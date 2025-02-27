WALLIX unveils its 2025 Channel strategy to accelerate partner growth and strengthen global market leadership

Paris, February 27, 2025 - WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), a European cybersecurity software vendor and recognized leader in identity and access management, offers simple and secure solutions to evolve freely in digital and industrial environments. WALLIX has officially introduced its 2025 Channel Strategy representing a bold step toward empowering partners with greater autonomy, reinforcing WALLIX's commitment to building a scalable, customer-centric, and high-performance partner ecosystem. The strategy was presented on the 11th-12th of February at the WALLIX Partner Worldwide Conference 2025 in Sevilla (Spain), an event that celebrated strong partner-driven growth and showcased WALLIX's vision for the future. In addition, WALLIX honored the winners of the 2024 Partner Awards, recognizing outstanding contributions from partners who demonstrated exceptional dedication, expertise, and impact in delivering cybersecurity solutions to businesses worldwide.

A strategy designed for growth and autonomy

The 2025 Channel Strategy is designed to accelerate the global market coverage, with a strong focus on strengthening strategic relationships with Value-Added Distributors (VADs), Value-Added Integrators, and Managed Service Providers (MSPs). By enhancing these partnerships, WALLIX aims to develop its footprint in the high-growth sectors, particularly for the MSPs and Operational Technology (OT), where identity security is becoming increasingly critical. A key pillar of this strategy is optimizing sales and technical relations by streamlining and improving deal closure efficiency. To ensure long-term success, WALLIX is dedicated to empowering its partners by granting greater autonomy in sales, and marketing automation while providing access to training centers and advanced enablement resources.

To maximize its market impact, WALLIX is aligning partner programs with higher ambition business development plans, ensuring that partners are equipped to deliver high-value solutions tailored to their customers' needs. The company privileges a partner at the first line approach, focusing on cultural fit, company size fit, and solution alignment to drive long-term customer success.

The 2025 Channel Strategy is more than an evolution-it's a modernization that moves us to the next stage of execution, aligning with the customer journey and anticipating future changes in buyer behavior. By empowering its ecosystem with the right tools, data, knowledge, and support, WALLIX and its partners are well-positioned to lead the next wave of Identity & Access Management innovation and dominate the cybersecurity market.

Driving measurable growth through partnerships

The effectiveness of this partner-first strategy is already reflected in WALLIX's continued business acceleration. In 2024, the company expanded its active customer base to over 3,500 organizations, driven by increasing demand for WALLIX ONE, the company's identity-centric zero-trust platform supporting SaaS, On-Prem, and Hybrid deployment models.

With new customer acquisitions, cross-sell, and upsell opportunities on the rise, WALLIX's partner ecosystem is well-positioned for sustained growth. Reflecting on the significance of this strategic shift, Eric Gatrio, Chief Revenue Officer at WALLIX, emphasized: "Our partners are an essential part of WALLIX's growth and success. They play a crucial role in helping businesses unlock the full potential of our Identity, Access, and Governance solutions, providing local expertise and tailored cybersecurity strategies to meet the unique needs of our customers. As we implement our 2025 Channel Strategy, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering greater autonomy, support, and innovation to our partners, ensuring we grow together in an evolving digital landscape."

Celebrating excellence: WALLIX 2024 Partner Awards winners

As part of the WALLIX Partner Worldwide Conference 2025, the company recognized the achievements of its global partners through the 2024 Partner Awards, celebrating excellence in business impact, innovation, and customer success.

The winners include Aquastar, Axians, Comguard, Cybertech, Datacom, Exaprobe, Glox, Mechsoft, Next Step, Orange Cyber Defense, Prianto, Sahara Net, SNS Security, Techso, Thales Cyber Solutions.

Through this recognition of excellence, WALLIX continues to strengthen its global partner network and drive a shared vision of growth, innovation, and cybersecurity leadership.

About WALLIX

WALLIX is a European cybersecurity software vendor that offers companies robust identity and access security solutions, guaranteeing smooth and secure digital interactions. WALLIX's innovative technologies in privileged access management, employee access, and governance access protect critical assets, streamline compliance, and improve operational efficiency. Committed to providing simple and secure identity and access solutions, WALLIX's mission is to enable secure operations in digital (IT) and industrial (OT) environments.

www.wallix.com | info@wallix.com

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION CONTACTS

Finance & Communication News

Investor Relations - Hélène de Watteville

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 33 / WALLIX@actus.fr

Relations Presse - Déborah Schwartz+33 (0)6 27 09 05 73 / dschwartz@actus.fr

