ECONOCOM: Notice of an Ordinary General Meeting and an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 31 March 2025

27 February 2025



Notice of an Ordinary General Meeting

and an Extraordinary General Meeting

to be held on 31 March 2025





The annual Ordinary General Meeting of Econocom Group SE will be held on 31 March 2025 to approve the financial statements for the financial year ended on 31 December 2024.

The agenda includes proposals to:

renew Mr. Robert Bouchard term of office, for a duration of four years, ending immediately after the Ordinary General Meeting of 2029;

acknowledge the termination of Mr. Eric Boustouller and Ms. Véronique di Benedetto's offices, respectively as independent director and director; and

approve the remuneration policy, defining the principles of remuneration of Econocom Group SE's managers.

The Board of Directors proposes to the Extraordinary General Meeting that shall follow this Annual Ordinary General Meeting, to proceed with a reimbursement of the issuance premium, considered as paid-up capital, for an amount of 0.10 euro per outstanding share.

The coupon detachment entitling to the reimbursement of the issue premium will take place at the end of a two-month period starting on the date of publication of this resolution in the Belgian State Gazette. The exact dates of detachment and payment of the coupon will be specified in a future press release.

It is also proposed to renew the authorised capital and amend the Articles of Association accordingly.

All information and documents in relation to the Annual Ordinary General Meeting and to the Extraordinary General Meeting are available on the website (https://www.econocom.com/en/investors/general-meetings) and at Econocom Group's headquarters.



