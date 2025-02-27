Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die DeepSeek-Revolution: Pioneer AIs Multi-Agent-Strategie lässt die Konkurrenz alt aussehen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W60Y | ISIN: NL0010583399 | Ticker-Symbol: CSUA
Tradegate
26.02.25
19:07 Uhr
23,420 Euro
-0,100
-0,43 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
CORBION NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CORBION NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,32023,68007:40
23,32023,68007:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.02.2025 07:10 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Corbion announces strong full-year results with sales growth, +25% Adjusted EBITDA improvement, and strong FCF; proposes +5% dividend increase

Finanznachrichten News

Corbion, the Amsterdam-listed sustainable ingredients company that champions preservation through application of science, today publishes its results for the year ending 31 December 2024.

Key highlights annual results 2024:

  • Organic sales growth: +2.2% (Q4: +1.3%)
    • Volume/mix: +5.2% (Q4: +2.9%)
    • Price: -3.0% (Q4: -1.6%)
  • Continued Operations:
    • Sales: € 1,288.1 million (Q4: € 315.2 million)
    • Adjusted EBITDA: € 175.0 million (Q4: € 39.3 million)
    • Operating profit: € 77.3 million (Q4: € 15.2 million)
  • Free Cash Flow: € 350.1 million, € 98.3 million when excluding divestment proceeds
  • Cash flow from operating activities increased € 18.7 million to € 184.1 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA organic growth of +23.3%
  • Covenant net debt/covenant EBITDA improved to 2.1x at year-end (year-end 2023: 3.1x)
  • World-leading lactic acid plant in Thailand started up
  • Divestment of Emulsifiers business completed
  • Proposal to increase dividend by 5% to € 0.64 per share

Outlook FY 2025:

  • Volume/mix growth: 2-6%
  • Adjusted EBITDA organic growth: >25%
  • Free Cash Flow: >€ 85 million



€ million*		FY
2024		FY
2023		FY growthFY
Organic growth		 Q4 2024Q4 2023Q4 growthQ4
Organic growth
Sales1,288.11,264.1+1.9%+2.2% 315.2311.8+1.1%+1.3%
Adjusted EBITDA175.0140.2+24.8%+23.3% 39.336.8+6.8%+8.2%
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)13.6%11.1% 12.5%11.8%
Operating profit77.377.30.0%-4.4% 15.233.4-54.5 %-55.0%

*Continued operations

Commenting on today's results, Olivier Rigaud, CEO, stated: "I am pleased to share that in 2024, Corbion successfully met its upgraded targets for sales and Adjusted EBITDA, while significantly surpassing our free cash flow target. We achieved organic sales growth and double-digit increases in both Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating Profit. Our strong volume/mix performance, our focus on operational efficiencies, the successful implementation of our restructuring program, and our capex discipline resulted in the significant increase in free cash flow. Following our strong performance improvement, and our confidence in the future, we are proposing a regular cash dividend increase of +5% to € 0.64 per ordinary share to be submitted for approval to the annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

In Functional Ingredients & Solutions, sales declined slightly as growth in volume/mix was offset by a decline in pricing. We achieved volume/mix growth in our Food business, including in our product/market adjacencies-- namely dairy stabilizers, natural antioxidants, natural mold inhibitors, and dough conditioners.

In Health & Nutrition, we continued to see strong double-digit growth in both volume/mix and price, particularly in the Nutrition business serving aquaculture and pet-food end markets. Our focus on high-margin products and expanding our product portfolio contributed significantly to this growth. Adjusted EBITDA grew by +84.1% for the full year, driven by the Nutrition business. In the fourth quarter, and as anticipated, we saw positive volume/mix growth, albeit at a lower level than the previous quarter on a strong phasing effect in Q3."

Attachment

  • 2025-02-27_Corbion_Press release 4Q-FY 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9b80c1dc-f547-4628-a8b0-49131e918202)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.