (146,187) (242,793) (376,258) (458,312) (458,312) Restated 22,081,588 21,940,399 21,409,289 (458,312) 25,114,765 2024 Adjustment Euro Q12024 Q22024 Q32024 Adjusted EBITDA As previously reported 1,055,117 896,916 906,495 Adjustment 40,215 40,215 40,215 Restated 1,095,332 937,131 946,710

Importantly, these adjustments do not impact the company's compliance with banking covenants related to its loan provider Santander Plc and have no impact on cash flow in any reporting period.

Physitrack Plc remains confident in its financial stability and operational integrity. While this adjustment highlights past issues, the corrective actions and strengthened controls position the company for a more robust and transparent financial reporting process.

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff with 12 nationalities on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:

1. Lifecare - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.

2. Wellness / Champion Health - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

About Champion Health

Champion Health, a subsidiary of Physitrack Plc, is a leader in corporate wellness technology, providing an innovative platform that empowers businesses to support their employees' well-being through personalised wellness action plans and advanced analytics.

