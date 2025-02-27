W5 Solutions AB: W5 Solutions 2024 Year-End Report, January-December

This year, we made necessary changes to strengthen our position and create a solid platform for sustainable and profitable growth. Positive trends already reflect our progress.

2024 2023 2024 2023 SEK million Oct - Dec Oct - Dec Jan - Dec Jan - Dec









Net Sales 131 128 391 387 EBITDA 20 12 28 59 EBITDA Margin (%) 15.5 9.6 7.3 15.2 Adjusted EBITDA 10 12 14 59 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) 7.6 9.6 3.6 15.2 EBIT 10 -5 -6 14 EBIT Margin (%) 7.3 -4.1 -1.6 3.7 Adjusted EBIT 3 -1 -17 18 Adjusted EBIT Margin (%) 2.2 -0.9 -4.3 4.8 Net profit for the period -1 -6 -19 8 Earnings per share SEK -0.06 -0.41 -1.25 0.55 Cash flow from operating activities 23 23 13 54 Orders received 171 82 499 248 Order book 310 199 310 199 * The Group has adopted IFRS (R) Accounting Standards, and this is the first report prepared in accordance with the new standard. All figures have been restated unless otherwise stated.

Financial performance - October - December 2024

Net Sales for the quarter amounted to SEK 131 (128) million, an increase with 2 percent.

EBIT, for the quarter amounted to SEK 10 (-5) million an increase of SEK 15 million.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 23 (23) million.

Orders received during the period amounted to SEK 171 (82) million with an order book at the end of the period of SEK 310 (199) million.

Financial performance - January - December 2024

Net Sales for the period amounted to SEK 391 (387) million, an increase with 1 percent.

EBIT, for the period amounted to SEK -6 (14) million a decrease of SEK 20 million.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 13 (54) million.

Orders received during the period amounted to SEK 499 (248) million with an order book at the end of the period of SEK 310 (199) million.

Comments by CEO Evelina Hedskog

This year, we made necessary changes to strengthen our position and create a solid platform for sustainable and profitable growth. Positive trends already reflect our progress.

Positive indicators

As we close the fourth quarter and put Q4 behind us, we can proudly state that the year has been one of change and progress for W5. Although the profitability will not go down in history as W5's best, we have implemented a number of changes which have been necessary to create a basis for future profitable and sustainable growth. We knew from the start that it would be a challenging year, and the decision to retain and invest in staff and competence, despite a haltering turnover, has left its mark on the bottom line. It is therefore very welcome to see many of the indicators required to overcome this situation in place during the fourth quarter, where the single most important factor is a very favorable market situation for W5's products and solutions.



Growing order book and steady turnover

Already during the third quarter, the order book took a significant step up to around three hundred million SEK. Despite a record high invoicing in the fourth quarter, we have been able to expand the order book somewhat further during the last months of the year. That the book-to-bill for 2024 is 1.2 is a statement of strength and perhaps the most important key figure for the next business year. If we look at the fourth quarter compared to the same period last year, which is completely comparable in terms of scope of operations, these are more or less in line with each other. Also for the full year, turnover is in line with the previous year, with a slightly lower profit margin, which as previously mentioned is due to high personnel costs in relation to turnover, but also to the product and project mix that characterised the business during the year.



Strengthened cash flow

The profitability issues in 2024, combined with our belief that we must be long-term and retain the highly competent and dedicated co-workers we have, has led to a sometimes strained cash situation. This is also an area where we see a positive change during the fourth quarter as, through reduced capital tied up, we have been able to triple the cash compared to Q3, which together with substantial accounts receivable provides a much better starting point for the new year. In addition to this, we have also been able to carry out a directed share issue outside the period, which now gives us the room for maneuver we need to be able to handle the capital tie-up that larger projects often entail.



Ready for continued growth

The coming year will undoubtedly require a strong focus on organic growth and profitability, but it is also time to restart the acquisition agenda. During 2024, we have done our homework and established the organizational platform required to be able to effectively incorporate further acquisitions into the group; now it's about making the most of this. Looking ahead, we have many important factors in place to take the first steps towards reaching our financial goals, both organically and through acquisitions; that when we close 2027, we will have a turnover of one billion SEK and an EBIT of 10 %. It will be challenging, but we look forward to put in the work required. W5 is ready to take on the task.

About W5 Solutions

W5 Solutions aims to become the leading global provider of sustainable defence technology. The company develops and delivers cutting-edge solutions that strengthen both its own forces and those of its allies. Their solutions in Training, Power, and Integration are designed with a focus on sustainability and innovation, making them a reliable partner for defence and security agencies worldwide

Founded in 2018, with a heritage dating back to 1940, W5 Solutions is headquartered in Stockholm.

Learn more at www.w5solutions.com.

The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. Carnegie Investment Bank AB is the company's Certified Advisor.

This information is information that W5 Solutions AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-02-27 07:00 CET.

