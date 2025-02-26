Svenska Aerogel Holding AB: The board of directors of Svenska Aerogel Holding AB (publ) resolves on a rights issue of shares of approximately SEK 42.7 million

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL, REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURE PURSUANT TO APPLICABLE LAW. PLEASE SEE "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

The board of directors of Svenska Aerogel Holding AB (publ) ("Svenska Aerogel" or the "Company") has today, 26 February 2025, based on the authorization from the annual general meeting on 18 June 2024, resolved to carry out a new issue of up to 19,001,452 shares with preferential rights for the Company's existing shareholders (the "Rights Issue"). The subscription price has been set at SEK 2.25 per share. Upon full subscription of the Rights Issue, Svenska Aerogel will receive approximately SEK 42.7 million before issue related costs. The Company has received subscription commitments from existing shareholders, including members of the board of directors and management, amounting to approximately SEK 11 million, corresponding to 25.7 percent of the Rights Issue. In addition to subscription commitments, a number of external investors have entered into underwriting commitments of approximately SEK 13.6 million, corresponding to 31.8 percent of the Rights Issue. Thus, the Rights Issue is covered to approximately 57.5 percent through subscription commitments and underwriting commitments.

Summary

Upon full subscription in the Rights Issue, Svenska Aerogel will receive up to approximately SEK 42.7 million before issue related costs.

The net proceeds are intended to be used for the following purposes in order of priority: (i) Sales and marketing, (ii) Application development, and (iii) Production development.

One (1) existing share in the Company entitles the holder to one (1) subscription right. One (1) subscription right entitles the holder to subscribe for two (2) newly issued shares. This means that a total of up to 19,001,452 new shares can be issued in the Rights Issue.

The subscription price has been set at 2.25 SEK per share.

Through the Rights Issue, Svenska Aerogel can receive up to approximately SEK 42.7 million before deduction of costs related to the Rights Issue, which are estimated to amount to approximately SEK 3.3 million, of which approximately SEK 1.9 million constitutes compensation for the underwriting commitments, provided that all underwriters choose cash compensation.

The subscription period runs from 10 March 2025 to 24 March 2025. Subscription rights not exercised during the subscription period will become invalid and lose their value. Trading in subscription rights is planned to take place on Nasdaq First North Growth Market from 10 March to 19 March 2025. Trading in BTA (paid subscribed shares) is expected to occur on Nasdaq First North Growth Market from 10 March 2025 to on or around 2 April 2025.

The Rights Issue entails a maximum dilution of approximately 66.7 percent for shareholders who choose not to participate in the Rights Issue.

The Rights Issue is covered to approximately 25.8 percent by subscription commitments and to approximately 31.7 per cent by underwriting commitments. The Rights Issue is thus covered to 57.5 percent by subscription commitments and underwriting commitments. The subscription commitments and underwriting commitments are not secured by bank guarantee, escrow funds, pledging, or similar arrangements.

Complete information regarding the Rights Issue and information about the Company will be published on the Company's website around 9 March 2025.

Background and rationale

The Company's product, Quartzene®, demonstrates improved barrier properties primarily in four different customer segments: Building & Construction, Process Industry, Transport, and Advanced. The Company's customers have also made several advancements in their development projects. One of them is Outlast® Technologies ("Outlast"), a global company specializing in temperature-regulating solutions for the textile industry, which, after a successful pilot phase, submitted a patent application in November 2024 and launched products in January 2025. Matrix Brands ("Matrix"), specializing in the development and commercialization of global brands in the personal care sector, is another customer planning a launch in 2025.

In 2024, the number of customers investing in product development using Svenska Aerogels technology increased significantly, with a total of 150 customer projects, representing a growth of 60 percent compared to the previous year. A growing proportion of customers are entering the ramp-up phase, while several of the world-leading players within the selected customer segments are developing products based on the Company's technology. The Company has identified a total of six key customers distributed across the four customer segments. All of these are companies that Svenska Aerogel sees significant potential in and are expected to enter the commercial phase quickly.

Quartzene® competes with traditional aerogels by being sustainable, cost-effective, flexible, and scalable. Svenska Aerogel's technology with Quartzene® and production capacity allows for broader use of aerogel materials than was previously possible. Examples of markets where Svenska Aerogel sees great potential include the market for thermally insulating and fire-retardant coatings and the market for boat bottom paints.

One notable example in the field of fire-retardant coatings is Dekro Paints (Pty) Ltd, which has developed an advanced intumescent paint system enhanced by Svenska Aerogel's Quartzene® material. Following a series of successful laboratory tests, the customer entered the certification phase of the project - a required step to ensure the performance is verified by an independent institute before launch. Completion of the certification is expected to be completed by mid-2025.

Within the Transport segment has Belcor®, a European provider of nonwoven-based thermal and fire protection solutions, filed a patent application for its technology integrating the Belcotex® fibers with Svenska Aerogels material Quartzene®. This innovation enables Belcor® to deliver remarkable results in OEM applications for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, ensuring highest battery safety and thermal management.

Svenska Aerogel applied for a patent in July 2023 for the product SeaQare®, which is added to boat bottom paint and contributes to controlled copper release that protects boat bottoms from fouling. After good results from two independent static sea tests conducted in Sweden, the Company expanded testing of the product in Florida, USA, where it also achieved positive effects. Two boat bottom paint producers have initiated tests with the goal of using the Company's technology if the tests demonstrate positive results.

Use of proceeds:

The Company will receive net proceeds of approximately SEK 38.5 million, after set-offs of approximately SEK 5.3 million (from Patrik Björn) and deducting issuance costs of around SEK 4.2 million. Given the Company's current business plan and considering the above-mentioned background, the Company will use the net proceeds for the following purposes, listed in order of priority (regardless of the amount of proceeds received in the Rights Issue):

Sales and marketing, approximately 53 percent. Advance the 150 ongoing customer projects toward commercialization, aiming to have at least 10 commercial projects launched by the end of 2025. Further strengthen the incoming pipeline across the customer segments: Building & Construction, Process Industry, Transport, and Advanced Materials.

Application development, approximately 26 percent. Development of the next generation Quartzene® for increased performance and a more efficient manufacturing process.

Production development, approximately 21 percent. Enhance production efficiency to lower the cost per unit while further decreasing environmental impact. Further prepare for scalable and cost-efficient capacity expansion through optimized equipment utilization, streamlined processes, and digital adaptation for a seamless continuous production flow.



The Company estimates that the working capital, in the event that the Rights Issue is subscribed to the amount covered by subscription commitments and underwriting commitments, will be sufficient until January 2026.

Terms of the Rights Issue, shares, share capital and dilution

Those who are registered as shareholders in Svenska Aerogel on the record date of 6 March 2025 have preferential rights to subscribe for new shares in the Company in relation to their existing shareholding. Shareholders receive one (1) subscription right for each share held in the Company. The subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for new shares in the Rights Issue, whereby one (1) subscription right gives the shareholder the right to subscribe for two (2) new shares. In addition, investors are offered the opportunity to apply for subscription of shares without the support of subscription rights.

The subscription price in the Rights Issue has been set at 2.25 SEK per share. Through the Rights Issue, the total number of shares in the Company will increase by 19,001,452 shares, from 9,500,726 shares to 28,502,178 shares. The share capital will increase by 1,140,087.12 SEK, from 570,043.56 SEK to 1,710,130.68 SEK. Shareholders who choose not to participate in the Rights Issue will have their ownership diluted by up to approximately 66.7 percent.

If the Rights Issue is fully subscribed and all underwriters choose to receive compensation in the form of shares, the Company's share capital will increase by an additional maximum of 57,879.72 SEK, through the issuance of up to 964,662 shares.

Subscription of the new shares shall take place during the period 10 March 2025 up until 24 March 2025. Trading in subscription rights is expected to take place on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period from 10 March 2025 to 19 March 2025, and trading in BTA (paid subscribed shares) is expected to take place from 10 March to 2 April 2025.

No prospectus will be prepared in connection with the Rights Issue. The Company will prepare and publish an information document in the form prescribed by Regulation (EU) 2024/2809 ("Listing Act") Appendix IX.

Subscription commitments and underwriting commitments

The Rights Issue is covered to approximately 57.5 percent by subscription commitments and underwriting commitments, of which subscription commitments correspond to approximately 25.7 percent of the Rights Issue and bottom underwriting commitments to approximately 31.8 percent of the Rights Issue. For bottom underwriters, compensation is paid in cash amounting to fourteen (14) percent, or in the form of newly issued shares in the Company of sixteen (16) percent of the guaranteed amount. No compensation is paid for subscription commitments. The subscription commitments and underwriting commitments are not secured by bank guarantee, escrow funds, pledging, or similar arrangements.

Preliminary Timetable for the Rights Issue

6 March 2025: Record date for participation in the Rights Issue

7 March 2025: Estimated date for publication of Annex IX and Memorandum

10 March - 24 March 2025: Subscription period

10 March - 19 March 2025: Trading in subscription rights

25 March 2025: Estimated date for publication of the outcome of the Rights Issue

Year-end Report

The company brings forward the publication of the year-end report to 27 February 2025.

Advisors

Svenska Aerogel has mandated Penser by Carnegie, Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) and Eversheds Sutherland Advokatbyrå AB as financial and legal advisors respectively in connection with the Rights Issue.

For further information, please contact:

Tor Einar Norbakk, CEO. Telephone: +46 (0)70 616 08 67. E-mail: toreinar.norbakk@aerogel.se

The information is information that Svenska Aerogel Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public according to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was released, through the agency of the above-mentioned contact person, on 2025-02-26, at 18:30. CET.

About Svenska Aerogel Holding AB (publ)

Svenska Aerogel manufactures and commercializes the mesoporous material Quartzene®. Svenska Aerogel's business concept is to meet the market's need for new materials that are in line with global sustainability objectives. Quartzene® is flexible and can be tailored to different applications to add essential properties to an end product. The company's vision is to be the most valued business partner providing pioneering material solutions for a sustainable world.

Svenska Aerogel Holding AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is FNCA.

